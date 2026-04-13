Live Review: Mesh - Frankfurt 2026

9th April 2026
Mesh - “The Truth Doesn’t Matter Tour 2026” - Support: Blackbook, Mari Kattman
On a Thursday evening, Frankfurt’s Batschkapp became the meeting point for fans of Electronic, Synth Pop and Darkwave as MESH brought their “The Truth Doesn’t Matter Tour 2026” to the stage. Supported by MARI KATTMAN and BLACKBOOK, the night promised a diverse journey through emotional melodies, dark atmospheres and danceable beats.
British band MESH, known for their unique blend of Synth Pop and Dark Electronic music, have been a constant force in the scene for decades. With songs like ‘Born to Lie’ and ‘Taken for Granted’, they have built a loyal fanbase, and their live performances are known for their emotional intensity and strong connection with the audience.
Mari Kattman
MARI KATTMAN is an American singer, songwriter and producer, widely known as the frontwoman of HELIX. With her solo work, she explores a more personal and experimental direction, blending Electronic, Dark Pop and Industrial influences. Her debut solo album ‘Year of the Katt’, released in 2023, showcases a raw and emotional approach, combining introspective lyrics with modern electronic production. https://marikattman.bandcamp.com/album/year-of-the-katt / https://www.facebook.com/MariKattman
Music & Performance
MARI KATTMAN opened the evening with a performance that immediately created an intimate and slightly melancholic atmosphere. Her music relies heavily on emotional expression, and this translated very well to the stage. Songs like ‘Typical Girl’ and ‘Fever Shakes’ showcased her ability to combine vulnerability with strength. Despite being the opening act, she managed to capture the audience’s attention quickly. Her stage presence felt authentic and engaging, even without excessive movement or interaction. Instead, she focused on delivering her songs with emotional depth, which resonated well with the crowd.
There were moments where the sound mix could have been slightly clearer, especially during more layered parts, but this did not significantly affect the overall experience. The audience responded warmly, rewarding her performance with strong applause. A convincing and emotionally rich opening set that set the tone for the evening.
Setlist
01. Typical Girl
02. Fever Shakes
03. Swallow
04. Anemia
05. Ascending
06. Take
07. The Worst
08. Little Bullet Girl
09. You Can Show Yourself Out
Blackbook
BLACKBOOK is a Swiss Dark Electronic and Synth Pop project, known for combining melancholic melodies with club-oriented beats and introspective themes. Since their formation in the 2010s, they have steadily built a presence in the scene, with releases that blend emotional depth and dancefloor energy. https://www.facebook.com/blackbook / https://darkmerch.com/collections/blackbook
Music & Performance
From the very first ‘Intro’, BLACKBOOK shifted the atmosphere into a more club-oriented direction. The beats became heavier, the bass more present, and the audience visibly more animated. Tracks like ‘Suffer In Silence’ and ‘Nobody Loves You’ encouraged movement, with more people starting to dance and engage physically with the music. The performance was confident and dynamic, with a strong emphasis on rhythm and groove. The vocalist delivered the songs with intensity, while maintaining a connection with the audience. Songs like ‘My Beautiful Witch’ and ‘You Are Strange’ stood out as highlights, combining catchy hooks with darker undertones.
The lighting design worked particularly well here, supporting the energetic mood with well-timed changes and creating a more immersive club feeling. If there was any criticism, it would be that some songs felt structurally similar, which slightly reduced the overall variation in the set. Nevertheless, BLACKBOOK delivered a powerful and engaging performance that successfully prepared the audience for the headliner.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Normal
03. Suffer In Silence
04. Nobody Loves You
05. I Dance Alone
06. Minefield
07. My Beautiful Witch
08. Different
09. Lab Rats
10. You Are Strange
11. My Darkest Memory
Mesh
MESH, formed in 1991 in Bristol, England, are one of the most respected names in Synth Pop and Dark Electronic music. Founded by MARK HOCKINGS and RICHARD SILVERTHORN, the band has built a strong reputation with their emotionally driven lyrics, melodic depth and distinctive electronic sound. With a career spanning more than three decades, MESH have released numerous acclaimed albums, including ‘Automation Baby’ and ‘Looking Skyward’.
In March 2026, they returned with their latest studio album ‘The Truth Doesn’t Matter’, marking their first full-length release in almost ten years and continuing their evolution while staying true to their signature sound. Known for combining introspective themes with powerful and danceable compositions, MESH remain a defining act within the Synth Pop and Dark Electronic scene, especially in Germany, where they enjoy a particularly strong and loyal fanbase. https://www.mesh.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/meshtheband
Music & Performance
When MESH finally took the stage, the atmosphere in the Batschkapp reached its peak. From the opening track ‘The Truth Doesn’t Matter’, it was clear that the band was in excellent form. The sound was powerful, clean and perfectly balanced, allowing every detail of their music to shine. MARK HOCKINGS delivered an outstanding vocal performance, full of emotion and authenticity. His connection with the audience was undeniable, frequently interacting with the crowd and creating a sense of unity throughout the venue. The audience responded enthusiastically, singing along to songs like ‘Crash’, ‘Taken for Granted’ and ‘Born to Lie’.
The setlist offered a perfect mix of newer material and fan favourites, maintaining a strong dynamic throughout the show. A particularly special moment came with ‘Bury Me Again’ and ‘Tilt’, where MARI KATTMAN joined the band on stage. These collaborations added an extra emotional layer and were clearly appreciated by the audience. Visually, the show was supported by a well-designed lighting setup that enhanced the mood without overshadowing the performance. The sound quality stood out in particular, delivering clarity and depth that elevated the entire concert experience.
Even after more than two hours, the energy remained high, culminating in two encores that left the audience completely satisfied. Closing with ‘Exile’, MESH ended the night on a powerful and emotional note. An outstanding performance that demonstrated why MESH remain one of the leading acts in their genre.
Setlist
01. The Truth Doesn’t Matter
02. A Storm Is Coming
03. My Protector
04. Lone Wolf
05. Crash
06. Hey Stranger
07. I Bleed Through You
08. Kill Your Darlings
09. I Lost a Friend Today
10. Everything as It Should Be
11. Bury Me Again (with Mari Kattman)
12. Tilt (with Mari Kattman)
13. State of Mind
14. This World
15. Hold and Restrain
16. Kill Us With Silence
17. Taken for Granted
18. Be Kind
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19. The Last One Standing
20. Born to Lie
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21. Exile
All Pictures by Daria Tessa