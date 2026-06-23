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Live Review: SuspYria - Hanover 2026

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Written by: Christian W.
suspyria 20260621 Fete 28Fête de la Musique, Hanover, Germany
21st June 2026
SuspYria

What’s the best way to spend a Sunday in summer when the thermometer is approaching the 30-degree mark? Sensible people would have a siesta after brunch and then think about how to put together an afternoon programme involving ice cream, a lake for swimming and plenty to drink…

If, however, you’ve sold your soul to Rock’n’Roll, you’ll head into the city centre at 2 pm instead, because that’s where the Fête de la Musique is taking place. For those unfortunate souls who aren’t familiar with it: it’s an event where musicians, DJs and other artists perform for free in public spaces. The Fête takes place every year on 21 June in big cities across Europe.

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The fact that the running order at a festival often has nothing to do with the quality of the performance is demonstrated by the first act of the day on the Metal Stage at Hanover’s Steintor. SUSPYRIA is a German Alternative Metal band whose music shifts seamlessly between crushingly heavy riffs and mystical melodies. Despite the time of day and the summer heat, the area in front of the stage is pleasingly well-filled. Another group of metalheads prefers the shade under the trees. Black clothing isn’t ideal in the blazing sun, but there aren’t any white metal T-shirts, and after all, nobody wants to get a tan.

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About the gig: Bassist Angelique wasn’t on stage, as she was unable to attend due to a gig with another band. Despite the change in the line-up and challenging weather conditions, the band delivered a compelling performance. Highlights from the set list: ‘Syrens’, ‘Prehysterik Men’ (I guess everyone knows some of those) and the new banger ‘Blasphemy’. From the very first minute to the very last, the band delivered a powerful gig. An impressive achievement for a band that only formed just over a year ago. A few die-hards in the crowd won’t let anything stop them from headbanging. It’s just a shame the set was so short, but that’s how it goes at festivals.

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On Sunday 28 June, SUSPYRIA will release their new EP ‘Lost in Blasphemy’. If you’d like to have a listen, you can find the band on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Deezer. In the meantime: stay hydrated!

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