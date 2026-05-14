CD Review: Unzucht - Neon Dom





Artist: UnzuchtTitle: Neon DomGenre: Dark RockRelease Date: 15th May 2026Label: MetalvilleThe German band UNZUCHT is finally back with a brand-new album. The band was founded in 2009. The same year, the band released their debut EP ‘Engel der Vernichtung’. In 2010, UNZUCHT was nominated for “Band Of The Year” and opened for bands like LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE and COPPELIUS. In 2011 they toured with MONI INC., JENNIFER ROSTOCK and END OF GREEN, as well as STAHLMANN later that year. Throughout these tours, UNZUCHT gradually grew a steady fanbase across Germany, and getting attention across the Gothic and Rock scene.Their full-length debut album ‘Todsünde 8’ was released in 2012, and their sophomore album ‘Rosenkreuzer’ the year after. Until 2020, UNZUCHT released four more albums, before it grew quiet around the band due to the touring restrictions during COVID-19 and ultimately the departure of singer DANIEL SCHULZ, who decided to join the band OOMPH!. In 2024, UNZUCHT found a new singer, Timm Hindorff, with whom they played their first show on July 6th at Castle Rock Festival. In October that year, UNZUCHT joined THE 69EYES for a couple of shows and a new era began. Now, they finally released a new album celebrating this new beginning.‘Neon Dom’ is the name of this album, which comes with twelve songs, lasting for 44 minutes. The album begins with the song ‘Katharsis’. String rock riffs welcome you shortly before strong and fast drums set in. The song gradually rises in intensity and ultimately causes your adrenaline level to rise. The catchy melodies make it hard to sit still while listening. The title track ‘Neon Dom’ begins with distorted vocals and intense arrangements. The vocals carry more tragedy and melancholy than the previous. ‘Feuerregen’ is yet another intense song with thriving arrangements, that are pulling you along instantly, while celebrating a new beginning. ‘Krieger’ brings along distorted and edgy vocals, that are wrapped in thriving and catchy arrangements.‘Chaos’ blasts right at you with intense, loud and fast arrangements. ‘Nie mehr zurück’ on the other hand, is a soft and slow song with melancholic lyrics, that will dig deep underneath your skin. ‘1000 Scherben’ picks up the pace again, pulling you along and get you moving along with its catchy melodies. ‘Gegen die Zeit’ is speeding up a little more. The rhythmic and thriving arrangements are pushing you faster and faster, trying to outrun time itself. The intense song ‘Koloss’ comes with grand arrangements and a march-like rhythm that is perfect for live shows. The bridge is growled, while verse and chorus are sung with clean vocals.‘Apokalypsis’ comes with fast and thriving rhythms and riffs, causing your adrenaline level to rise, while pushing you further and further. The grand finale of the album is upon us. ‘Nachtschatten 1’ is a slow and thoughtful song, with lyrics that are digging deep and melodies that get you to sway along. The song smoothly transitions into ‘Nachtschatten 2’ which begins with distorted guitars, keeping the smooth melody but lacks vocals for the first half of the song, before it ultimately ends and leaves you behind with a void that needs to be filled.‘Neon Dom’ is a strong and catchy album, filled with songs that will pull you along and leave a mark. UNZUCHT is back with an album with songs for all seasons, all moments and all moods. Make sure to check it out!01. Katharsis02. Neon Dom03. Feuerregen04. Krieger05. Chaos06. Nie mehr zurück07. 1000 Scherben08. Gegen die Zeit09. Koloss10. Apokalypsis11. Nachtschatten 112. Nachtschatten 2Timm Hindorff - VocalsDaniel De Clercq - Guitar, Vocals, Programming, ElectronicsDon Canone - BassToby Fuhrmann - DrumsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10