CD Review: Nina - Beyond Memory

Artist: NinaTitle: Beyond Memory EPGenre: Synth PopRelease Date: 27th May 2016Label: Aztec RecordsWith ‘Beyond Memory’ came the 4th release from NINA. I saw this absolutely gorgeous woman live supporting DE/VISION and I was very surprised. This is how finest Synth Pop should sound with a female singer. NINA is bringing back the golden 80ies. Absolutely dreamy and spherical sounds paired with that sweet voice. I would write more but that EP has those two great songs and one remix of each. So ‘Beyond Memory’ and ‘Purple Sun’ in original are absolutely awesome. The difference of the mixes is that they are a bit longer and in different tempo. So all in all, a great EP of lovely NINA!01. Beyond Memory02. Purple Sun03. Purple Sun (Oscillian Sun Dream Remix)04. Beyond Memory (Liam Keegan & Nilesh Parmar Remix)Nina BoldtLaura Fareshttp://www.ninasounduk.com/Music: 9Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10