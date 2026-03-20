CD Review: Sono - Missing

Artist: SonoTitle: MissingGenre: Electro PopRelease Date: 20th March 2026Label: Sono Music“We are infinitely sad and shocked. Our friend and band colleague Florian Sikorski passed away unexpectedly last Tuesday.” Even nearly a year on, this message from Lennart and Martin still feels kind of surreal. Now, on 20th March, SONO are releasing their first track as a duo. Despite all the excitement about this musical sign of life, I’m sitting here with a lump in my throat, not really knowing what to write. For days, I kept starting to put my thoughts about ‘Missing’ into words, only to delete them again straight away. Somehow, none of it felt quite right.It should be obvious to everyone that ‘Missing’ is the result of trying to process this very profound turning point through music - an attempt to somehow come to terms with the loss and the emptiness it left behind. The lyrics speak for themselves and don’t need any further explanation: “Missing / You are missing / When days are going slow / Missing / You are missing / in ways you’ll never know”.Lennart and Martin have channelled their grief into raw electronic energy, with pounding baselines and driving, techno-leaning beats, creating a direct contrast to the emotional weight of the lyrics. As if to say, “If someone from the outside presses the stop button here, we press play again. That can’t mean to be the final point. We still have something to say.” Lennart’s intense, heartfelt vocals keep the memory of a loved one alive, while the music - the rhythm - pushes forward into an uncertain future.In collaboration with André Winter, SONO have created a club-focused, up-tempo track that drives ahead, celebrates life, and at the same time tells a deeply atmospheric story of grief, longing, and farewell. SONO pull off this balancing act masterfully. “Empty space / No sound today / Still see your face / It fades away” - and somehow, you can’t help but nod along and tap your feet.Lennart Salomon - Voice, GuitarMartin Weiland - Keyboard10.04.26 - Rüsselsheim / Das Rind11.04.26 - Oberhausen / Kulttempel16.04.26 - Stuttgart / clubCANN19.04.26 - Munic / Backstage01.05.26 - Hamburg / Knust02.05.26 - Berlin / Lido08.05.26 - Leipzig / WERK209.05.26 - Dresden / GrooveStation16.05.26 - Rostock / M.A.U. Club / Zabrik e.V.Music: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10