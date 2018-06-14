Latest Raffles

CD Review: Nina - Beyond Memory

Details
nina beyondmemory
Artist: Nina
Title: Beyond Memory EP
Genre: Synth Pop
Release Date: 27th May 2016
Label: Aztec Records


Album Review

With ‘Beyond Memory’ came the 4th release from NINA. I saw this absolutely gorgeous woman live supporting DE/VISION and I was very surprised. This is how finest Synth Pop should sound with a female singer. NINA is bringing back the golden 80ies. Absolutely dreamy and spherical sounds paired with that sweet voice. I would write more but that EP has those two great songs and one remix of each. So ‘Beyond Memory’ and ‘Purple Sun’ in original are absolutely awesome. The difference of the mixes is that they are a bit longer and in different tempo. So all in all, a great EP of lovely NINA!


Tracklist


01. Beyond Memory
02. Purple Sun
03. Purple Sun (Oscillian Sun Dream Remix)
04. Beyond Memory (Liam Keegan & Nilesh Parmar Remix)


Line-up

Nina Boldt
Laura Fares


Website

http://www.ninasounduk.com/


Cover Picture

nina beyondmemory


Rating

Music: 9
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10



