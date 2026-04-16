Live Review: Sono - Oberhausen 2026

11th April 2026
Sono - “The 2026 Tour”
“We are back on tour. It feels good. And at the same time, heavy. It’s comforting to know that we are going through this together.” - This is what SONO frontman Lennart wrote on Facebook after the tour opening weekend.
Lennart Salomon and Martin Weiland had not only lost a bandmate shortly after the release of the new SONO album ‘Lost Lovers Motel’ in 2025. With Florian Sikorski, they had above all lost a long-time friend, suddenly and unexpectedly. The planned tour was cancelled two weeks before it was due to begin - performing under these circumstances was simply unthinkable.
But that was not all. In recent months, both musicians also had to bid farewell to their parents. The past 12 months have therefore been anything but a good time for Martin and Lennart. Both musicians have been through hell, and it will take a long time to process everything. For a time, it was unclear whether and how SONO would continue, and whether this tour would take place at all.
Now SONO are back on tour - for the first time in 25 years as a duo. Of course, over the years there have been shows where someone was missing - but only temporarily. You always knew that next time they would be back as a trio. But now someone is missing. There is an empty space on stage, one that will remain empty - today, tomorrow, forever. It remains empty except for the memories of shared moments - conversations on the tour bus, a particular song, the shared embrace before going on stage...
This tour is different - for Lennart, for Martin, for Krischan, René and Nicki, and for the people in front of the stage who have waited so long for it. We all know it will be emotional. But we are going through this together. We are there for one another, and we celebrate together. We celebrate the music, the new album, and we celebrate life - on Friday in Rüsselsheim, today in Oberhausen, and in the coming weeks all across the country. https://sonomusic.de / https://www.facebook.com/sonofm
Music & Performance
My last visit to Kulttempel Oberhausen was a few months ago. It’s simply too far for more frequent trips, especially with the current fuel prices. But Kulttempel has become something like my musical living room, and when Peter has invited three great bands to his club over a weekend, I’m more than willing to make the five-hour trip - even if the sight of the fuel gauge makes me feel a bit queasy. So while we were able to experience a fantastic release show here at Kulttempel yesterday with DIORAMA and their special guest WIEGAND, Lennart and Martin were kicking off their tour in Rüsselsheim, Das Rind.
My trip to Kulttempel today is much shorter - after all, I’m already in Oberhausen, and just before half past six I run straight into the first friends outside the venue. The atmosphere out front feels somewhat strange. On the one hand, there’s a certain tightness in the chest, yet this anticipation of finally being able to put those long-purchased tickets to use clearly prevails. In the end, it will be a good 300 people filling the Kulttempel from seven onwards, singing, dancing, laughing, and crying together. But first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
After we’ve secured our spot right in front of the stage (where else?), my first stop is the merch stand. They still have the last T-shirts with SONO as a trio, the last posters bearing three signatures - it all feels somewhat strange, somehow not quite right. Still, with a few new purchases in my bag, I head over to the bar. While I’m waiting for my drink, Kulttempel checks into the ‘Lost Lovers Motel’.
On the large screen above the stage, the album title appears, and my familiar friend on 106.7 FM welcomes us to Lost Lovers Radio - “your number one in music”. I’m quite glad there’s no support act, and the 80s hits from ‘Hungry Eyes’ to ‘Sledgehammer’ to ‘Running Up That Hill’ fit this evening perfectly. The Kulttempel crowd slowly gets into the groove. The atmosphere: a mix of nostalgia and anticipation for what’s to come.
At a quarter past eight, the lights go down. Kate Bush fades out. Fog drifts across the stage. The Kulttempel has filled up. The album title on the screen gives way to graphic patterns as the intro to ‘Fading Echoes’ begins. Martin takes his place at the keys and controls. The audience greets him with fitting applause. By the time Lennart steps onto the stage in his bright red suit, people are already dancing and clapping along to the beat.
The graphic patterns on the screen have given way to falling droplets. The lighting installations and effects by René Junge, together with the visuals on the screen, work their magic and, combined with the music, bring smiles to many faces. “Yeah I’m lost in the fading echoes / Let the night fall numb the pain / Hit my heart with your bow and arrow / Still I’m calling, calling, calling out your name”.
The opening bars of ‘A New Cage’ ring out and the audience immediately erupts in cheers. Lennart plugs in the Stratocaster, the lights pulse across the screen, and Martin complements Lennart on the microphone so wonderfully. I glance around and see people singing with their eyes closed, simply soaking it all in. “Are you alright?” The volume and intensity of the collective “Yes” that follows certainly suggest so.
We return to the ‘Lost Lovers Motel’. The flicker of TV on the screen creates a visual link to the video of the following ‘1984’. The image of a world in which truth is a malleable construct and reality can be reshaped at will fades into the background tonight, even as many sing along loudly and word-perfect to the lyrics. The pulsing synthesisers, danceable beats, and the melancholic, driving melody transform the audience of the Kulttempel into a surging mass of bodies swaying to the music. Unlike the album version, ‘1984’ does not culminate live in an iconic saxophone solo, but rather in a magnificent guitar solo on Lennart’s Stratocaster, rewarded with thunderous applause.
Lennart places the guitar back on its stand and steps up to the microphone. “Yeah, okay. Tonight is the second evening we’re back on stage together.” Lennart makes it clear how much strength it takes for him to make this announcement and receives support from the audience in the form of strong applause. He gathers all his courage to say what he did not dare to say yesterday at the start of the tour, and what you were already able to read at the beginning: “Over the past year, in the last twelve months, we’ve been through hell. We didn’t just lose our friend and bandmate Florian. We both also lost our parents. It wasn’t a good time.”
Yet despite everything that has happened, SONO wants to celebrate life - together with us. “We want to celebrate the music. We want to celebrate this album.” For this, Lennart receives unreserved approval from the Oberhausen audience. It is very clear how difficult this announcement is for him, how hard it is to find the right words. He asks for understanding if he does not sing today as he normally would - especially on the next number. But “we’ll sing along” and get through this together. And the band wants to do this together with us, and we want to do this together with Lennart and Martin. “And we’re very happy to be here, and we’re very happy that you are here. Thank you very much!”
Another encouraging round of applause follows, and the song into which Lennart and Martin have poured all their grief and pain begins - channelled into raw electronic energy. “Empty space / No sound today / Still see your face / It fades away”. The lyric video appears on the screen, and the audience accompanies ‘Missing’ as hundreds of hands clap along in time. “Missing / You are missing / When days are going slow / Missing / You are missing / In ways you’ll never know”. The energy in the room, the support from the people in front of the stage, is overwhelming. The audience gives so much strength, and Lennart dances everything out of his soul. “Thank you.”
Time for ‘Light It Up’. The stage and screen are bathed in red light. Charged with energy, life itself is truly being celebrated - and the music. Lennart picks up his guitar again. The airy Synth-Pop melody of ‘Close To Me’ practically compels you to close your eyes, raise your arms, and dance. The speeding car on the screen gives way to macro shots of shattered glass and one of my favourite tracks from ‘Lost Lovers Motel’. I simply cannot help but close my eyes again and again and sing along at the top of my voice. Fortunately, I am not alone in this. “You ran out of dreams / I ran out of gas / Your heart in this place / Is breaking like glass / The magic wears off / When you’re stuck in the past / Your heart in this place / Is breaking like glass”.
And then ‘New Kid In Town’ - another favourite track. This time from the previous album ‘In The Haze’. First red and green, then violet light make the Kulttempel glow – and Lennart’s and Martin’s voices make the faces of the fans shine. It feels as though Lennart and Martin have put all my favourite songs on the setlist. For ‘Amplify’, Lennart switches guitars and realises that he is sticking rigidly to the no-talking approach. “Are you alright? I’m trying to keep my concentration the whole time, but I’m still having fun. I hope you are too.” Martin’s backing vocals and Lennart’s lead vocals complement each other wonderfully here as well. “You amplify... / You amplify... (Light up the dark in me) / You amplify... (For everyone to see)” - and Lennart virtually glows in the dazzling light of the rear spotlights.
Lennart puts the guitar back and Martin explains that he must not start the songs too quickly, otherwise he’ll get told off. Lennart simply needs a bit of time to keep changing guitars or plugging them in and out. “Next time we’ll be rich and famous, then we’ll have guitar technicians who’ll hand them to me. Until then, you’ll just have to wait a bit. We’re working on it.”
In the end, that also depends a little on us and our spending habits at the merch stand. “Right, I’d be ready for a song. How about you?” Martin is ready too. Lennart just needs to get past a brief voice crack, then they can begin - ‘Trusting You’. This song builds so much power. The audience claps along enthusiastically and Martin hypes up the fans while Lennart sheds his jacket. “Will you sing with me?” Lennart starts the chorus – “Trustin’ you”. Then it’s our turn, all together – “Trustin’ you”. I’d say the Oberhausen audience makes quite a respectable choir.
The drum machine, piercing screams - ‘Supersonic’. The Kulttempel switches into disco mode. Lennart dances across the stage, kicks into the air, and the audience sings every line at the top of their lungs - we’re going supersonic. Once in party mode, there is no stopping even during ‘Never Die’. “My love for you will never die / (My love will always be alive) / Never die (this is forever)...” - Martin forms a heart with his hands and beams with joy.
The audience dances and celebrates, throws their arms into the air during ‘Chasing The Light’, claps along, and jumps up and down with Lennart. “Oberhausen, where are you?“ Loud cheers, and on it goes - “We go chasing the light / Are we empty inside / Oh I’m chasing the light / We are chasing the light”. Lennart plugs in the next guitar. Someone offers to take over in exchange for room and board. But it’s done, and the Telecaster is plugged in. “This guitar belonged to my father. I think that’s wonderful.” All hands are in the air. ‘All Those City Lights’ is sung out loudly. A powerful baseline triggers loud cheers. “Oh, yeah!”
The synthesiser kicks in rhythmically and ‘Fifteen Minutes’ captivates the audience at the Kulttempel. This song has never been played live before - except yesterday. But on this tour, there are several live premieres anyway. That’s what happens when you’re touring with a new album. Only two songs from the current album had been performed live before - ‘Like Glass’ and ‘1984’. Back then, ‘Lost Lovers Motel’ had not yet been released and SONO were still a trio. “I remember it as if it were yesterday.” Before Lennart talks himself into trouble: “Here comes the title track of our latest album. It’s called ‘Lost Lovers Motel’.”
Lennart once again puts the guitar aside and moves the microphone stand out of the way. During ‘Cupid’, it’s our turn. “Oh, I’ve got this pain in my chest and it won’t let me rest” - “now you sing”: “Ohoh”. All arms go up - “Ohoh”. “Again”: “Ohoh”. “That’s beautiful!” - “Ohoh”. “No one said you should stop” - “Ohoh”. “Oberhausen, are you ready?” “- “Ohoh”. The dynamic between the two people on stage and the roughly 300 in front of them is simply fantastic and incomparable.
I think this is exactly what Lennart meant when he said at the end of our interview: “Go to concerts. Go into the room, engage with people. I think that’s really important. This interpersonal exchange, far removed from social media, that takes place in a shared space, cannot be replaced by anything. Be brave, go there. You will be rewarded.” Around 300 people who do not know each other becoming friends and family for two hours - in ‘Perfect Harmony’.
This song immediately triggers loud cheers. Florian’s face appears on the screen behind Martin. Martin takes Lennart over to the console. The two draw strength from one another. The crowd in front of the stage supports the two musicians as best it can. You just want to go up there and wrap your arms around them both. Lennart can barely sing, and Martin supports him on the microphone. Since we cannot all get on stage, we embrace them with our voices and sing together - “for Florian”. “Tell me, will we stay together... / ...fight all heavy weather? / There is no guarantee”. And we are there for each other, tonight here not as lovers, but as a kind of family. Lennart’s voice finally gives out. But the audience is simply incredible and sends so much positive energy into the room. It is overwhelming – many have tears in their eyes.
But now everything gets ‘Better’. The smiley faces on the screen seem somehow surreal, and yet they could not be more fitting in this moment. “When we got started I thought I knew / Everything that you had to know / There was nothing that I couldn’t do / But I was just putting on the show // Then you took over...” - Lennart’s voice breaks and he cannot continue singing. “Will you all sing along now?” Martin calls out. “All together!” - “Uuuuh, you make me wanna do it better“. The audience readily steps in. Hundreds of voices take over the chorus - “Uuuuh, You make me wanna do it right“ - and then Lennart is back in. “You know, you can practise as much as you like. But when the moment comes, there’s nothing you can do. Thank you all so, so much for your support.” We get through this together, and we celebrate together - that was the unspoken deal. And we are all there for one another - tonight, we are one big family.
“It took some time to realise I fantasise / When I think of you” - one final time singing together, hands raised in the air and clapping along. ‘What You Do’ closes the main set. “Oberhausen, thank you very much!” Once again, all together: “When you think it’s all done / Then you just might have to think again / ‘Cause tonight is the night where all wrong will be right”. Lennart raises his arm into the air, “Thank you very, very much!”. Both wave goodbye and leave the stage after round an hour and a half.
A minute of cheering, screaming, sustained applause, and calls for an encore. Then the backstage door swings open and Martin climbs the stairs. At the top, he slips but just manages to catch himself. “No one’s hurt - no need to panic!” Lennart follows him onto the stage without slipping. “We’re going to do one now that we haven’t played for 25 years - aka, we’re old. Let’s see who still knows it.” Martin wonders whether people still remember the lines. The song has been given a bit of a refresh by the two musicians. And yes, the crowd still knows the lines - “We don’t know what we’re heading for...”
“We’re old”. That may (to some extent) apply to the band and much of their audience - depending on what one considers “old”. But by no means all of them. The young woman next to me is at most half my age, and I am simply amazed at how confidently and enthusiastically she celebrates every single song - regardless of whether it hasn’t been played for 25 years or is completely new. And ‘Blame’ is sung just as loudly by her and everyone else in the room. Everything moves. Everyone dances. Lennart throws one arm into the air and finishes with a long, deep bow. A brief exchange of glances between Lennart and Martin, and both leave the stage once again to cheers and applause.”
Yet once again, the audience vehemently demands an encore. Fog floods the stage, and Lennart and Martin return, laughing. After 110 minutes, the energy level in the room is at its peak - one might think that ‘Flames Get Higher’ is just opening the evening. The crowd in front of the stage merges into a surging mass, the voices into a 300-strong choir. “You let the flames get higher / You let the flames get higher”.
“Think it’s time to put an end to it...” - a small hand gesture from Lennart is enough, and the audience really turns up the noise once more. “Oberhausen, will you sing with me?” “Keep Control” (Lennart) - “you sing” - “of me” (audience) - “Try to keep” (Lennart) - “the frequency” (audience) - alternating throughout. Lennart is now beaming from ear to ear. “Are you still there?” And Oberhausen certainly is - singing, clapping along, dancing and celebrating. “Oberhausen, you are the greatest!”
Now Martin and Lennart applaud the audience. “Thank you so, so much! Without you, we couldn’t do this. And we couldn’t do it without those back there either. A big round of applause for René on lights, for Krischan on sound, for Nicki on merch, for Frank from the venue, for Peter from the venue. Kulttempel, we always love being here. Thank you very, very, very much. Thank you!”
And for that - and for the ladies and gentlemen from the crew and the Kulttempel - there is well-deserved applause. Martin and Lennart bow several times in farewell - “Thank you very, very much, have a lovely evening. Until next time. Chao!” - and with that, the two finally leave the stage for today. It is just after ten o’clock, and time for the after-show party.
Some continue dancing straight away, others gather once more at the merch stand to spend a bit of money, and I am so emotionally overwhelmed that I have no sense for partying at the moment. I need to come down and decide to end the evening at around half past ten. I say goodbye to my friends, to Peter and his Kulttempel - at least for today - and make my way back to my accommodation.
And so ends a beautiful, highly emotional evening at the Kulttempel. It will not be my last. Not the last with SONO on this tour, and not the last at the Kulttempel. And you –-go to concerts! Go into the room. Be brave, go along. You will be rewarded.
Setlist
01. Intro / Fading Echoes
02. A New Cage
03. 1984
04. Missing
05. Light It Up
06. Close To Me
07. Like Glass
08. New Kid In Town
09. Amplify
10. Trusting You
11. Supersonic
12. Never Die
13. Chasing The Light
14. All Those City Lights
15. Fifteen Minutes
16. Lost Lovers Motel
17. Cupid
18. Perfect Harmony
19. Better
20. What You Do
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21. Heading For
22. Blame
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23. Flames Get Higher
24. Keep Control
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)