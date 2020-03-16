CD Review: Mega Colossus - V

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon Mar 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MAX HERRE
|Mon Mar 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL X & THE DRILLS
|Mon Mar 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CALLUM BEATTIE
|Mon Mar 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE SCRIPT
|Mon Mar 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SCARYPOOLPARTY
|Tue Mar 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAMES BLUNT
|Tue Mar 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MYRATH
|Tue Mar 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HALLER
|Wed Mar 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LUKE NOA
|Wed Mar 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KYTES
|Wed Mar 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TOVE LO
|Wed Mar 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MONEYBOY
|Wed Mar 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LOLA MARSH
|Wed Mar 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BENOBY
|Wed Mar 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EMPLOYED TO SERVE
|Wed Mar 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: B-TIGHT
|Wed Mar 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TIM KAMRAD
|Thu Mar 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Thu Mar 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VOGELFREY
|Thu Mar 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNDERWORLD
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview IMPERICON FESTIVAL - Oberhausen 2020-04-18
- Preview J.B.O. - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-30
- Preview EVANESCENCE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-26
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-13
- Preview SEAN PAUL - Esch sur Alzette 2020-04-07
- Preview KALTE STERNE FESTIVAL - Rüsselsheim & Oberhausen 2020
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Dortmund 2020
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Frankfurt 2020-04-09
- Preview DORO - Heidelberg 2020-04-05
- Preview MARKY RAMONE - Munich 2020-07-05
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Course Of Fate - Mindweaver
- CD Review: Cloven Hoof - Age Of Steel
- Live Review: Faderhead - Mannheim 2020
- CD Review: Wallop - Alps On Fire
- CD Review: Lord Vigo - Danse De Noir
- CD Review: Caskets Open - Concrete Realms Of Pain
- CD Review: Midevil - Expiration Date (Reissue)
- CD Review: Midevil - Thee Almighty (Reissue)
- Live Review: Molchat Doma - Hamburg 2020
- Gallery: Sono - Bielefeld 2020
- Live Review: Eivør - Helsinki 2020
- Live Review: Chaos Theory Festival - London 2020
- CD Review: Bonsai Kitten - Love And Let Die
- CD Review: Wulfpäck - War Ain’t Over!
- CD Review: Fugitive Droids - Boot Cycle
- CD Review: Testament - Titans Of Creation
- CD Review: Fury - The Grand Prize
- CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Into The Storm (Deluxe Edition)
- CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Game Of Sins
- CD Review: Peter And The Test Tube Babies - Fuctifano
Latest News
- ROTERSAND - "How do you feel today" out via Metropolis Records!
- STEVEN WILSON - New album ‘The Future Bites’ to be released 12 June 2020 via Caroline International
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - Pushed to Saturday, 20. June 2020
- IAMX - Releases acoustic album and returns to German stages!
- JOACHIM WITT - New Album “Rübezahls Rückkehr” (3 Apr 2020 / Ventil / The Orchard / Sony)
- BLACK NAIL CABARET - “Gods Verging On Sanity” to be released May 8, 2020
- SÜNDENKLANG - New album “Jahresringe” to be released on April 17 via Drakkar Entertainmen / Soulfood Music
- KANGA - ‘Eternal Daughter’ reissue with new bonus tracks via Artoffact Records approved by Gary Numan
- THE DEAD DAISIES - Sign worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records, UMG
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Limp Bizkit and many more acts complete the Highfield line-up
- SEADRAKE - In the studio and live in Athens with Ginger Khan (former singer of PRIEST)
- TAKIDA - Ticket sales for spring European shows are running fast!
- DARK SPRING FESTIVAL 2020 - Complete information
- HEAVEN SHALL BURN - Announce exclusive release shows for Germany!
- ANTIMATTER - Anniversary Shows
- FULL METAL HOLIDAY 2020 - Destination Mallorca announce more bands
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New acts confirmed
- SPARKS - Legendary bands announces release of their new album “A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip”
- DEATHSTARS - Postpone their European tour and unleash new tour dates!
- POLY GHOST - Synth Pop trio from Hamburg release their debut single “Touch Me” on Feb 7, followed by the album release on Feb 21, 2020
.
CD Review: Mega Colossus - V
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Mega Colossus
Title: V
Genre: Heavy Metal / US Prog
Release Date: 8th February 2019
Label: Salamandastron Records
Album Review
All good things go by three, although true I will not stop to review everything I get from MEGA COLOSSUS. The EP ‘V’ is the first recorded sign of life since their debut ‘Hyperglaive’ (after rebranding from COLOSSUS to MEGA COLOSSUS) in 2016; the five-piece from Raleigh, North Carolina really stepped up their game in a mayor way! I never heard of this excellent band before 2019 when I came out of my writing hiatus. Shortly after my return I made the acquaintance of Killer Metal Records and was made aware of MEGA COLOSSUS. To describe the sound of these guys is a task of its own, the best of Prog mixed with kick-ass True Metal (LORD WEIRD SLOUGH FEG meets IRON MAIDEN). Usually every song of the last three records (two COLOSSUS and one MEGA COLOSSUS output) I heard was full of staccato riff, trippy rhythms, hooks and transitions galore.
The magic in all this is that the music is fucking complex but never that step to far away from being intriguingly catchy and kind of hypnotic. This EP is a bit different: ‘King Kaiju’ is the only song that is like the stuff I reviewed before, ‘Atlas’ and ‘Navigator’ are much more melody driven in a way ignorant gatekeepers would maybe call poppy or compliant. The two mentioned songs are still interlaced and very sophisticated but they sound as if you could make millions with them on radio. Hell ‘Bug Hunt’ even has a small part with gang shouts! Normally not my cup of tea but the use of it in this surrounding is just fitting very well. To sum this up: ‘V’ is just a taste of what’s to come and I believe what comes is the record of the year (depending on when the next full-length will arrive). Buy everything these guys recorded, trust me.
Tracklist
01. Kaiju King
02. Atlas
03. Bug Hunt
04. Navigator
05. The Mountain That Rides (Live)
06. Sea Of Stars (Live)
Line-up
Doza Medoza – Drums
Stephen Cline – Guitars
Bill Fisher – Guitars
Sean “The Train” Buchanan – Vocals
Anthony Micale – Bass
Website
http://www.meltedfaces.com / https://www.facebook.com/colossusmetal
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
Add comment