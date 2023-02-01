Live Review: Karnivool - Cologne 2023

Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany26th January 2023That evening, the Australian band KARNIVOOL performed at the Cologne Live Music Hall. Due to heavy traffic, I was late and unfortunately missed the opening band THE OCEAN COLLECTIVE. When I arrived at the location, the audience was taking a break and smoking a cigarette or having a drink.https://www.theoceancollective.com / https://www.facebook.com/theoceancollectiveSetlist01. Triassic02. Miocene | Pliocene03. Mesopelagic: Into the Uncanny04. Bathyalpelagic I: Impasses05. Pleistocene06. Holocene (Paul Seidel on vocals)07. Jurassic | CretaceousKARNIVOOL entered the stage of the well-filled Live Music Hall right on time. The band was greeted by loud cheers from the audience. When singer Ian Kenny appeared, the volume increased even more. The band started with the song ‘C.O.T.E.’ and singer Ian Kenny was supported by his fans. While other singers jump or run around on stage, Ian belongs to the quieter category and puts his power and emotions into his voice. No hit by the progressive rockers was left out. ‘Dead Man’, ‘Themata’ or ‘Simple Boy’ were played as well as ‘New Day’, which was also the last song of the evening. https://www.karnivool.com / https://www.facebook.com/karnivoolSetlist00. Intro01. C.O.T.E.02. Allit Takes03. Shutterspeed04. Goliath (With Intro)05. Simple Boy06. Umbra07. All I Know08. Deadman09. Themata10. Change---11. Alpha Omega12. New DayRatingMusic: 8Performance: 7Light: 7Sound: 9Total: 7.8 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg