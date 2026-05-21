Live Review: Unify Separate - Cottbus 2026

2nd May 2026
Unify Separate & Mental Exile
After a truly fantastic anniversary bash on the first of May at Fuchsbau Chemnitz with my band of the heart, UNIFY SEPARATE, the next day may not be about “I’m gonna go to the end of the world”, but rather heading onwards to Cottbus. The duo will once again take the stage here - this time at Kulturzentrum Bunte Welt as a special highlight of today’s DEPECHE MODE party. Also appearing are MENTAL EXILE, who will open the evening. Providing the right atmosphere for the DEPECHE MODE party afterwards will be DJ DARKSENSE from Leipzig.
Not all the friends who were there yesterday in Chemnitz are making it to Cottbus today as well. But part of the family is once again along for the ride today. And the “bench” is more than ready for a fantastic evening in Cottbus. So, alongside the great bands and a fine party, I can once again look forward to seeing many lovely people - and to a new experience. Just like yesterday at Fuchsbau Chemnitz, my visit to Kulturzentrum Bunte Welt is also a premiere. On top of that, I’ve actually never visited Cottbus at all before. Shame on me once again. And just like yesterday, I’m already a little bit shock-infatuated with this club as well. But first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
After a rather sparse breakfast - the supposedly sufficient and appropriate vegan breakfast alternatives recommended by the porter upon enquiry consisted of bread and carrot salad - I set off around midday from Chemnitz towards Cottbus. Because of several accidents on the A13, Auntie Google redirects me through the villages. But I’m not actually bothered about that at all. Check-in in Cottbus isn’t until three o’clock anyway, and I’ve got plenty of time. The Brandenburg countryside is also quite worth seeing, and it’s well worth taking a closer look here and there.
Nonetheless, I arrive at the hotel far too early and, of course, I’m not allowed to check in yet. The same goes for my friends, whom I practically run into in the car park. So off we go to the Italian restaurant a few streets away. Shortly afterwards, the rest of the family joins us there and we spend an inspiring afternoon together with delicious food and lovely conversations. Back at the hotel, the rooms are finally ready as well. That gives me the chance to finally jump into the shower and get freshened up for the evening. A little later, my friend from Leipzig arrives too, and together we make our way to Kulturzentrum Bunte Welt at around six o’clock.
As expected, that’s far too early as well. We find a cosy little spot opposite the entrance door, from where we listen a bit to the headliner’s soundcheck and enjoy the evening sun. The doors open punctually at seven and we are allowed to enter. But before we go inside, we fulfil our educational duty: Kulturzentrum Bunte Welt is located in a municipal building and has been run as a non-profit entrepreneurial company since 2018. The team of around ten people led by boss Sven Feldner works there entirely on a voluntary basis - in the truest sense of the phrase, by the scene for the scene. Sven Feldner and his crew try to put on a concert and / or a party every six to eight weeks. Through the takings - especially from the bar business - they try to finance the next event.
Kulturzentrum Bunte Welt is, especially in an area where there are few to no offerings for members of the dark scene, a home for lovers of the darker sounds. A maximum of 170 people can find space there to dance and celebrate. Since there is no intention to make a profit, usually no more than 150 tickets are put on sale. The guests are meant to feel as comfortable as possible and have a little more space to move. In addition to the previous events, the extremely popular BLACK SWARM party, already well known from Parkhotel Dresden, is also set to make more frequent guest appearances in Cottbus in future.
And with that, we move into the advert break: Make a note of 19th September. That’s when there’ll be a BLACK SWARM party with live music from GULVØSS, WHOLE and KY at Kulturzentrum Bunte Welt - and of course plenty of DEPECHE MODE hits from the turntables.
Before we finally return to tonight’s event, I’d quickly like to say a huge thank you to the team at Kulturzentrum Bunte Welt for giving us such an exceptionally warm and welcoming reception, organising everything superbly, and creating a wonderfully cosy atmosphere. I can already say now that I would very much like to come back. And perhaps we’ll see each other again as early as September. But now, really, back to tonight’s event.
So, we enter the club through the front door (where else?), where we receive our wristbands. Directly opposite is the merch stand. Alongside T-shirts, badges, autograph cards and CDs from the two bands, the coveted hard tickets for Kielectric 2027 are also available to buy there. Our “merch fairies” Frieda, Marina and Thomas are, of course, first greeted in proper style, and Damasius and Daniele from MENTAL EXILE also quickly receive a hug before we continue having a look around.
On the right-hand side are the “drinks return” and the cloakroom, while on the left is the actual location of tonight’s events, with a comparatively large stage, a well-stocked bar with very reasonable prices, and plenty of seating. We immediately claim one of the cosy sofas for ourselves. There still aren’t many people there yet, so there’s no danger of losing the front row. So why not make ourselves comfortable for a little while longer? And besides, our friends from MENTAL EXILE are still hanging around at the merch stand having a chat anyway.
As mentioned, 150 guests would easily have enough room to celebrate. Unfortunately, there won’t be quite that many today. With around 80 paying guests, there’s definitely room for improvement. Once again, many people seem to be giving preference to outdoor leisure activities. But the weather on this long holiday weekend really is bloody gorgeous. Still, summer feelings are about to arise in here as well. Namely in just a few minutes, when MENTAL EXILE take to the stage.
Mental Exile
With this project, mastermind Damasius Venys gives musical expression to his passion for the 1980s. His fondness for horror and science fiction films is reflected in many of his lyrics, wrapped in a Synthwave garment full of retro charm. Accompanied by his partner Daniele Jäger on keyboards, Damasius’ expressive voice is the centrepiece of MENTAL EXILE’s music. Alongside various EPs and singles, the project has so far released two albums: ‘Ride the Madness’ (2019) and ‘Summer of 86’ (2023). The title of the latest album, by the way, describes the spirit of tonight’s show rather well.
My last MENTAL EXILE concert was quite a while ago and I actually had to do a bit of research first. It must indeed have been more than two years ago at the Kielectric Festival 2024. After that, there were still a few performances with FUTUR LIED TO US, where Damasius virtuously plays the vocal cords. But I’m absolutely delighted to see him back on stage with this project again today. https://mentalexile.bandcamp.com / www.facebook.com/mentalexileproject
Music & Performance
We get started around 15 minutes later than planned with the latest MENTAL EXILE release, ‘One Last Time’. The lights go out, the music comes on, and there is still plenty of space in front of the stage. But when the duo step into the spotlight, the guests present do gather in front of the stage after all and greet the musicians with warm applause. Damasius’ sonorous voice echoes through the room: “I hear your song on the radio”. And just like that, you’re right in the middle of it all - in summer and holiday feeling mode. Ahh, palm trees, flamingos, the beach and the sea, surfers, bikinis and colourful cocktails with little umbrellas - you know what I mean. The world becomes radiant and your thoughts drift away to sunny places.
On the screen, the MENTAL EXILE logo glows in bright colours above a stylised muscle car. It brings Steve McQueen to mind for me, and Kowalski from ‘Vanishing Point’. The lighting is perfectly matched to the 1980s Retro-Wave atmosphere and additionally creates exactly the right mood. And by the way, the sound surprises me extremely positively as well - there’s absolutely nothing to complain about there.
“Hello Cottbus. You alright?” ‘Almost True’ and ‘Night Pulse’ bring smooth movements to the audience. Damasius’ white blazer, which somehow makes me think of Sonny Crockett, has to go. The Miami Beach feeling remains, and even though Damasius sings about ‘Run Away’, nobody here is running anywhere. But somehow, most people are standing too far away from the stage for Damasius’ liking. “People, are you scared? Or why are you all standing so far away?” That simply won’t do. The singer boldly jumps off the stage and gently ushers the guests closer towards it. “Come to the front.” How could anyone resist such a friendly yet determined invitation? “Much better. Much better. You’re all so beautiful.” That’s how quickly you become ‘One of Us’. A cool move that gets things much livelier in the venue. And I can hear people behind me singing along - see, it can be done.
Damasius “flirts” a little with the audience and seeks eye contact with the guests. At other moments, he keeps his partner Daniele company at the keyboard. It really is a shame that not a few more people found their way to Kulturzentrum Bunte Welt - especially because this music fits such a warm spring evening so fantastically well. The atmosphere is still good nonetheless, and I feel very comfortable once again tonight in this enchanting club. The team is excellent, the people incredibly lovely, and the club a small but fine little gem. And in the company of dear friends, celebrating is always best anyway - no matter where you are.
The later the evening gets, the better the atmosphere becomes. ‘Not Enough’ is absolutely celebrated and some fans sing along loudly. Somehow, my thoughts keep circling around a cocktail with a little umbrella in it. But I stick with my water. After all, my car is parked right outside and I somehow still have to get back to the hotel later on. With ‘Stronger Than Time’, we have unfortunately almost reached the end already. This song simply puts you in a good mood and I’ve got a huge grin on my face. And I can tell you this much: I’m definitely not the only one loudly singing along to the chorus.
With ‘Pretenders’, MENTAL EXILE say goodbye for today. “Cottbus, we’re finished for today. Thank you very, very much! We hope you enjoy UNIFY SEPARATE and afterwards the party. We are MENTAL EXILE. Thank you very, very much!” Once again, it’s time to “Keep on moving / keep on dancing all night long” - right now with MENTAL EXILE, shortly with UNIFY SEPARATE, and later to the sounds of DEPECHE MODE and many others. Damasius still calls for “an applause for Daniele!” - and that is gladly given. “Once again, have fun and thank you.” Daniele and Damasius say goodbye at quarter past nine with just as broad a grin on their faces as the one still on mine, and wave one final time in farewell.
MENTAL EXILE can next be seen live again on 2nd October in Hamburg, where the band has just been announced as special guest for the HARMS additional show. The show is already more than 50% sold out. So, make sure to grab your ticket quickly.
Setlist
01. One last time
02. Almost true
03. Night pulse
04. Run away
05. One of us
06. Inferno Hotline
07. From the dark
08. Quarantine
09. Disco heat
10. Streets on fire
11. Not enough
12. Stronger than time
13. Pretenders
Unify Separate
If you’ve read my review of yesterday’s concert at Fuchsbau Chemnitz, you already know that UNIFY SEPARATE are a Scottish-Swedish duo consisting of Andrew Montgomery (vocals) and Leo Josefsson (machines). You also know that both musicians have been making music together for around ten years and that neither of them was exactly an unknown quantity even before their musical collaboration began (which is why I’ll spare you the details here). You’ve read that the duo are based in Stockholm and have already released two albums - ‘First Contact’ (2019) and ‘Music Since Tomorrow’ (2022) - with the next album, ‘The God Particle’, planned for autumn.
I also already raved to you about Leo’s sensational soundscapes, Andrew’s extraordinary voice and the profound lyrics, and praised their intense, versatile and authentic live shows. So, I’ll spare you all that as well. You already know why this duo are my absolute favourite band. So, I won’t bore you any longer with pure facts and dry theory. You’ll find more information on their websites. www.unifyseparate.com / www.facebook.com/usmusicspace
Music & Performance
During the changeover break, most of the guests initially stream back outside. Leo’s synthesiser and microphone are positioned and everything gets plugged in. Andrew’s microphone is quickly set up as well. It doesn’t even take ten minutes before everything is ready. Now the only thing needed is for the people to come back inside again. And that is exactly what they do when, shortly after half past nine, the lights go out and the intro begins.
Apart from the glowing tubes on the two microphone stands, the stage largely remains dark. Leo steps onto the stage and is warmly welcomed by the audience with cheers. Around his neck he wears two small illuminated elements and is taking his place behind his machines. The intro already delivers a musical foretaste of the upcoming set. Even this instrumental piece alone has so much depth, atmosphere and power - simply wonderful. The band logo on the screen in the background grows larger. The music slows down, fades away, and while Andrew also steps onto the stage, the first bars of ‘Closure’ can be heard.
Andrew, circling the microphone stand as though he’s not entirely sure what to do with it, is also wearing two small illuminated elements around his neck. But then he finally steps up to the microphone and that fantastic voice rings out: “You guard yourself against the pain / You take no risks and feel no shame / You keep yourself away from blame / You can’t go through it all again / And then it Breaks through / And then it Breaks through / Breaks through / Breaks through…”. And just like that, they are there: the first goosebumps of the evening, the slight tingling at the back of the neck, and the smile on my lips. I love it when a concert begins exactly like this.
Andrew stamps his heel in time with the beat and lets out a cry of liberation - “come on”. It’s unbelievable with what energy and charisma the Scotsman motivates himself while simultaneously firing up the audience. Yes, I only saw these guys yesterday. And yes, the set was the same. And no, it isn’t boring. Quite the opposite - today I am not one bit less fascinated by the presence and intensity with which these two musicians breathe life into their music, or perhaps I should say: hammer it into existence.
“Danke! We are called UNIFY SEPARATE.” The microphone stand is pushed aside - ‘Dying On The Vine’. UNIFY SEPARATE work their magic and I am completely sucked into the music, utterly losing myself in it. And Andrew? He doesn’t merely sing the songs. He seems to live through them - conveying the mood of the music and the lyrics through his voice, his face and his entire body. And yet nothing feels artificial, rehearsed or forced. This performance is so natural, authentic and convincing.
And then there are those moments when Leo joins in and both of them take over the microphone. It sounds so harmonious. Somehow, I get the impression that the two of them are having just a tiny little bit more fun on stage today than yesterday. Whether that’s because they already played themselves warm yesterday or because of the good lunch, you're welcome to speculate. In any case, they are visibly enjoying every single second on stage.
“Dankeschön, Cottbus.” Once again today, Leo gladly shows off a bit of his German knowledge - “How are you? Wie geht’s?” Judging by the response from those present, pretty fantastic. As for me, I certainly feel absolutely wonderful. “Saturday night, come on!” So, it’s time to celebrate. “This one is called ‘Slow Armageddon’.” While the angel on the screen spreads its wings - it almost seems as though Andrew himself is growing wings - a dark, untamed energy surges through the room. In front of the stage, people are dancing enthusiastically.
“Danke.” Andrew points at Leo. “He’s from Sweden. I’m from Scotland. And we love Germany. This song is called ‘Technicolor’.” Andrew really fires up the audience once again. “Come on. It’s Saturday night! Come on!” The illuminated tubes on the microphone stands glow alternately in all sorts of different colours. I get the impression that the band are going down pretty well in Cottbus. The two gentlemen will probably have gained a few new fans and later sell quite a few CDs to one person or another. Naturally, that makes my little fan heart very happy. And as I already wrote after their performance at Amphi Festival last year, this band simply has headliner potential and deserves far more attention. And one more thing: their albums should not be missing from any well-stocked electronic music collection. You know what you have to do.
And with that, we end the advert break and turn our attention to ‘Embrace The Fear’. “Danke! We just wanna thank Bunte Welt. We really looked after this. So, thank you very much. We appreciate it.” Are we ready? Are you? Live, this song develops even more power and instantly catapults itself into your ears and your legs. Leo comes forward to join Andrew, encourages the audience and dances clapping across the stage before disappearing back behind his machines again. “Thank you very much. Vielen Dank!”
Leo takes off his jacket - “oh, striptease!” And Andrew immediately starts singing along to it: “dada dada, dada dada…”. He would also quite like to know whether Leo perhaps wants to swing and throw the jacket around. I find myself wondering what the two of them had for breakfast today, or what was in the coffee - and whether I could have some of that as well. The two of them are particularly in the mood for joking around today. And yet the following song is not quite so amusing. “Let’s take down a bit. This song is called ‘Never Get Over’.” The room grows a little darker and this haunting ballad holds us captive for the next few minutes.
Then it’s time to celebrate life with a song about “the inevitable end that eventually comes for all of us.” ‘Before The Silence Comes’ is “about facing the end with peace because even though fate was unkind and hope often silent, you never stopped dancing.” And that is exactly what we do - dance.
“We just wanna thank MENTAL EXILE for a brilliant set beforehand. Thank you very much.” There is also a huge thank you to Epicentre Booking and Markus, “for bringing us here”. And with that, the concert once again turns into a small musical therapy session - ‘Detox’. This raw energy filling the room - simply magnificent! Andrew roams across the stage. Leo takes over his part at the microphone - “It’s ok not to think anything at all...” - and then Andrew joins back in again - “Say something, be something”. The live version is unbelievably powerful and the song a plea for self-acceptance and mental detoxification. “Always remember, never let anyone put you down for who you are. You guys are fucking woken up, okay?”
And while we’re already at it, fighting unpleasant things, why not go straight on with ‘Kill The Machine’? “Are we talking AI now?” Leo would like to know. Exactly that. Andrew’s urgent vocals convey a warning with clarity and force: “We thought we controlled you / We knew nothing”. A heavily distorted, machine-like voice responds: “You knew nothing”. Except that it isn’t a machine at all, but Leo’s distorted voice. It is absolutely fascinating how Leo turns his voice into an instrument - not only in the distorted sung parts, but throughout entire melodic passages. It’s simply magnificent and incredibly enjoyable to watch and listen.
“Another song coming up.” Andrew sounds doubtful: “Really?” Somehow, it seems we apparently lost the first two beats, but according to Leo that’s no problem. “Let’s go for that.” - ‘Dark Heaven’. The two of them are having so much fun. Leo comes forward again and then sprints back to the rear in order to be at the microphone in time again. And then we once again set off on a voyage “to the end of the world”. “All the way from Stockholm.” But Andrew reminds everyone, “don’t forget Scotland”.
Somehow, Leo seems to doubt that this is even a country at all, and Andrew threatens, “I’m going now, goodbye”. He pretends to make his “escape”, but then thinks better of it after all. “This is for the lady with the Voyager T-shirt on. This is ‘Voyager’.” Andrew thanks the audience and once again calls on everyone to celebrate, “’cause it’s Saturday night”. This song is simply so fantastic - I love it so much! Especially when both of them sing together and the audience joins in, even those hearing the piece for the very first time. It’s just so beautiful! “One last push...” - clapping - “Come on, come on...”. It works every single time! “There’s no ending" and we would follow "to the end of the world”.
“Dankeschön! Dankeschön, Cottbus!” and Leo says thank you as well before the two of them briefly disappear accompanied by cheers and applause. But not for long, because today as well there is “my song” as the encore. “Thank you, one more - ‘Solitude & I’.” Thank you, guys! And with that, I’m gone once again - completely lost in the music: “You and me v tomorrow / Living off joy and sorrow / And the dreaming in our eyes / We keep our dreams alive”. One final time for today. “...You and me against the world / We’re running out of time / Oh Solitude, my only friend / My only friend...” - the transition into this outro. It’s simply pure goosebumps.
After a good 50 minutes, Andrew says one final “Thank you so much!” to everyone. We all strike a pose once more for the closing photo and bid farewell to UNIFY SEPARATE with the applause they so thoroughly deserve. However, the evening is still far from over. Kulturzentrum Bunte Welt carries on with DEPECHE MODE. We first take a moment to breathe and shortly afterwards find ourselves at the merch stand, where all the artists remain present for quite some time, chatting with fans - among them many friends as well. There are autographs and selfies and plenty of joking around while people continue dancing inside.
If you’ve now got the urge to see the duo live, then simply come along to the Black Lower Castle Festival. UNIFY SEPARATE will be rocking the second stage there on the festival Saturday (27th June 2026). Or secure one of the limited tickets for the SOLAR FAKE fan club event in August in Berlin. For fans who are not members of the fan club, a small additional contingent is available. Simply send an email with the keywords “Shadowplay XX - Unify Separate.” to:
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Closure
03. Dying On The Vine
04. Slow Armageddon
05. Technicolor
06. Embrace The Fear
07. Never Get Over
08. Before The Silence Comes
09. Detox
10. Kill The Machine
11. Dark Heaven
12. Voyager
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13. Solitude & I
There are still a few words I need to get off my chest afterwards. This time, the review took me longer than usual - there was simply too much going on. But while writing, the energy and spirit of this weekend immediately came alive again. The entire weekend was filled with so much positive energy that I still feel completely uplifted. Much love goes out to everyone who made their way to Chemnitz and/or Cottbus on the first May weekend, the teams at both clubs, the artists, the crews and all the lovely people who were there. At breakfast on Sunday, we all agreed: “tired, but happy”. And I’m still happy now.
All Pictures by Aileen Ritter