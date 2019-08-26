CD Review: Wisborg - From The Cradle To The Coffin

Artist: WisborgTitle: From The Cradle To The CoffinGenre: Gothic RockRelease Date: 29th March 2019Label: Danse MacabreWISBORG is a young German band of two people. It was founded in 2017 and with the first album successfully became the full member of the dark stage. WISBORG works at the label Danse Macabre Records, which is ruled by Bruno Kramm of DAS ICH. Let alone he took this band under his wing and Sonic Seducer has highly appreciated the first LP, with the second album we may pay more attention to it.‘From The Cradle To The Coffin’ is built on the old lasting gothic foundation, but with a different style. Sometimes it sounds like a dark band of the 90s, other time it’s a futuristic Neo-Post-Punk. All these specificities let you feel the atmosphere of the touching decadence. The dramatic piano plays a special role here: it gives to the sound a bit of the painful subtlety. Extremely deep vocals make you feel you listen to the dark music which cleans up your soul. By the way, the voice sounds like the singer a slight cold after frosty apple vine.There are times when you just want to hear something soft but smart. The second album of WISBORG gives you this opportunity. Their music helps you to find the force inside you to make you always wanted but was afraid of. And you start because there is no time for doubt and almost everything is possible unless we are away from the coffin.01. Danse Macabre02. Spirits That I Called03. Don’t Dig Deep in the Shallow04. The Reaping05. Vanitas06. Blood Is Life07. Beautiful & Broken08. Sardonic Laughter of Doomed Lovers09. Apocalypse10. Cruelty of TimeKonstantin MichaelyNikolas Ecksteinhttps://www.wisborg-band.com / https://www.facebook.com/wisborgbandMusic: 9Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10