Live Review: Haevn - Cologne 2026

7th April 2026
Haevn - “Terra Nova Tour” - with Neco Novellas & String Orchestra
HAEVN is a Dutch music duo consisting of singer Marijn van der Meer and composer Jorrit Kleijnen. They are known for their atmospheric sound, which blends elements of Pop, Indie and film music.
Both gained recognition through songs such as ‘Finding Out More’ and ‘Back in the Water’, which have featured in TV series and adverts. Their style is characterised by soulful vocals, tranquil arrangements and a cinematic sound aesthetic. https://haevnmusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/haevnmusic
Music & Performance
Compared to their last visit to Cologne in 2023, the increased size of the venue was a clear indication that the duo, with their band HAEVN, also has a steadily growing fanbase in Germany. As Cologne is relatively easy to reach from the Netherlands, numerous Dutch - and even a few Belgian - number plates could be seen in the car park.
Right on time, the musicians took to the stage and took their places. Alongside a drummer, a guitarist and another keyboardist, the ensemble also included four string players. Whilst Jorrit sat at his keyboard, Marijn stood in the centre of the stage. With their calm, dreamy and ethereal music, the two Dutch musicians enchanted the audience in the almost sold-out hall throughout the performance. Couples lay in each other’s arms and, at times, a tear could be seen rolling down a cheek.
In between songs, Jorrit even addressed the audience with a few words in German. He thanked the fans for their support, even in these uncertain times. Besides such classics as classics such as ‘Bright Lights’ and ‘We Are’, HAEVN performed ‘Get Up’ live for the first time. The highlight of the evening, however, was the appearance of guest musician Neco Novellas. With the unique timbre of his voice, the charismatic singer brought a slightly different, yet equally enchanting atmosphere to the venue.
In keeping with the musical atmosphere, the stage was bathed in appropriate lighting. At times, the musicians were also illuminated by spotlights. This evening is sure to remain in the memories of all those who attended for a long time to come.
Setlist
01. The Sea
02. Promise
03. City Lights
04. Till the Morning
05. Caught a Light (with Neco Novellas)
06. Ever Know (with Neco Novellas)
07. We Are
08. Bright Lights
09. Where the Heart Is
10. Get Up (Live debut)
11. The Other Side of Sea
12. Fortitude
13. Throw Me a Line
14. Trade It for the Night (with Neco Novellas)
15. One Day
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16. Beginners
17. Great Mother (with Neco Novellas)
18. Kite in a Hurricane
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg