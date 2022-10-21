Live Review: Godsmack - Cologne 2022

E-Werk, Cologne, Germany3rd October 2022The American band GODSMACK has been around for over 25 years and has made a name for itself in the Rock scene. Singer Sully Erna and his three band members played the first concert of their European Tour that evening. Accordingly, the hall of the Cologne E-Werk was very well filled.For the time being, the visitors’ view of the stage was blocked by a big white curtain. When the lights were turned off, a film played on this white cloth. When the film ended, the curtain fell and another curtain in black with the GODSMACK logo appeared. But this one didn’t hang long either and fell down. The band opened the evening with the song ‘When Legends Rise’ and showed the speed of GODSMACK’s music. Singer Sully Erna wore his scarf tied to his headband again, but he took it off after a few songs and squeezed out the sweat.Drummer Shannon Larkin gave all behind his drum kit, but as the stage lighting was apparently too bright for him, he wore sunglasses with large lenses the whole show. Guitarist Tony Rombola was one of the quieter band members on stage. In contrast, Robbie Merrill on bass guitar was much more agile. With his cap and piercing gaze, he set the mood when he played and swung his bass around. Songs like ‘Unforgettable’, which the band recorded with pupils from an American school, were not to be missed. In between, singer Sully Erna asked the audience to hold up their mobile phone lights with the words “show me your fucking light”.Or he said that all girls should climb on the shoulders of boys and film a video of the performance. At the end of the concert, Sully Erna played the song ‘Under Your Scars’ on the electric piano. Afterwards, unfortunately, there were technical problems. They tried to solve the problem. But this didn’t work, so the band sang the very last song ‘Bulletproof’ acapella with the fans. After the end, the band disappeared relatively quietly from the stage. By then the fans were already a bit distant, so when the hall lights were turned on, the fans were quite disappointed. https://www.godsmack.com / https://www.facebook.com/GodsmackSetlist01. When Legends Rise02. Keep Away03. Cryin’ Like a Bitch!!04. Unforgettable05. Awake06. 1000hp07. Something Different08. Speak09. Voodoo10. Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh cover)11. Whatever---12. Under Your Scars13. Bulletproof (P.A. break down, Sully with crowd acapella)RatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 9Sound: 8Total: 8.8 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg