CD Review: Wisborg - From The Cradle To The Coffin

Details
wisborg fromthecradletothecoffin
Artist: Wisborg
Title: From The Cradle To The Coffin
Genre: Gothic Rock
Release Date: 29th March 2019
Label: Danse Macabre


Album Review

WISBORG is a young German band of two people. It was founded in 2017 and with the first album successfully became the full member of the dark stage. WISBORG works at the label Danse Macabre Records, which is ruled by Bruno Kramm of DAS ICH. Let alone he took this band under his wing and Sonic Seducer has highly appreciated the first LP, with the second album we may pay more attention to it.

‘From The Cradle To The Coffin’ is built on the old lasting gothic foundation, but with a different style. Sometimes it sounds like a dark band of the 90s, other time it’s a futuristic Neo-Post-Punk. All these specificities let you feel the atmosphere of the touching decadence. The dramatic piano plays a special role here: it gives to the sound a bit of the painful subtlety. Extremely deep vocals make you feel you listen to the dark music which cleans up your soul. By the way, the voice sounds like the singer a slight cold after frosty apple vine.

There are times when you just want to hear something soft but smart. The second album of WISBORG gives you this opportunity. Their music helps you to find the force inside you to make you always wanted but was afraid of. And you start because there is no time for doubt and almost everything is possible unless we are away from the coffin.


Tracklist

01. Danse Macabre
02. Spirits That I Called
03. Don’t Dig Deep in the Shallow
04. The Reaping
05. Vanitas
06. Blood Is Life
07. Beautiful & Broken
08. Sardonic Laughter of Doomed Lovers
09. Apocalypse
10. Cruelty of Time


Line-up

Konstantin Michaely
Nikolas Eckstein


Website

https://www.wisborg-band.com / https://www.facebook.com/wisborgband


Cover Picture

wisborg fromthecradletothecoffin


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10




