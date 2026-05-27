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CD Review: Max Turner - Seeds of the Unknown

Details
Written by: Nina Mende
max turner seedsoftheunknown
Artist: Max Turner
Title: Seeds of the Unknown
Genre: Folk Pop
Release Date: 22nd May 2026
Label: Fun in the Church / Bertus


Album Review

MAX TURNER is a German and Scottish music artist whose music career began in 1999. While he is known amongst certain circles in the music industry, he and his music are a hidden gem. The oddity of his musical creation is rare but nothing short of brilliant. Now, MAX TURNER is back with a brand-new album. ‘Seeds of the Unknown’ is the name of this new album, which comes with eleven songs, lasting for thirty-seven minutes.

The opening track ‘The language that cannot be spoken’ begins with spoken words, that are telling a tale which is rather thoughtful and mind opening. So be sure to listen closely. All vocals on this album are very soft and careful, soft and gentle. As if MAX TURNER does not want to distract the listener from the fascinating arrangements, but still wanting to tell his tale. Each song on this album seems to carry a different vibe, but all are equally calm and relaxing.

The arrangements itself already paint images in your mind, getting your thoughts to wander freely. And the lyrics add the rest. ‘Seeds of the Unknown’ reminds of one of those meditation albums, or an ethereal sounds album - which it ultimately is. The vocals easily fade in with the background, along with the gentle arrangements, draining - or rather relieving - you of all the stress and worries you might subconsciously or consciously hold on to. This album is perfect to get lost in time and space, just swaying along to freely.

The former PUPPETMASTAZ member is back with a solo album. MAX TURNER has now released ‘Seeds of the Unknown’. If you expect thriving and energy loaded tunes, you are mistaken. This release reflects calmness and the beauty of nature in a very smooth and gentle way. Beautiful arrangements take your mind away from the business we are caught in and sets you free. Enjoy this meditative new masterpiece by the brilliant MAX TURNER.


Tracklist

01. The language that cannot be spoken
02. Time and space
03. Is it worth it
04. Something or nothing
05. Other side of love
06. Nothing’s pure
07. No way
08. Like a stranger
09. Impermanence
10. Forever’s child
11. Always returning to new


Line-up

Max Turner


Website

http://www.maxturnermusic.com / https://linktr.ee/maxturnermusic



Cover Picture

maxturner seedsoftheunknown


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10

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