CD review: Redemption Zero - Audition

Artist: Redemption ZeroTitle: AuditionGenre: Post-Punk / Alternative / Goth / DarkwaveRelease Date: 13th March 2026Label: Dakota RecordsAudition is the debut album by REDEMPTION ZERO - a collaborative musical project spearheaded by Alan Davis (ROSE OF AVALANCHE). The album serves as both a statement of intent and a showcase for an impressive line-up of guest musicians: the legendary Anne-Marie Hurst (GHOST DANCE, SKELETAL FAMILY), Caroline Blind (SUNSHINE BLIND), and Yvette Winkler (VASYLENE) lending their vocals; David (Wolfie) Wolfenden (ROSE OF AVALANCHE, RED LORRY YELLOW LORRY, THE MISSION) and Sasha Raoul (DEATHTRIPPERS) on guitars, Ray Bowles (CHAMELEONS VOX) and Jean Leonard on piano.Following the enthusiastic global reception of their first offering: ‘The Babylon Sessions’ EP - with eye-catching merch that sold out within weeks - anticipation for a full-length release was high. Historically a bass player, ‘Audition’ marks Alan’s debut as a vocalist - and it’s clear he’s taken to the role like a natural.From the opening bars of ‘Two Worlds Collide’ the first word that comes to mind is: wow. REDEMPTION ZERO come in hot. Yorkshire-based Alan is joined by Caroline Blind from the US and her beautiful vocals blending seamlessly with his, while the nimble fingers of Sasha Raoul (DEATHTRIPPERS) provide soaring guitar work. The chorus is epic and instantly memorable - halfway through, I realised it had woken me up more effectively than a mug of Colombian filter coffee and a bracing winter walk ever could. For an intro track, Alan hasn’t just knocked it out of the park - he’s launched it clean over the rooftops into the next village.The second track, ‘(This Is) Babylon,’ originally released on The Babylon Sessions, features GHOST DANCE vocalist Anne-Marie Hurst. So engrossing is the track that I nearly forgot to take notes. ‘Babylon’ is like a gothic express train - black livery gleaming as it pulls out of the station. Anne-Marie jumps aboard, the throttle opens, and by the time we reach the bridge it’s hurtling through the night at full speed before crashing into a dramatic crescendo.A complete shift in tempo arrives with ‘The Darkest Times.’ A crack of thunder accompanies gothic-horror-movie style keys to evoke Hammer House of Horror atmospherics, and Yvette Winkler’s soulful voice adds depth to this melancholy tale of despair. ‘Another Road to Hell’ leans into a more electro-driven sound, heavy on keyboards with a faintly Germanic edge, accentuated by a female voice counting, “Ein, Zwei, Drei, Vier.” It stands apart stylistically, though it retains the album’s nihilistic undercurrent. Guitars still cut sharply through the chorus, maintaining the gothic backbone.The guitars on ‘Bright White Star’ recall shades of PRIMAL SCREAM. Featuring additional vocals from Andrea Stewart, it’s more upbeat and optimistic - a welcome reprieve from the preceding darkness. Audition demonstrates impressive variation in both tempo and theme. ‘Lavinia’ is a sweet, soulful lament that nearly brought a tear to my eye. The song concludes with hushed vocals accompanied by a beautiful piano solo from Jean Leonard - understated and deeply moving.‘The Bitter Taste of Torment’ would make a formidable dancefloor anthem, driven by its rich drumbeat and commanding power chords. Its pulsing rhythm and infectious chorus feel tailor-made to fill a floor. The penultimate track: ‘Dead Souls,’ carries that iconic guitar tone so synonymous with gothic rock - brooding, expansive, and immersive, skilfully provided by David Wolfenden and Ray Bowles completes the line-up with an atmospheric bass guitar.The album closes with ‘TWC (Coming Down),’ a reprise of the opening track. Sasha’s shimmering 12-string guitar gives it an ethereal quality, bringing the record full circle. The symmetry is delicious. We return to where we began — but altered. Evolved. There’s catharsis in that journey.As a debut album,’ Audition’ is superb. The inclusion of such distinguished guest musicians elevates it into a class of its own. It’s a clever concept from Alan - drawing not only ROSE OF AVALANCHE fans, but those of the collaborating artists, while showcasing their collective strengths. ‘Audition’ is an exquisite collection of some of the finest new music of the past twelve months. What sorcery is this? I heartily recommend falling under its spell.01. Two Worlds Collide02. (This is) Babylon03. The Darkest Times04. Another Road to Hell05. Bright White Star06. Lavinia07. The Bitter Taste of Torment08. Dead Souls09. TWC (Coming Down)Alan Davis -- Vocals, Guitar, Bass Guitar, Synths, Strings, Drum TracksJames Mountford - Guitar, KeyboardsChris Willcocks - Drums On Tracks 1, 2. 7 And 9Anne-Marie Hurst - Vocals On Track 2Caroline Blind - Vocals On Tracks 1 And 9Yvette Winkler - Vocals On Track 3Andrea Stewart - Vocals On Tracks 5 And 7Sandra Koehler - Vocals On Track 4Jean Leonard - Piano On Tracks 3 And 6Ray Bowles - Bass On Track 8David (Wolfie) Wolfenden - Guitar On Tracks 8 And 9Sasha Raoul - Guitar On Tracks 1 And 9Mike Smith - Keyboards On Track 1Music: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10