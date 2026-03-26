Live Review: Amaranthe & Epica - Frankfurt 2026

22nd March 2026
Amaranthe & Epica - “Arcane Dimensions Tour 2026” - Support: Charlotte Wessels’ The Obsession
On a Sunday evening in Frankfurt, the Jahrhunderthalle turned into a melting pot of Symphonic Metal, Modern Metal and cinematic soundscapes as AMARANTHE and EPICA brought their “Arcane Dimensions Tour 2026” to the stage - marking the final show of the entire tour. Supported by CHARLOTTE WESSELS’ THE OBSESSION, the line-up promised a diverse musical journey - from dark, atmospheric compositions to high-energy, hook-driven anthems.
While EPICA, the Dutch Symphonic Metal giants fronted by Simone Simons and Mark Jansen, are known for their orchestral depth and philosophical themes, Sweden’s AMARANTHE deliver a unique blend of Metal, Pop and Electronic elements with their signature three-vocalist approach. Opening the night, former DELAIN singer Charlotte Wessels showcased her more experimental and personal project, setting the tone for an evening full of contrasts.
Charlotte Wessels’ The Obsession
Charlotte Wessels, widely known as the former vocalist of DELAIN, has embarked on a more independent and artistic path with her project THE OBSESSION. Combining elements of Alternative, Symphonic and Electronic music, she explores darker and more introspective themes, supported by a talented group of musicians and collaborators. https://charlottewessels.nl / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialCharlotteWessels
Music & Performance
The evening opened with an atmospheric and slightly mysterious vibe as Charlotte Wessels and her band took the stage. From the very beginning, it was clear that THE OBSESSION is less about instant impact and more about emotional depth and storytelling. Tracks like ‘Chasing Sunsets’ and ‘The Crying Room’ created a dense, almost cinematic atmosphere that required the audience’s full attention. A special highlight was ‘Dopamine’, featuring Simone Simons, which was met with great enthusiasm by the crowd. The chemistry between both singers added an extra layer of intensity and elegance to the performance.
Another standout moment followed with ‘Soft Revolution’, where Coen Janssen joined on stage, further underlining the collaborative spirit of the set. While parts of the audience were still arriving and seemed slightly reserved at the beginning, the performance gradually drew more people in. Some quieter passages, however, suffered from background noise in the venue, which slightly reduced their emotional impact. Nevertheless, Charlotte Wessels impressed with her charismatic presence and versatile vocals, moving effortlessly between fragile and powerful moments.
Overall, a strong and artistic opening set that rewarded attentive listeners and set a sophisticated tone for the night.
Setlist
01. Chasing Sunsets
02. Dopamine (with Simone Simons)
03. The Crying Room
04. Soft Revolution (with Coen Janssen)
05. Tempest
06. After Us, The Flood
07. The Exorcism
Epica
Formed in 2002 in the Netherlands, EPICA have become one of the most influential bands in Symphonic Metal. With Simone Simons’ operatic vocals and Mark Jansen’s harsh growls, the band combines orchestral arrangements, choir elements and heavy riffs into a powerful and cinematic sound. Known for albums like ‘Design Your Universe’ and ‘Omega’, they continue to push the boundaries of the genre. https://www.epica.nl / https://www.facebook.com/epica
Music & Performance
From the very first ‘Apparition’, EPICA created an overwhelming wall of sound that immediately captivated the audience. The transition into ‘Cross the Divide’ and ‘Martyr of the Free Word’ set a powerful tone, with the band delivering a tight and energetic performance right from the start. SIMONE SIMONS was in outstanding form, her vocals crystal clear and effortlessly soaring above the dense instrumentation. MARK JANSEN complemented this perfectly with his aggressive growls, adding the necessary edge. The interplay between both vocal styles remains one of EPICA’s greatest strengths and worked flawlessly throughout the set.
The crowd was fully engaged, especially during classics like ‘Cry for the Moon’ and ‘Unleashed’, where sing-alongs echoed through the venue. A particularly memorable moment was ‘Sirens - Of Blood and Water’, featuring CHARLOTTE WESSELS and ELIZE RYD, turning the stage into a unique gathering of powerful female voices - a rare and goosebump-inducing highlight. Visually, the band delivered a stunning production. The lighting design enhanced the dramatic atmosphere without becoming overwhelming, while the sound mix was remarkably balanced, allowing both the orchestral elements and the heavier guitar parts to shine equally.
The emotional peak came with ‘Tides of Time’, where the audience created a sea of lights, before EPICA closed their set with the energetic ‘Beyond the Matrix’, leaving the crowd in a state of pure euphoria. A flawless performance in every aspect.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Apparition
03. Cross the Divide
04. Martyr of the Free Word
05. Eye of the Storm
06. Unleashed
07. Never Enough
08. Sirens - Of Blood and Water (with Charlotte Wessels) (and Elize Ryd)
09. Tides of Time
10. The Grand Saga of Existence (Piano intro contained snippets of Amaranthe’s Amaranthine)
11. Cry for the Moon
12. Fight to Survive
13. The Last Crusade
14. Beyond the Matrix
Amaranthe
AMARANTHE, founded in Sweden, are known for their unique approach to Modern Metal, combining heavy riffs with Pop melodies and Electronic elements. Their signature three-vocalist setup - featuring Elize Ryd, Mikael Sehlin and Johan Andréassen - allows for a diverse and highly dynamic sound. With hits like ‘The Nexus’ and ‘Amaranthine’, they have built a strong international fanbase. https://amaranthe.se / https://www.facebook.com/AmarantheBand
Music & Performance
Following EPICA’s grand and theatrical set, AMARANTHE shifted the mood towards a more direct, high-energy party atmosphere. From ‘Fearless’ onwards, the band delivered a fast-paced and tightly executed show that kept the audience constantly moving. ELIZE RYD dominated the stage with her confident and engaging presence, frequently interacting with the crowd and encouraging sing-alongs. The chemistry between all three vocalists was clearly visible, creating a dynamic performance with constant variation between clean vocals, harsh parts and catchy hooks.
Tracks like ‘Maximize’, ‘The Nexus’ and ‘Call Out My Name’ turned the venue into a massive sing-along, while ‘PvP’ and ‘Digital World’ brought a more aggressive edge. The encore provided another highlight, especially ‘That Song’, which cleverly incorporated snippets of QUEEN’s ‘We Will Rock You’, instantly getting the entire audience clapping along. However, compared to EPICA, the sound-mix occasionally leaned too heavily on backing tracks and electronic elements, which slightly overshadowed the live instrumentation. While this fits AMARANTHE’s style, it reduced the rawness that many Metal fans appreciate in a live setting.
Despite this minor drawback, the band succeeded in delivering an entertaining and energetic performance that left the crowd on a high note.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Fearless
03. Viral
04. Digital World
05. Damnation Flame
06. Maximize
07. Strong
08. PvP
09. Crystalline
10. Boom!1
11. The Catalyst
12. Re-Vision
13. Chaos Theory
14. Amaranthine
15. The Nexus
16. Call Out My Name
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17. Archangel
18. That Song (With snippets of Queen's We Will Rock You)
19. Drop Dead Cynical
All Pictures by Daria Tessa