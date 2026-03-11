Live Review: Manntra - Frankfurt 2026

7th March 2026
Manntra - “Titans Tour 2026” - Special Guest: Wisborg
I saw MANNTRA live for the first time at M’era Luna 2025 and was absolutely thrilled. So when I saw that the band was going on tour again, I definitely had to be there. Shortly before the doors opened, the line of people was already so long that some had to stand further down the street. If this show wasn’t sold out, it must have been very close. And in my opinion, it was absolutely worth it - but more on that later.
Wisborg
The band was founded in 2017 by Nikolas Eckstein and Konstantin Michaely. Their sound combines Goth and Alternative Rock from the Eighties and Nineties in a unique and unmistakable way. Over the years, the duo has grown into a quartet. Last year, Nikolas Eckstein left the band, which led to further changes in the line-up. The band has released five albums so far, the latest release, ‘Phantomschmerz’, was published on 6th February 2026. https://wisborg-band.com / https://www.facebook.com/WISBORGband
Music & Performance
This show was once again a premiere for me. I don’t know how it happened that I had never seen the band live before, but it was finally time. The band started with ‘I Believe in Nothing’ and the audience immediately joined in. Next came ‘Kreatur der Nacht’ from the new album. In total, the band played three songs from the new album - as a preview of the upcoming headliner tour for the new album, which will take place in November and December 2026.
It was a lot of fun watching the band on stage, especially Konstantin. I really like his charisma and the way he communicates with the audience. During one of the songs, Konstantin took the phone of a woman in the front row who was filming the show and sang directly into the camera. After that, he even filmed the whole stage before giving the phone back. Fans love actions like that - it’s something they will remember.
Unfortunately, the setlist only had ten songs and after ‘Spirits That I Called’ and a photo with the audience, the band said their goodbyes.
Setlist
01. I Believe in Nothing
02. Kreatur der Nacht
03. Perfume & Cigarettes
04. An Erotic Funeral
05. Totentanz
06. Vampyre
07. Schmerz Vereint
08. Im freien Fall
09. The Bitter End (Placebo cover)
10. Spirits That I Called
Manntra
MANNTRA is a Rock / Folk / Metal band from Croatia, founded in 2011. This was not the band’s first visit to Das Bett in Frankfurt. Over the years, with eight albums released, the band has built a very large and loyal fan base. The latest album, ‘Titans’, which also gave this tour its name, was released on 23rd September 2025. https://manntra.hr / https://www.facebook.com/ManntraOfficial
Music & Performance
The audience had really been looking forward to MANNTRA’s performance. As soon as the band stepped onto the stage, everything kicked off: people were singing, clapping and dancing as if there were no tomorrow. The band members were doing exactly the same. I had the feeling that Das Bett was about to burst from all that energy. With his voice, his aura and his dancing, Marko created a real masterpiece on stage.
The setlist was very well balanced and a lot of fun. Six of the songs were from the new album ‘Titans’. Of course, the famous “swimming” during ‘The Barren King’, when the black boat moves over the audience, could not be missing this time either, and everyone clearly had a lot of fun with it. Then Dorian looked for a challenger to drink a beer with him at the same time - whoever finishes first wins. This time both opponents were equally strong.
Unfortunately, the show still felt far too short for the fans. The band even played two encores, but with ‘Naranča’ the great evening finally came to an end.
Setlist
01. Titans
02. Morana
03. Yelena
04. In The Shadows
5. Teuta
06. The Hunter
07. Barren King
08. Unholy Water (Voda)
09. The Heart of the Storm
10. So ist das Leben
11. Slave
12. Higher
13. Skal
14. Ori Ori
---
15. Invocation
16. Heathens
17. Kiša
18. Domain
19. Nightmare
---
20. Naranča (Putokazi cover)
All Pictures by Daria Tessa