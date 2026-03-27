CD Review: Mesh - The Truth Doesn’t Matter

Artist: MeshTitle: The Truth Doesn’t MatterGenre: Alternative ElectronicsRelease Date: 27th March 2026Label: Dependent RecordsBrexit, fascist and autocratic tendencies across all parts of the world, wars, the refugee crisis, the climate crisis, pandemic, toxic masculinity, disinformation, social division, AI… - the world has changed radically, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish truth from lies, news from fake news. Over the past ten years, the world seems to have come completely off the rails.Ten years of silence, yet now feels exactly like the right moment for Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn to return with a bang. ‘The Truth Doesn’t Matter’ makes an impressive statement - powerful, modern and at the same time classically MESH, extremely versatile, crystal-clear in production, impactful and rich in detail, with not a single filler - quite a claim across 16 tracks.It comes as no surprise, then, that fan reactions during the pre-listening party on Bandcamp last Monday were overwhelmingly positive and full of enthusiasm. And why? “Because it makes you feel whole / Because it’s good for the soul” - especially in times like these. And because this album truly is cinematic in the grandest sense. I’ll say it upfront - a clear 10/10, and if I could, I’d give it 11 or 12.The title track opens in grand fashion - massive, cinematic. Mark’s voice begins in a restrained, almost incantatory way before the driving electronic construct bursts into life. Strong, iconic baselines, drums and snares that drill into your ears, an almost hypnotic chorus. MESH are back, and they have something to say. “The truth only works / If no one gets hurt”; otherwise, it is simply ignored - a slap in the face of this “post-truth” world.But that is only the beginning - ‘A Storm Is Coming’ - an electric storm. A rising mechanical sound - like an approaching tempest. Atmospheric, energetic, full of shifting elements and harmonies woven together. Lyrics and vocals are incredibly powerful, passionate and impressive. At the centre of this versatile up-tempo track lies the question: how do we deal with crises, with societal upheaval? “Do we chase it or outrun it / Do we bend like branches in the wind / Or take our chance and let it in”What follows is a storm of emotions - ‘I Lost a Friend Today’ is noticeably calmer. Mark’s voice truly shines here, singing of grief and the pain of losing a friend with a vulnerability that tightens your chest. “I lost a friend today / And nothing will ever be the same again” Beautiful harmonies, a baseline that hits hard - a truly fantastic and deeply moving song that goes straight to the heart. “And nothing will ever be the same again”‘Polygraph’ lays the groundwork as an instrumental interlude for what follows. Atmospheric, it begins with a wonderful piano line and powerful drum effects and percussion that expand until the strings enter - full of brilliance and beauty.‘Trying to Save You’ is extremely catchy and strikes a chord. The chorus lingers inevitably: “I’m trying to save you / But you just don’t understand”. The album regains momentum and casts an unflinching look on self-image and self-destruction - “The person that you most despise is you”. Musically clear and precisely produced, the question of who is meant to be saved remains open.On this album, one highlight follows the next. In ‘Bury Me Again’, Mari Kattman’s fantastic voice provides the emotional counterpoint to Mark’s vocals. The two voices harmonise beautifully - a great compliment to both singers. This is one of those songs that stays with you all day. Richard’s soundscapes, the textures and instrumentation create an almost magical atmosphere in which Mari and Mark present two perspectives of the same story: “The hole I’m in / You watched me dig it in the rain” - “The hole you’re in / You made it deeper every day”. Surrender or self-abandonment: “I climb the walls / But you bury me again” - “I tried my best / But you pushed my hands away”.‘I Bleed through You’ takes us back to the dance floor while posing the big relationship questions - “What am I to you”. Great, powerful melodies, a brilliant atmosphere, and a highly danceable symphonic energy contrast with Mark’s gentle voice. Then it turns political, angry, loud - an indictment of societal indifference wrapped in an absolute banger. Noticeably heavier, with electric guitars that turn ‘Kill Us with Silence’ into an incredible Electro-Pop-Rock track. “Nevermind this violence / Kill us with silence”. Experimental, playful, almost abstract - ‘1031030’ builds a fascinating bridge between the past and future of electronic music and leads into the next standout track.What follows is a cinematic, multi-layered masterpiece that would suit a new ‘James Bond’ movie perfectly or serve as an opening theme for an HBO series like ‘Westworld’. The final single release may well be the most technically complex track on the album, at least in terms of layering and depth. Incredibly atmospheric, epic and cinematic, ‘This World’ is a compelling plea for individuality, inner peace, and resistance to societal pressure. “Don’t live for the man / That’s where it breaks / And you’ll be at peace with this World” Simply stunning.‘Exile’ is not the first single from ‘The Truth Doesn’t Matter’ without reason. This song has everything: hypnotic leads, a fantastic chorus you cannot help but sing along to - a true Electro-Synthpop anthem and the heart of the album. Notably, ‘Exile’ was the last track written for the album - so close that it almost wasn’t finished in time. A powerful piece full of anxiety and melancholy, yet so adorable and epic. A sense of alienation runs throughout: “You make me feel like a stranger / In my own head / And now I realise the danger / In what you said”. It works on many levels - relationships, social isolation, escape and displacement - ‘Exile’ invites multiple interpretations.‘Everything as It Should Be’ questions comfort zones and self-satisfaction. Or is it a critique of a society that creates needs when we already have everything? What do you think? “Let me throw you a lifeline / Everything as it should be / You won’t be ordinary this time”. The sound is gritty, direct - a touch of retro MESH with modern production, with a hint of THE PRODIGY. Energetic, versatile, with rough, grinding synths, the track once again underlines the album’s range.“Hey Stranger / I cried for you for much too long” - this single is simply breathtakingly beautiful. ‘Hey Stranger’ is sensitive yet powerful, MESH have created a fantastic mid-tempo Synthpop track that instantly stays with you. Mark’s voice shines once again, and the vocal line in the chorus is perfectly placed. A song about distance, memory and change that feels instantly familiar. Morse code-like rhythms drive the third instrumental forward. ‘Cypher’ impresses with its cinematic sounds and would work perfectly as a new live intro.With ‘Not Everyone Is Lonely’, things become calmer again, but no less impressive. One comment from the pre-listening party stuck with me because it could not describe the song more accurately: “The song that ABBA would have loved to have written”. The layered chorus and unexpected key changes, epic drums and baselines, beautiful piano parts, enchanting backing vocals, and another refined vocal line from Mark make this track a true masterpiece.“Just be kind to each other” - is there a better message to close with? I don’t think so. ‘Be Kind’ offers the perfect lyrics for the times we are living in. The harshness in our societies, all the crises and news have become unbearable. The world needs this song, this simple message, delivered as an atmospheric Electro-Pop track with beautiful guitar riffs, providing a fitting conclusion to a truly unique album. “It costs nothing to tell / someone you care about them”Ten years after ‘Looking Skyward’, MESH return with an album that feels like a forceful act of liberation: 16 songs, nearly all of which have the potential to be highlights. That is no small achievement. Between driving dance floor anthems, deeply emotional moments and cinematic soundscapes, Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn reveal an impressive range that proves great quality takes time. Despite all the darkness, anger and melancholy, what remains in the end is a surprisingly warm message - and the certainty that even if "truth doesn’t matter", truly great music certainly does. Music makes all things easier btw.‘The Truth Doesn’t Matter’ is available as a ltd. boxset incl. vinyl 2LP & excl. vinyl version of bonus CD, artbook et al. with a hand-numbered certificate signed by MESH (500 copies), and as a 48-page hardcover 2CD artbook incl. the exclusive 9-track bonus CD ‘The Full Truth’, as Gatefold black vinyl 2-LP, and as Jewelbox CD.01. The Truth Doesn’t Matter02. A Storm Is Coming03. I Lost a Friend Today04. Polygraph05. Trying to Save You06. Bury Me Again07. I Bleed through You08. Kill Us with Silence09. 103103010. This World11. Exile12. Everything as It Should Be13. Hey Stranger14. Cipher15. Not Everyone Is Lonely16. Be KindMark Hockings - Vocals, Synthesisers, GuitarRichard Silverthorn - Synthesisers, Guitar, Backing VocalsVaughn George - Live KeyboardsSean Suleman - Live DrumsGuest MusicianMari Kattman - Additional Vocals On ‘Bury Me Again’2th April - Kulttempel, Oberhausen (DE) sold out3rd April - Huxleys, Berlin (DE)4th April - Docks, Hamburg (DE)5th April - Felsenkeller, Leipzig (DE)6th April - Lucerna Music Bar, Praha (CZ)8th April - Backstage, Munich (DE)9th April - Batschkapp, Frankfurt (DE)10th April - Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne (DE)11th April - Pavillon, Hanover (DE)1st May - Trinity, Bristol (UK)2nd May - 229 Club, London (UK)3rd May - Corporation, Sheffield (UK)14th May - Plan B, Malmo (SE)15th May - Musikens Hus, Gothenburg (SE)16th May - Viften, Copenhagen (DK)30th May - Vivary Park Open Air, Electric Summer, Taunton (UK)11th November - Sever Synth Festival, Dům kultury, Liberec (CZ)Music: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10