CD Review: Wisborg - From The Cradle To The Coffin

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon Aug 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DUFF MCKAGAN
|Mon Aug 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MANDO DIAO
|Mon Aug 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICHAEL PATRICK KELLY
|Tue Aug 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SMOKEASAC
|Thu Aug 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOM GAEBEL & HIS ORCHESTRA
|Fri Aug 30 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Black Castle Festival
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: M.I.N.E.
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MADSEN
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STERIL
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
|Fri Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EISBRECHER
|Sat Aug 31 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Black Castle Festival
|Sat Aug 31 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Moorland Festival
|Sat Aug 31 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(SE) Festival: We all feel better at the neon lights
|Sat Aug 31 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: At the B-Sides Festival
|Sat Aug 31 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Maskenball
|Sat Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: M.I.N.E.
|Sat Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Sat Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ERIC PASLAY
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview PLUSWELT FESTIVAL BERLIN EDITION - Berlin 2019
- Preview EMPATHY TEST - Hamburg 2019-10-31
- Preview BARONESS - Münster 2019-10-26
- Preview SLIPKNOT - Germany 2020
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020 - Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick and more heroes of Rock music
- Preview RBB 88.8 POP-HELDEN FESTIVAL - Berlin 2019-09-07
- Preview AS I LAY DYING - Cologne 2019-10-19
- Preview THE SISTERS OF MERCY - Cologne 2019-10-14
- Preview MACHINE HEAD - Bochum 2019-10-14
- Preview TITO & TARANTULA - Düsseldorf 2019-10-13
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Hammaburg Festival - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Parkway Drive - Luxembourg City 2019
- Interview: Brook - August 2019
- Live Review: Rocco del Schlacko - Püttlingen 2019 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Rocco del Schlacko - Püttlingen 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Rocco del Schlacko - Püttlingen 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Pennywise - Cologne
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Combichrist - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Prophets Of Rage - Cologne 2019
- Live: Bergfest - Thale 2019
- CD Review: Where We Sleep - Experiments In The Dark
- Live Review: RheinRiot Festival - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2019 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Paper Tigers - Color Atlas
- Live Review: Castle Party 2019 - Special Polaroid Project
- CD Review: New Order - ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes…
- CD Review: Märvel - Guilty Pleasures
- CD Review: Crypt Sermon - The Ruins of Fading Light
- Live Review: Amphi Festival opening event “Call the Ship to Port” - Cologne 2019
Latest News
- OMD - Release 40th Anniversary Box Set & Greatest Hits on 4 Oct 2019 / Tour starts in November
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Thousands celebrate a worthy conclusion of the music summer
- TEMPERS - Electronic music duo announces new album “Private Life” to be released on October 25 via Dais Records
- TOOL - New album “Fear Inoculum” to be released on August 30, title song available for streaming & album pre-orders
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - And again the festival turned Hildesheim into a meeting place of the international Dark Scene
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Announces one-year break and returns in 2021
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - First 11 names announced!
- HAMMABURG & ELBRIOT FESTIVAL - For the last time at Grossmarkt Hamburg / Tickets for Elbriot run short
- THE MISSION’S WAYNE HUSSEY - EU-UK tour & Schecter Guitar giveaway (Ashton Nyte & Evi Vine support)
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2020 - The 31st edition is sold out after 21 hours!
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - Fifth edition of the festival lives up to its name
- BLINK-182 - Announce new album NINE to be released in September 2019
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Food line-up & more!
- MUTE RECORDS - "Stumm 433" to be released in October 2019!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL - After movie 2019 & Tickets 2020
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Final additions: David Thiérrée, Bethlehem
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Time for some timetable and more news!
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - The fifth edition in Hameln with lots of new additions!
- IGGY POP - New studio album “Free” on 6 September 2019, Title track available now!
- NUMB - New album “Mortal Geometry” of the Canadian Electro legend
.
CD Review: Wisborg - From The Cradle To The Coffin
- Details
- Written by Irana Nadjafova
-
Artist: Wisborg
Title: From The Cradle To The Coffin
Genre: Gothic Rock
Release Date: 29th March 2019
Label: Danse Macabre
Album Review
WISBORG is a young German band of two people. It was founded in 2017 and with the first album successfully became the full member of the dark stage. WISBORG works at the label Danse Macabre Records, which is ruled by Bruno Kramm of DAS ICH. Let alone he took this band under his wing and Sonic Seducer has highly appreciated the first LP, with the second album we may pay more attention to it.
‘From The Cradle To The Coffin’ is built on the old lasting gothic foundation, but with a different style. Sometimes it sounds like a dark band of the 90s, other time it’s a futuristic Neo-Post-Punk. All these specificities let you feel the atmosphere of the touching decadence. The dramatic piano plays a special role here: it gives to the sound a bit of the painful subtlety. Extremely deep vocals make you feel you listen to the dark music which cleans up your soul. By the way, the voice sounds like the singer a slight cold after frosty apple vine.
There are times when you just want to hear something soft but smart. The second album of WISBORG gives you this opportunity. Their music helps you to find the force inside you to make you always wanted but was afraid of. And you start because there is no time for doubt and almost everything is possible unless we are away from the coffin.
Tracklist
01. Danse Macabre
02. Spirits That I Called
03. Don’t Dig Deep in the Shallow
04. The Reaping
05. Vanitas
06. Blood Is Life
07. Beautiful & Broken
08. Sardonic Laughter of Doomed Lovers
09. Apocalypse
10. Cruelty of Time
Line-up
Konstantin Michaely
Nikolas Eckstein
Website
https://www.wisborg-band.com / https://www.facebook.com/wisborgband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment