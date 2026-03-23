Gallery: Heaven Shall Burn - Dresden 2026

20th March 2026
Heaven Shall Burn - “Heimat Over Europe Tour 2026” - Special Guests: The Halo Effect, The Black Dahlia Murder, Frozen Soul
HEAVEN SHALL BURN stopped at the Messe Dresden on March 20, 2026, as part of their “Heimat Over Europe” tour - and together with FROZEN SOUL, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and THE HALO EFFECT delivered an evening that left little to be desired in terms of intensity and sheer joy of playing. Our preview had already hinted that this would be no ordinary tour stop - and that’s exactly how it turned out. The hall filled up early with an expectant crowd, ready from the very first minute to give each band a proper send-off.
Frozen Soul
FROZEN SOUL kicked off the evening with their brutal, old-school Death Metal onslaught, getting heads banging in the audience. https://www.frozensoultx.com
The Black Dahlia Murder
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER seamlessly continued the momentum, pushing the energy even higher with technical precision and unbridled enthusiasm. https://www.tbdmofficial.com/
The Halo Effect
THE HALO EFFECT then took a more melodic turn, without sacrificing any of the power. The band masterfully built a captivating atmosphere, drawing the audience into their spell - a perfect setup for the evening’s headliner. https://www.thehaloeffect.band/
Heaven Shall Burn
When HEAVEN SHALL BURN finally took the stage, all hell broke loose. From the very first note, the Messe Dresden transformed into a seething sea of movement, mosh pits, and raised fists. The band delivered their signature performance: confident, politically clear, and musically uncompromising. The setlist offered a well-balanced mix of classics and newer songs, which were met with enthusiastic cheers from the fans. A particular highlight of the evening was the guest appearance of Britta Görtz (HIRAES), who joined frontman Marcus Bischoff to perform EDGE OF SANITY’s ‘Black Tears’ - a moment that sent shivers down the spine and was met with a rapturous roar from the crowd.
For me, as a photographer, the evening offered a wealth of impressive moments: intense lighting, high-energy performances, and a crowd that mirrored every emotion directly back onto the stage. This very dynamic and close connection between bands and audience is reflected in the following gallery. Enjoy browsing! https://www.heavenshallburn.com/
Setlist
01. Ad Arma
02. War Is the Father of All
03. Voice of the Voiceless
04. My Revocation of Compliance
05. Godiva
06. Counterweight
07. Armia
08. Confounder
09. Awoken
10. Endzeit
11. Übermacht (with Britta Görtz)
12. Black Tears (Edge of Sanity cover) (with Britta Görtz)
13. The Martyrs’ Blood
14. March of Retribution
15. Thoughts and Prayers
16. Echoes
17. The Weapon They Fear
18. A Whisper From Above
19. Tirpitz
20. Valhalla (Blind Guardian cover) (with Britta Görtz)
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer