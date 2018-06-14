Latest Raffles
|Thu Jun 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NEAL MORSE
|Thu Jun 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THEO LAWRENCE & THE HEARTS
|Thu Jun 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Concert: FLASH FORWARD
|Fri Jun 15 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Festival: Subkultfestivalen
|Fri Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MESHUGGAH
|Fri Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE CRIPPER ABSCHIEDSSHOW
|Fri Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NEAL MORSE
|Fri Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CURRENT SWELL
|Fri Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROSE TATTOO
|Fri Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STICKY FINGERS
|Fri Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHARLES ESTEN
|Sat Jun 16 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Festival: Subkultfestivalen
|Sat Jun 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DK) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Sat Jun 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CROSS
|Sat Jun 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: L7
|Mon Jun 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: UNDERØATH
|Mon Jun 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB
|Mon Jun 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WE INVENTED PARIS
|Tue Jun 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RIVAL SONS
|Tue Jun 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FIRST BLOOD
CD Review: Nina - Beyond Memory
- Details
- Written by Susanne Schaller (DJane Immortelle)
-
Artist: Nina
Title: Beyond Memory EP
Genre: Synth Pop
Release Date: 27th May 2016
Label: Aztec Records
Album Review
With ‘Beyond Memory’ came the 4th release from NINA. I saw this absolutely gorgeous woman live supporting DE/VISION and I was very surprised. This is how finest Synth Pop should sound with a female singer. NINA is bringing back the golden 80ies. Absolutely dreamy and spherical sounds paired with that sweet voice. I would write more but that EP has those two great songs and one remix of each. So ‘Beyond Memory’ and ‘Purple Sun’ in original are absolutely awesome. The difference of the mixes is that they are a bit longer and in different tempo. So all in all, a great EP of lovely NINA!
Tracklist
01. Beyond Memory
02. Purple Sun
03. Purple Sun (Oscillian Sun Dream Remix)
04. Beyond Memory (Liam Keegan & Nilesh Parmar Remix)
Line-up
Nina Boldt
Laura Fares
Website
http://www.ninasounduk.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
