Live Review: Godsmack - Cologne 2022

E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
3rd October 2022
Godsmack - European Tour 2022
The American band GODSMACK has been around for over 25 years and has made a name for itself in the Rock scene. Singer Sully Erna and his three band members played the first concert of their European Tour that evening. Accordingly, the hall of the Cologne E-Werk was very well filled.
For the time being, the visitors’ view of the stage was blocked by a big white curtain. When the lights were turned off, a film played on this white cloth. When the film ended, the curtain fell and another curtain in black with the GODSMACK logo appeared. But this one didn’t hang long either and fell down. The band opened the evening with the song ‘When Legends Rise’ and showed the speed of GODSMACK’s music. Singer Sully Erna wore his scarf tied to his headband again, but he took it off after a few songs and squeezed out the sweat.
Drummer Shannon Larkin gave all behind his drum kit, but as the stage lighting was apparently too bright for him, he wore sunglasses with large lenses the whole show. Guitarist Tony Rombola was one of the quieter band members on stage. In contrast, Robbie Merrill on bass guitar was much more agile. With his cap and piercing gaze, he set the mood when he played and swung his bass around. Songs like ‘Unforgettable’, which the band recorded with pupils from an American school, were not to be missed. In between, singer Sully Erna asked the audience to hold up their mobile phone lights with the words “show me your fucking light”.
Or he said that all girls should climb on the shoulders of boys and film a video of the performance. At the end of the concert, Sully Erna played the song ‘Under Your Scars’ on the electric piano. Afterwards, unfortunately, there were technical problems. They tried to solve the problem. But this didn’t work, so the band sang the very last song ‘Bulletproof’ acapella with the fans. After the end, the band disappeared relatively quietly from the stage. By then the fans were already a bit distant, so when the hall lights were turned on, the fans were quite disappointed. https://www.godsmack.com / https://www.facebook.com/Godsmack
Setlist
01. When Legends Rise
02. Keep Away
03. Cryin’ Like a Bitch!!
04. Unforgettable
05. Awake
06. 1000hp
07. Something Different
08. Speak
09. Voodoo
10. Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh cover)
11. Whatever
---
12. Under Your Scars
13. Bulletproof (P.A. break down, Sully with crowd acapella)
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.8 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview IRON MAIDEN - The Future Past Tour 2023
- Preview WITHIN TEMPTATION & EVANESCENCE - Hamburg 2022-12-07
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Hamburg 2022-12-12
- Preview APOCALYPTICA & EPICA - Hamburg 2023-01-28
- Preview DIARY OF DREAMS - Hamburg 2023-03-11
- Preview BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Hamburg 2023-02-04
- Preview DEATHSTARS - Hamburg 2023-02-17
- Preview THE OFFSPRING - Hamburg 2023-05-17
- Preview OZZY OSBOURNE - Hamburg 2023-05-24
- Preview THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - Hamburg 2023-06-27
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Gallery: Fleshgod Apocalypse - Leipzig 2022-10-16
- CD Review: Arsena - Blood Rusted Mother Earth
- CD Review: Slipknot - The End, So Far
- CD Review: Dead Daisies, The - Radiance
- Gallery: Paradise Lost - Leipzig 2022
- Gallery: Skáld - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Gallery: Cult of Luna - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Deine Lakaien - Berlin 2022
- CD Review: Sodom - 40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom
- CD Review: Stratovarius - Survive
- CD Review: Graceless - Chants From Purgatory
- Live Review: Levellers - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: E-Tropolis Festival - Oberhausen 2022
- Live Review: Suede - Cologne 2022
- CD Review: Riot City - Electric Elite
- CD Review: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
- CD Review: Nightbearer - Ghosts Of A Darkness To Come
- Interview: No More - October 2022
- CD Review: New World Depression - Descent
- Live Review: Golden Apes - Berlin 2022
Latest News
- JFDR - Sign to Houndstooth and Shares new single & video
- DEPECHE MODE - Announce new album and tour dates at press conference in Berlin
- SARCATOR - Swedish Black/Thrash Youngsters Unveil “The Long Lost” Single From “Alkahest” LP out in October via Black Lion Records
- A PROJECTION - New single “Anywhere” out 30 September 2022 via Metropolis Records
- HURRICANE UND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - Seven headliners and many more acts confirmed
- THE RASMUS - Released new album “Rise”
- DISTURBED - Announced new album “Divisive” to be released on Nov 18, 2022
- THE FOREIGN RESORT - Return with new music video for “Overturn”
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL - Thank you Oberhausen, visitor poll & 2023 E-Tropolis edition
- GARBAGE - Reveal details about new “Anthology” release
- UNIFY SEPARATE - New single feat. Richard Oakes (Suede)
- THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - New single “Beguiled”, new album “Atum”
- ARCHIVE - Postpone their German tour to autumn 2023
- DIARY OF DREAMS - Tour announced for spring 2023
- EISBRECHER - Reschedule their “Liebe Macht MonsTour” once again - here are the new dates for 2023
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Announces first bands
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL - Celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023, first band wave & date
- BLACK SPACE RIDERS - To release new album “We Have Been Here Before”
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2023 - Sold Out after only five hours!
- M’ERA LUNA 2022 - Emotional reunion of the international black scene
.