Live Review: Seal - Cologne 2026

20th July 2026
Seal - “Celebrating 30+ years of the classic Album l + ll”
More than three decades after the release of his landmark debut albums, ‘Seal’ (1991) and ‘Seal II’ (1994), SEAL proved at Cologne’s Tanzbrunnen on 20 July 2026 that his music has lost none of its emotional resonance. Around 2,500 fans gathered for the British singer’s anniversary tour, witnessing a performance that successfully balanced nostalgia with genuine musical vitality.
Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel - SEAL’s full name - first came to prominence in 1990 with ADAMSKI’s song ‘Killer’. From that point on, he put his exceptional soulful voice to use in his solo career. His first single ‘Crazy’ was released in the same year and also reached the Top Ten. His marriage to model Heidi Klum brought him even more into the spotlight. He also served as a judge and coach on the Australian edition of the singing talent show The Voice. https://www.sealofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/Seal / https://www.instagram.com/seal
Music & Performance
Taking to the stage promptly at 8pm, the band set the tone before SEAL made his entrance in a striking bright yellow jacket. From the opening notes of ‘All I Know Is Now’, he immediately established a strong connection with the audience. Within moments, fans had risen from their seats, transforming the picturesque open-air venue into a vibrant sea of enthusiasm.
SEAL’s warm and engaging stage presence remained one of the defining features of the evening. Between songs, he addressed the audience in a few charmingly imperfect sentences of German, recalling the time he had once lived in the country. The loudest reaction came when he enthusiastically shouted “Kölle Alaaf!” and jokingly asked when Carnival would finally return. It was a simple gesture, but one that perfectly captured the relaxed rapport he built with the Cologne crowd.
As expected, the setlist centred almost exclusively on material from his first two albums. Fan favourites including ‘Future Love Paradise’, ‘Prayer for the Dying’, ‘Deep Water’ and ‘Dreaming in Metaphors’ were met with rapturous applause, while inspired renditions of STEVE MILLER BAND’s ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ and TALK TALK’s ‘Life’s What You Make It’ added welcome variety to the evening.
One of the concert’s most memorable moments came away from the stage. During several songs, SEAL stepped into the audience, weaving his way through the crowd before climbing onto a chair to continue performing from the middle of his fans. The intimate interaction created a series of genuinely moving moments and highlighted the close bond he continues to share with his audience.
As the set built towards the internationally acclaimed hits ‘Killer’ and ‘Kiss From a Rose’, followed by the encore performances of ‘Crazy’ and ‘Love’s Divine’, the atmosphere reached its peak. Thousands of voices sang every word in unison, whilst SEAL’s unmistakable vocals remained as rich and effortless as ever, carrying across the warm summer evening.
More than thirty years into his career, SEAL continues to perform these songs with remarkable conviction. Supported by an accomplished band and driven by an obvious passion for both the music and his audience, he delivered a concert that was far more than a celebration of past successes. It was a reminder that truly timeless songs never lose their impact, especially when performed by an artist who still inhabits them with such authenticity and heartfelt commitment.
Setlist
01. AIKIN (All I Know Is Now)
02. Fly Like an Eagle (Steve Miller Band cover)
03. Future Love Paradise
04. Deep Water
05. Dreaming in Metaphors
06. Prayer for the Dying
07. Touch / Loneliest Star
08. Life’s What You Make It (Talk Talk cover)
09. Killer (Adamski cover)
10. Bring It On
11. Kiss From a Rose
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12. Crazy
13. Love’s Divine
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg