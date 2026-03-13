CD Review: Lamb of God - Into Oblivion

Artist: Lamb of GodTitle: Into OblivionGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 13th March 2026Label: Epic Records / Sony MusicThe American Heavy Metal band LAMB OF GOD is back with new music. ‘Into Oblivion’ is the twelfth studio album of the band, following ‘Omens’, which was released in 2022. LAMB OF GOD was originally founded in 1994, going by the name BURN THE PRIEST. The name change happened in 2000 with the release of their third album ‘New American Gospel’.In 2010 and 2011, the band has received a Grammy for their songs off the album ‘Wrath’. LAMB OF GOD has also joined and played at Ozzfest not once, but twice. Throughout the years, LAMB OF GOD has created a steady fanbase all over the world, and established a strong image in the metal scene. And today, every metal fans knows LAMB OF GOD. So here is what their brand-new album, ‘Into Oblivion’ sounds like.The album begins with the title track. ‘Into Oblivion’ comes blasting at you strong and heavy, with growled vocals and aggressive arrangements. ‘Parasocial Christ’ continues fast and thriving. The intense guitar playing, the fast-paced rhythm and shouted vocals cause your adrenaline level to rise and cause your heart to beat faster. ‘Sepsis’ opens with a strong bass line and is extremely dark with growled vocals and arrangements that come creeping up your spine. ‘The Killing Floor’ is pushing you even further. With intense arrangements, this song, too, is causing your adrenaline level to rise.‘El Vacío’ on the other hand, is slow, smooth and thoughtful in comparison. ‘St. Catherine's Wheel’ shaking you at your core again. The slow and fast parts, which are taking turns, put you onto a roller coaster ride. ‘Blunt Force Blues’ comes back at you heavy, loud and intense. ‘Bully’ begins quite melodic before the shredded guitars and the double kick on the drums set in. ‘A Thousand Years’ is yet another intense song that causes your muscles to twitch and your heart to beat faster. ‘Devise / Destroy’ gives you one last push, keeping up the energy until the very last second of the album, only to leave you behind in total silence.LAMB OF GOD has a new album out: ‘Into Oblivion’ comes with ten songs, lasting for thirty-nine minutes. Each song is intense in its own way, while all have strong and pushing metal arrangements that will cause your little metal heart to beat faster. Whether you want to headband, windmill or mosh along to the music, this album includes songs for everything your metal heart desires. So, check it out now.01. Into Oblivion02. Parasocial Christ03. Sepsis04. The Killing Floor05. El Vacío06. St. Catherine’s Wheel07. Blunt Force Blues08. Bully09. A Thousand Years10. Devise / Destroy11. Wire (Bonus Track)D. Randall Blythe - VocalsMark Morton - GuitarWillie Adler - GuitarJohn Campbell - BassArt Cruz - DrumsMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10