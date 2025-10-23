CD Review: Unify Separate - Before the Silence Comes

Artist: Unify SeparateTitle: Before the Silence ComesGenre: Electro Pop / Synth PopRelease Date: 24th October 2025Label: Self-releasedOn 24th October, UNIFY SEPARATE will release the second pre-single from their forthcoming EP ‘The God Particle’. ‘Before the Silence Comes’ is likely one of the Scottish-Swedish duo’s most personal releases to date - perhaps their most personal ever. The song is shaped by a determinedly positive outlook on life, rooted in a tragic early family tragedy in Leo Josefsson’s life.As Leo explains, ‘Before the Silence Comes’ is about “the inevitable end that eventually comes for all of us. It’s about facing the end with peace because even though fate was unkind and hope often silent, you never stopped dancing. You stayed true to your dreams, gave love freely and embraced the fight, so that when the silence finally arrives, you can be comforted by the fact that your life carried purpose, or at least you tried to fill it with some kind of meaning.”True words that, for me, are reflected above all in the lines “Praise be / don’t ever want to lose thee / forever you will be / my sanctuary” - and perhaps even more so in “Now standing in the doorway / won’t let the darkness in.” The silence (or death) may be “just a heartbeat away”, and we may all be “a captive of fate”, yet those who stay true to their principles, pursue their dreams, and live consciously and fully - who savour every moment - have nothing to regret when it all ends and silence finally enfolds them.Musically, Andrew Montgomery’s soulful, almost gospel-like vocals float within Leo’s dark, driving electro sound, creating something almost sacred - not a prayer to any god, but a hymn to life itself and to the possibilities it offers. With this release, Leo and Andrew have once again hit the mark for me. Atmospheric electronic soundscapes, sharp and powerful production, Andrew’s soulful vocal performance, and Leo’s deeply personal lyrics all come together flawlessly. ‘Before the Silence Comes’ burns itself into your ears, sets your blood racing and your feet moving. That’s all what good music needs.A small tip on the side: if you’re looking for ways to live life to the fullest and take an active part in it, buy a ticket and treat yourself to a good concert. You might even catch UNIFY SEPARATE, who will perform with ROTERSAND at SubKultur Hanover on 1st November, with OPTIC at The Node in Stockholm on 28th November, and at the Winterwaves Festival in Gothenburg on 17th January.Andrew Montgomery - VocalsLeo Josefsson - Keyboards, VocalsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10