Live Review: Skillet - Frankfurt 2026

1st May 2026
Skillet - “European Tour 2026” - Support: Storm Orchestra
The 1st of May 2026 brought not only a public holiday to Germany, but also a highly anticipated stop of SKILLET’s European Tour in Offenbach. With warm and beautiful spring weather setting the tone for the evening, fans gathered early in front of Stadthalle, eager to witness a night of powerful Rock music.
Due to the show being completely sold out and the large number of attendees, the concert started with a delay of about one hour. However, instead of frustration, the mood remained relaxed and positive. Fans used the extra time to browse the merch stands, chat with fellow concertgoers, and build up anticipation for what was about to come.
Storm Orchestra
STORM ORCHESTRA is a rising Rock act that has been steadily gaining attention across Europe with their energetic performances and modern sound. Blending elements of Alternative Rock and Indie influences, the band has built a reputation as a strong live act. Their recent releases have further solidified their place in the scene, showcasing both musical versatility and a clear artistic identity. https://stormorchestra.com / https://www.facebook.com/stormorchestra
Music & Performance
At around 8 PM, STORM ORCHESTRA finally took the stage and delivered a powerful and engaging performance. The band quickly managed to capture the audience’s attention with their dynamic sound and confident stage presence. A particular highlight was the drummer, who became a true visual eyecatcher throughout the set, adding both energy and charisma to the show. Their performance felt tight and well-rehearsed, making them a strong opening act for the evening.
Setlist
01. Bright Soul
02. Piece Of You
03. Drummer
04. Superplayer
05. Tones Of The Thunder
06. Suspect
Skillet
Formed in 1996, SKILLET has grown into one of the most successful Rock bands in the international scene. Known for their distinctive blend of Hard Rock, Alternative Metal, and Symphonic elements, the band has built a massive global fanbase over the decades. With multiple platinum-selling albums and countless hit singles, SKILLET continues to evolve while staying true to their signature sound. Their latest releases once again demonstrate their ability to combine powerful riffs with anthemic choruses and emotional depth. https://www.skillet.com / https://www.facebook.com/skillet
Music & Performance
At 9 PM sharp, SKILLET entered the stage - and from the very first moment, it was clear that the wait had been worth it. Everything about the production was perfectly on point: from the impressive stage design to the stunning lighting, the band delivered a flawless arena-level show. Frontman John Cooper led the band with his usual intensity and charisma, keeping the audience fully engaged throughout the entire set. The energy in the venue was consistently high, with fans singing along to every word.
One of the most memorable visual highlights came during the fourth song, ‘Awake and Alive’. John Cooper appeared with special tubes attached to both hands, shooting white smoke into the air. The effect created an incredible visual moment, perfectly synchronized with the music. At the same time, the cold smoke brought a refreshing sensation to the front rows, which the crowd clearly appreciated.
The setlist was packed with fan favourites and newer material, seamlessly blending powerful anthems with emotional moments. Every element - music, performance, lighting, and sound - worked together to create an unforgettable live experience.
Setlist
01. Surviving the Game
02. Feel Invincible
03. Rise
04. Awake and Alive
05. Sick of It
06. Legendary
07. Ash in the Wind
08. Never Surrender
09. Whispers in the Dark
10. Lions
11. Those Nights
12. Hero Play
13. Gonna Die
14. Unpopular
15. Psycho in My Head
16. Comatose
17. Monster
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18. The Resistance
All Pictures by Daria Tessa