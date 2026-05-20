CD Review: InSect, The - As it Ever Was

Artist: The InSectTitle: As it Ever WasGenre: Post-Punk / Deathrock / GothRelease Date: 10th April 2026Label: Garden Head Records‘As It Ever Was’ is the Debut album from London-based band THE INSECT - a pure Post-Punk / Deathrock energy, blending infectious rhythms, atmospheric guitars and powerful dual vocals. The band features Athena FireChild on vocals alongside Ed Banshee - former frontman of York-based Deathrock outfit SCREAMING BANSHEE AIRCREW who are joined by Ingo Salzmann on guitar and keys, Steve Williams on bass, and Graham Walker on drums.Fusing tribal percussion, Gothic-neopagan aesthetics and high-energy performance, THE INSECT creates a sound that feels both classic and contemporary, drawing influence from across the Post-Punk, Goth and Deathrock spectrum. Haunting, theatrical, but highly danceable, their music balances raw intensity with memorable hooks and atmospheric depth. ‘Manumission of Fire’ hits you with its intensity and tribal drums. Athena and Ed’s voices both complement and contrast each other beautifully. It’s raw and theatrical - a short, but powerful opener that gives a preview of what to come.‘The Beast’ roars in - heavy on guitar, high-energy and with a high-impact. I hear a lot of SCREAMING BANSHEE AIRCREW in this. Athena has perfect vocal control. It’s no wonder this track is picking up airplay on alternative music stations. Slowing down the tempo, with the last song still ringing in my ears, ‘Departure / Connection’ is a beautifully arranged track - bluesy bass lines are paired with Gothic Rock-style power chords in the chorus, finishing with soft vocals layered with reverb before ending dry on the final line. The effect is very ethereal, and it stays with you. I take a short break and, five minutes later, the last line is still playing on repeat in my head.‘Hey Song is a lively Post-Punk piece and completely infectious. Ingo shows off his skills with a great guitar solo. It’s probably the most danceable track on the album so far. Athena’s vocals are staccato - rather than her usual operatic style... very reminiscent of Annabella Lwin (BOW WOW WOW). It accidentally plays on repeat on my music player and honestly, I’m not mad about that! It’s my favourite track so far, I think this one has real commercial potential. If PETER MURPHY and THE MARCH VIOLETS had a love child, it would be ‘A Matter of Time’. The tempo rises and falls between the verse and chorus, the vocals are on point and the whole effect is stunning.With a catchy little bass riff on the intro, ‘Dead Set’ is straight in at full speed ahead. A fitting title for the pace and rhythm - another dance-floor track. This tune makes me excited to see them live again. ‘Progenitrix’ is next and I really like the arrangement here... subdued yet powerful verses that lead into a dynamic chorus. You hear the introduction and immediately wonder just how energetic this is about to get. The bass intro to ‘The Waning Room’ immediately reminds me of GHOST DANCE. The rest of the track is a Post-Punk / Deathrock fusion that will having you tapping your feet to... until it ends abruptly!The penultimate track: ‘Temple to the Machine’ is another lively track featuring an infectious guitar riff and a powerful outro that inspires you to sing along… if you can remember the words. Luckily, they provided the lyrics in the handy little booklet - thanks, guys. The last track on the album is ‘Sunk Cost Fallacy’; I really like the shift from the relaxed rhythm of the verse to the intensity in the chorus. Close your eyes and Ed could be PETER MURPHY. The lyrics are spot on. Athena’s repeated “breathe in, breathe out” is hypnotic and leaves you with the compulsion to hit play and listen to the whole album again.An absolute blinder of a debut album from the band. From beginning to end, ‘As it Ever was’ takes you on a sonic journey. If you love Post-Punk and Deathrock with poignant, catchy lyrics and driving, almost tribal rhythms, I highly recommend this album.01. Manumission of Fire02. The Beast03. Departure/Connection04. Hey Song05. A Matter of Time06. Dead Set07. Progenitrix08. The Waning Room09. Temple of the Machine10. Sunk Cost FallacyEd Banshee - VocalsAthena FireChild - VocalsIngo Salzmann - GuitarSteve Williams - Bass GuitarGraham Walker - DrumsMusic: 9Sound: 9Total 9 / 10Cover artwork by Ed Banshee