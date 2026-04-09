CD Review: Diorama - A Substitute For Light

Artist: DioramaTitle: A Substitute For LightGenre: ElectronicRelease Date: 10th April 2026Label: Accession RecordsOn 10 April, DIORAMA will unveil their eleventh studio album into the light of public. Amid flickering displays, realities shaped by algorithms, archived emotions and the longing for a genuine spark, the band from Reutlingen turn their gaze on their new album ‘A Substitute For Light’ to where identity is increasingly becoming surface-level, to where light is no longer a given but becomes a question. What truly shines, and what merely reflects? What provides orientation, and what merely numbs?Since their formation around 30 years ago, DIORAMA have repeatedly recalibrated their “acoustic showcase” - as a space for inner states, as a projection surface for that which cannot be clearly defined. Following the avant-garde and detail-obsessed predecessor ‘Tiny Missing Fragments’, ‘A Substitute For Light’ now appears as a reduction - not in the sense of renunciation, but as a distillation. Clearer arrangements, more concise melodies, more direct-sounding vocals. Less complexity on the surface, more focus at the core.The opener ‘Achievements’ immediately strikes a nerve. Dreamlike synth textures, a slightly distorted, almost unreal sonic architecture, and a magnificent vocal line. The chorus slips into the ear, stays there, and loops through the folds of the brain. With each listen, new musical nuances reveal themselves, ultimately merging into a whole that is perfectly imperfect.Thematically, a clear picture emerges: art as raw material, fed into systems that generate endless reproductions. “the unlimited cloud / has a space for everything” - and that is precisely the problem. Everything is stored, everything is utilised, but nothing remains alive. Particularly striking: “and if it starts to rain you’ll be the one / to sabotage the building of the ark”. A stark metaphor for self-sabotage in the name of efficiency, career, output. The “substitute of light” appears here as a cold glow of visibility, status and digital immortality.‘Isolated’ continues these thoughts - and shifts them into the personal. The song begins almost hectically, condenses, opens up in the chorus, becomes broader, more forceful. “I am their favourite ghost” - visible, yet intangible. “I’m their speaker of lies” - functional, yet disconnected. The line “it’s the best i can come up with / better than nothing” hits with alarming clarity: resignation as a permanent state. Isolation is not a romantic retreat, but a systemic condition. Finally, the sound construction collapses into a fragile reduction – “go away they say / go away go away...”.‘No Complications’ is a true Pop anthem. The song feels like a gentle circling on water. Hypnotic, melancholic, carried by delicate layers of sound and a guitar line that blends in almost imperceptibly. “forever wash your hands in innocence” - a line like a quiet reproach. Memories remain (“inerasable”), yet are deliberately kept blurred. Pain is smoothed out until it disappears.‘Million Dollar Smile’ is more driving, more cinematic, with an almost dazzling clarity. Piano and synthesiser interlock, the guitar sets precise accents. And at the centre stands a smile that replaces everything: “smile your million-dollar smile / a substitute for light”. Charisma as an artificial light source - yet only as a reflection. “cheat mode engaged” - reality is optimised, smoothed, made controllable. It works. But it is not real.With ‘Kunstblut’, a stylistic break follows - technoid, driving, minimalist in sound, almost clinical. Distorted voices overlap, mirror, multiply. I can picture this in a club with flickering lights and ecstatic dancers, while the light reflects in a disco ball. “kunstblut / immun für immer” - a state without friction, without doubt. Functional, stable, efficient. And yet something is missing. Artificial blood flows - but it does not remember. It has no history. As a metaphor for AI-generated art, this is as precise as it is unsettling. “kein drang kein hadern” - human art emerges from fractures, from failed attempts. Here, there are none.‘Ruling My World’ is, for me, a true gem - my personal highlight of the album. At the beginning, the focus is on Torben’s voice, the music feels restrained, dark. Then it opens up. The synth lines broaden, become more playful until the chorus carries you away. The melody unfolds gently, the guitar sound blends in almost unnoticed - playfully underscoring the beautiful melody. I don't know how many times I played this track by now, but each time, it brought tears to my eyes.This music simultaneously holds a certain sadness and something like relief. Truly cinematic. “don’t you know you’re still ruling my world / even if you’re disconnected” - a line that lingers. Whether as a commentary on digital archiving or as an image of interpersonal bonds: the effect remains. “the background radiation cannot be cancelled” - the past cannot be erased. It continues to have an effect.‘More Gold’ brings back a different kind of force. Hypnotic, intense and powerful, almost angry. “providing more gold / to expand your cage” - growth as an illusion of freedom. The gleaming surfaces reflect light - and blind. Consumption becomes an expansion of one’s own limitation. The “revolving door” keeps turning. Promises return - and remain empty.‘On A Journey’ begins like a wind chime on ecstasy. An initial impulse towards movement emerges, towards breaking free. “no more zeroes and ones” - a clear rejection of digital coding. The chorus carries you away, briefly allowing something like lightness. It floats on a bed of synths like on a cloud before the mood shifts again. And then this line: “the way you trap me you set my mind free”. Paradoxical, yet coherent. Captivity as a trigger for inner freedom. Perhaps not an escape - but a direction.‘The Same Ghost’ revisits the digital theme - condensing it into an almost claustrophobic loop. “follow your followers” - identity as circulation. “our lines are written by the same ghost” - controlled by invisible structures. “mirrors only show further mirrors” - no depth left, only reproduction. Musically powerful, with a chorus that sticks. This track was already captivating at its live premiere in Reutlingen - full of strength and melancholic energy. Broad synth lines - overwhelming and massive, simply brilliant.‘Losing Your Coordinates’, by contrast, feels like a slow drifting apart - almost unsettling. Orientation is lost, despite all protective mechanisms. “dust from relics of a lighthouse” - even the signal that once provided guidance is now only a remnant. “no big deal / a living hell” - this simultaneity of trivialisation and despair runs through the entire track.The closing track ‘Weird Physics’ brings everything together - without resolution. Striking synth lines, a floating, almost weightless soundscape, interwoven with fleeting impulses and piano sequences. “virtual sparks / blink in and blink out” - light without effect. In my mind’s eye, an image emerges of a spaceship drifting through the infinite vastness of space - stars, nebulae, comets rushing past. A feeling of being lost - somehow oppressive. “the fire keeps smoldering / unwilling to reignite” - no new beginning, no breakout. Only a smouldering - an afterglow without flame. No fire - just enough strength not to extinguish completely.‘A Substitute For Light’ provides fewer answers - it raises far more questions. It examines modern states of consciousness with a clarity that never feels cold. Between digital alienation, emotional persistence and the search for something real, a work emerges that is both accessible and multi-layered, unfolding and growing with each listen. Perhaps the catchiest in the band’s history - and at the same time perhaps one of the most contemplative. An album about light that is not light. About a substitute that works - but never fully satisfies. And about the quiet, persistent hope that somewhere, a real spark still exists.‘A Substitute For Light’ will be released digitally, on CD and in a limited coloured edition (2x 12" vinyl), which will also be available for purchase and signing at the release shows in Oberhausen and Hamburg.01. Achievements02. Isolated03. No Complications04. Million Dollar Smile05. Kunstblut06. Ruling My World07. More Gold08. On A Journey09. The Same Ghost10. Losing Your Coordinates11. Weird PhysicsTorben Wendt - VocalsFelix Marc - KeyboardsZura Dzagnidze - GuitarMarkus Halter - Drums10th April - Kulttempel, Oberhausen (GE)11th April - Markthalle, Hamburg (GE)24th May - Wave Gotik Treffen, Leipzig (GE)12th June - Disorder Festival Nights, Athens (GR)31st July - Reborn Festival, Zwickau (GE)9th August - M’era Luna Festival, Hildesheim (GE)Music: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10