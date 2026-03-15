Live Review: Heaven Shall Burn - Esch sur Alzette 2026

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg11th March 2026Expectations are naturally high when a touring package brings together four respected names in modern extreme metal. On this night in Luxembourg, the line-up included FROZEN SOUL, THE BLACK DAHLA MURDER, THE HALO EFFECT and the headline act, HEAVEN SHALL BURN.The night began with FROZEN SOUL’s dense, old-school-influenced Death Metal, followed by THE BLACK DAHLA MURDER’s technically sharp set. Both bands effectively warmed up the crowd, but the real momentum shift came with the arrival of THE HALO EFFECT.Carrying the torch for Gothenburg’s legendary Melodic Death Metal sound, THE HALO EFFECT is a reunion of five former members of IN FLAMES, including Jesper Strömblad and Mikael Stanne. Formed in 2019, the band set out to reconnect with the spirit of the 1990s scene that helped to define the genre. Their debut album, ‘Days of the Lost’, was a statement of intent, and their 2025 release, ‘March of the Unheard’, sees them pushing the sound forward with renewed aggression and songwriting confidence. It’s a blend of nostalgia and modern precision, without feeling stuck in the past.Music & PerformanceWhen THE HALO EFFECT took to the stage, there was a noticeable lift in the venue’s energy. The Swedish group, formed by veterans of the Gothenburg melodic death metal scene, delivered a performance balancing melody, aggression and polished musicianship. Their sound had a distinctively Scandinavian character, with soaring guitar leads, tight riffing and anthemic choruses that had the crowd singing along. The band opened with ‘This Curse of Silence’, setting the tone immediately with melodic hooks layered over driving rhythms. The set then moved on to ‘March of the Unheard’ and ‘Feel What I Believe’, both of which translated exceptionally well to a live performance. The guitars cut through the mix with clarity, while the vocals effortlessly alternated between grit and melody.Tracks such as ‘Detonate’, ‘Become Surrender’ and ‘Gateways’ demonstrated the band’s ability to combine heaviness with memorable songwriting. Meanwhile, ‘Between Directions’ and ‘Our Channel to the Darkness’ revealed the band’s atmospheric side, offering brief moments of melody-driven immersion before the riffs returned. By the time THE HALO EFFECT closed the set with ‘A Truth Worth Lying For’ and ‘Shadowminds’, it was clear that they had won over much of the crowd. Their performance was confident and seasoned - exactly what one would expect from musicians with decades of experience.Their songs had an extra punch live compared to the studio versions, with sharper dynamics and a heavier sonic impact.Setlist01. This Curse of Silence02. March of the Unheard03. Feel What I Believe04. The Needless End05. Detonate06. Become Surrender07. Gateways08. Our Channel to the Darkness09. Between Directions10. A Truth Worth Lying For11. ShadowmindsFormed in Saalfeld, Germany, in 1995, HEAVEN SHALL BURN is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most influential Extreme Metal bands. Their unique style, blending Melodic Death Metal and Metalcore, is complemented by uncompromising, politically charged lyrics that have resonated worldwide for decades. Albums such as ‘Veto’ and the chart-topping ‘Of Truth and Sacrifice’ have cemented their status as a commercial force with a clear message. HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s live performances are nothing short of overwhelming: precise, massive and emotionally charged.Music & PerformanceAs impressive as the supporting acts were, the evening ultimately belonged to HEAVEN SHALL BURN. The German Metalcore and Melodic Death Metal institution has built its reputation largely on the strength of its live performances, and its reputation was fully justified in Luxembourg. There is a striking difference between listening to HEAVEN SHALL BURN on record and seeing them perform live. Their albums are powerful, but live, the band’s sound becomes far tighter and more explosive. The guitars hit harder, the rhythm section feels more powerful, and the performance as a whole has a level of urgency that is only hinted at in their recordings.The set began with ‘War Is the Father of All’, an immediate sonic assault that sent the first waves of crowd surfers towards the stage. Without losing momentum, the band moved straight into ‘Voice of the Voiceless’, a track whose furious pace was perfectly translated into the swirling pits on the dancefloor. From there, the band navigated a setlist mixing classic material with newer songs. Relentless grooves were delivered with ‘My Revocation of Compliance’ and ‘Godiva’, while ‘Counterweight’ and ‘Armia’ ignited massive sing-along moments.The middle portion of the set showcased the band’s melodic side. ‘Confounder’ built tension through layered guitar work before erupting into crushing breakdowns. One of the evening’s highlights came with ‘Endzeit’, whose iconic refrain was sung back to the stage by the entire audience. A standout moment came when the band performed their cover of EDGE OF SANITY’s ‘Black Tears’. The song slotted seamlessly into the set, showcasing the deep roots of HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s sound in classic Scandinavian Melodic Death Metal.The intensity continued with ‘Übermacht’, ‘The Martyrs’ Blood’ and ‘March of Retribution’, which pushed the crowd further into chaos. By the time the main set closed with ‘Thoughts and Prayers’, the venue had become a constant swirl of circle pits and crowd surfers. After a short pause, HEAVEN SHALL BURN returned for a powerful encore. ‘Echoes’ instantly reignited the crowd, followed by ‘The Weapon They Fear’, one of the band’s most enduring live staples.The final moments of the night belonged to ‘A Whisper From Above’, which brought the show to a close with an emotional yet crushing finale. The track’s layered melodies and thunderous riffs provided the perfect ending to an evening characterised by intensity.Setlist01. War Is the Father of All02. Voice of the Voiceless03. My Revocation of Compliance04. Godiva05. Counterweight06. Armia07. Confounder08. Endzeit09. Black Tears (Edge of Sanity cover)10. Übermacht11. The Martyrs’ Blood12. March of Retribution13. Thoughts and Prayers---14. Echoes15. The Weapon They Fear16. A Whisper From AboveConcerts like this highlight a simple truth: some bands only reveal their full strength on stage. HEAVEN SHALL BURN is undoubtedly one of them. While their albums showcase their songwriting talent, the band operates on another level live - tighter, heavier and far more visceral than any recording can fully convey. With the melodic precision of THE HALO EFFECT, solid support from FROZEN SOUL and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, and a crowd full of energy, the Luxembourg show delivered exactly what fans of modern extreme metal could hope for: crushing riffs and performances that felt even better than the recordings. In the end, one thing was certain: HEAVEN SHALL BURN didn’t just headline the night - they dominated it.All Pictures by Elena Arens