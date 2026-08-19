Live Review: Living Tombstone, The - Frankfurt 2026

17th August 2026
The Living Tombstone - “Multiplayer Tour 2026” - Support: Tokyo Machine
Long before the first notes filled the Batschkapp, it was obvious that this would not be an ordinary Monday night in Frankfurt. The show was completely sold out, and shortly after doors opened, a long queue stretched across the entire venue grounds and beyond.
The crowd was strikingly young, colourful and creative. There were plenty of furry-inspired outfits as well, ranging from subtle cat ears and carefully applied make-up to full-sized, fluffy feline costumes. Even before the concert had properly started, the audience itself had become part of the visual experience of the evening. Gaming culture, internet culture, electronic music and a great deal of imagination were all coming together at the Batschkapp - which could hardly have been more fitting for the two artists on tonight’s bill.
Tokyo Machine
TOKYO MACHINE has built his identity around a colourful combination of Electronic Dance Music, heavy bass and playful 8-bit sounds reminiscent of classic video games. Since his live debut at EDC Las Vegas in 2017, the masked producer has appeared at festivals including Tomorrowland and established a particularly recognisable visual and musical style. His tracks have also found their way into games and other areas of digital pop culture. https://www.tokyomachine.net / https://www.facebook.com/tokyomachine
Music & Performance
There was certainly no need for a long warm-up tonight. From the moment TOKYO MACHINE took over the stage, the Batschkapp seemed ready to explode. With his colourful, high-energy electronic sound, he proved to be an excellent choice to open this particular evening. Almost instantly, the audience went off like a rocket. People were dancing, jumping, laughing and screaming, and the energy spreading through the venue was infectious.
Instead of the usual feeling of a crowd patiently waiting for the headliner, TOKYO MACHINE managed to turn his support slot into a proper party of its own. His playful visual identity fitted the audience perfectly, while the combination of pounding beats, electronic melodies and relentless energy kept the room moving throughout the set. There was hardly a quiet moment. The crowd reacted enthusiastically to everything happening on stage and gave the impression that many people had come not only for THE LIVING TOMBSTONE but were genuinely excited to see TOKYO MACHINE as well.
Watching the reaction around the venue, one could easily have thought that the evening had already reached its maximum level of excitement. The audience had danced, screamed and celebrated throughout the entire support set. At that point, I genuinely wondered how they could possibly become any louder. As it turned out, I had seriously underestimated them.
The Living Tombstone
THE LIVING TOMBSTONE began in 2011 as the musical project of producer Yoav Landau and later developed into the creative partnership of Landau and singer-songwriter Sam Haft. The Los Angeles-based project became particularly well known through its combination of Electronic Rock, Alternative and electronic music as well as songs inspired by video games and internet culture. Over the years, tracks connected to worlds such as ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, ‘My Little Pony’ and ‘Overwatch’ have reached audiences far beyond traditional Rock and Electronic music scenes. https://thelivingtombstone.com / https://www.facebook.com/TheLivingTombstoneOfficial
Music & Performance
After witnessing the reaction to TOKYO MACHINE, it was difficult to imagine the audience becoming even louder. Then THE LIVING TOMBSTONE came on stage. The Batschkapp erupted. The screams were deafening, and the excitement that had already been building throughout the evening suddenly reached an entirely different level. From the opening ‘Kill Us All’, there was an immediate connection between band and audience, with fans singing, jumping and celebrating every song.
The entrance itself was also visually impressive. For the first three songs, all five musicians appeared in suits and glowing masks, giving the band a futuristic and almost anonymous appearance under the stage lights. It worked extremely well as an opening image. The glowing faces appearing out of the darkness immediately created something that felt halfway between a Rock concert, a video game and a digital world suddenly becoming real on stage. Band was visibly enjoying themselves on stage - and an audience enthusiastically responding to absolutely everything they did.
That sense of fun became one of the strongest aspects of the entire concert. There was very little distance between THE LIVING TOMBSTONE and their fans. The musicians did not simply perform their songs one after another; the whole show had an almost playful character, and the crowd was completely willing to go along with it. Songs such as ‘I Wanna Be A Machine’, ‘Basics In Behavior’, ‘I Can't Fix You’ and ‘Die in a Fire’ were greeted with enormous reactions, while ‘Spooky Scary Skeletons’ fitted almost ridiculously well into an evening already populated by glowing masks, colourful characters and giant fluffy cats.
What makes THE LIVING TOMBSTONE particularly interesting live is the way several very different worlds come together so naturally. Electronic sounds meet Rock and Pop elements. Gaming and internet culture meet the traditional live-band experience. Songs that many fans originally discovered through YouTube, games, animations or online communities are suddenly being sung by hundreds of people standing together inside a packed concert venue. And this audience knew those songs. Very, very well.
Again and again, entire sections of the Batschkapp seemed to sing every word back towards the stage. Considering how young a large part of the audience was, the intensity was remarkable. There was almost constant movement somewhere in the room - jumping, dancing, waving arms or simply screaming whenever another favourite song began. By the time THE LIVING TOMBSTONE left the stage before the encore, nobody appeared particularly interested in calming down.
The band returned with ‘Discord’, followed by ‘It's Been So Long’, and the energy immediately shot back up again. ‘My Ordinary Life’ produced another massive reaction before the inevitable finale arrived. For a large part of the audience, ‘Five Nights at Freddy's’ was clearly one of the songs they had been waiting for all night, and there could hardly have been a more appropriate ending. Once again, the entire venue was singing, screaming and jumping together.
THE LIVING TOMBSTONE delivered far more than simply twenty songs played on a stage. The glowing masks, costumes, electronic elements, humour and interaction with the crowd created their own little universe for the evening. But perhaps the most important part was much simpler: The show was just incredibly fun. Looking around the sold-out Batschkapp at the colourful outfits, cat ears, furry costumes and countless smiling faces, it was difficult not to get caught up in the atmosphere.
Even if you entered the venue without fully understanding the world surrounding THE LIVING TOMBSTONE, by the end of the evening it was very easy to understand why this band inspires such an enthusiastic fan community.
Setlist
01. Kill Us All
02. I Got No Time
03. Fight Til I’m Good Enough
04.Be Alone
05. I Wanna Be A Machine
06. September
07. Basics In Behavior
08. Under The Sun
09. I Can’t Fix You
10. No Mercy
11. Drunk
12. It Doesn’t Matter
13. Squid Melody
14. Spooky Scary Skeletons (Andrew Gold cover)
15. This Comes From Inside
16. Die in a Fire
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17. Discord (Eurobeat Brony cover)
18. It’s Been So Long
19. My Ordinary Life
20. Five Nights at Freddy’s
All Pictures by Daria Tessa