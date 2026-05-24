Live Review: Metallica - Frankfurt 2026

22nd May 2026
Metallica - “M72 World Tour” No Repeat Weekend - Special guests: Gojira, Knocked Loose
Does it get any bigger and better than that? (Spoiler: No, it doesn’t) The world’s biggest Metal band METALLICA has teamed up with some real top-notch acts to bring you two nights of uninterrupted fun. Why the one-day break in between the gigs? That will remain the secret of the party hosts (extended recovery time maybe?), but the fact is it will be a massive set of shows, where METALLICA will have fun by playing two totally different setlists.
Also, the unique, centred stage build will feature an enlarged snake pit for the die-hard (and most affluent) fans, to offer them a truly immersive experience. And immersive it was indeed. You could rightfully talk about at an entire city takeover when walking through Frankfurt. Everywhere in the city you saw flocks of middle-aged people sporting their favourite band’s merchandise, enjoying the sunny springtime.
Knocked Loose
The task of opening up the circus games fell to KNOCKED LOOSE, the American Hardcore-Punk band from Oldham County, Kentucky. Freshly Grammy nominated for “Best Metal Performance” in 2025, KNOCKED LOOSE has been on an ultimate winning streak. With so far three studio albums under their belt, having them join METALLICA’s “M72 World Tour” is more than deserved. https://knockedloose.com
Music & Performance
Known for their bone-rattling breakdowns and Bryan Garris’s distinctive, abrasive vocals, the Hardcore outfit delivered a performance that was raw, relentless, and undeniably cathartic. When KNOCKED LOOSE launched into their set at 6pm, the stadium was approximately half full. Their Metal-Punk inspired brand of heavy music is tailor-made for live environments, however initially it seemed like their raw energy failed to ignite the gigantic auditorium with the band members spread out over the enormous circle stage.
A few tracks into the set things became smoother, as the audio mix improved, and Tracks like ‘Counting Worms’ and ‘Suffocate’ were met with widespread pandemonium, inspiring the first small circle pits and a constant, swirling mosh all over the place. The band’s relatively short, sharp songs were like concentrated doses of adrenaline, each one hitting harder than the last. Bryan Garris commanded attention with his intense stage presence, stalking the stage and unleashing his signature bark. The guitar work was a masterclass in chunky, punishing riffs, perfectly complemented by the thunderous rhythm section.
Even those unfamiliar with their discography couldn’t help but be pulled into the sheer, unadulterated force of their performance. KNOCKED LOOSE didn’t rely on elaborate stage props or flashy theatrics; their power came from the purity and intensity of their sound. They proved that in the realm of heavy music, sometimes all you need is unbridled aggression and a relentless commitment to your craft. And after braving this challenging environment, KNOCKED LOOSE are more than ready for their own headliner slot of the Slam Dunk Germany Festival in the Turbinenhalle Oberhausen on May 29th 2026.
Gojira
GOJIRA’s musical style is a unique and powerful blend of technical Death Metal, Progressive Metal, and Groove Metal. Since their formation as GODZILLA in 1996 (and subsequent name change to GOJIRA in 2001), the band has been praised for their intricate, polyrhythmic compositions and a lyrical focus on environmentalism, spirituality, and philosophy. Their sound is both brutally heavy and beautifully melodic, a dynamic that has earned them a dedicated global following.
The band’s discography is a formidable collection of seven studio albums. From their independent debut ‘Terra Incognita’ (2001) to their critically acclaimed breakthrough albums like ‘From Mars to Sirius’ (2005) and ‘The Way of All Flesh’ (2008), GOJIRA has consistently pushed the boundaries of the genre. Their more recent works, ‘Magma’ (2016) and ‘Fortitude’ (2021), have seen them achieve mainstream success, earning Grammy nominations and topping the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart. www.gojira-music.com
Music & Performance
Taking the stage around 7:00 PM, the French titans of Metal GOJIRA delivered an inspiring show that was a masterclass in sonic and visual spectacle. The stage was drenched into the setting sunlight, with temperatures in the high twenties, creating a breathtaking backdrop for their powerful sound. Drummer Mario Duplantier, a whirlwind of energy, played standing up at times, adding to the raw intensity of the performance.
During the lead-up to ‘Grind’, he even engaged the crowd with a series of written cards in German, reading “Make some noise”, and “Holy Shit, that’s fucking awesome”, to a roaring response. Despite the sweltering heat that unfortunately caused several people to collapse all over the place, the band and the crowd’s energy never waned.
Frontman Joe Duplantier took a moment to praise the magnitude of the setting, a sentiment that resonated deeply with the audience and perfectly captured the intimate yet immense power of the night. This became especially clear during the song ‘Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)’, which gave the whole gig an almost church-like aura. It was a performance that proved GOJIRA is not just a band, but a force of nature - a testament to their enduring power and a truly unforgettable experience.
Metallica
The band goes way back to 1981, and this space is certainly not enough to summarize the musical impact of the biggest Metal band in the world. However, the fact that this band sells out stadiums in a heartbeat after all these years, and that the fans entertain themselves while waiting for their belated idols to appear by starting ‘Mexican Waves in the stadium round, speaks for itself. https://www.metallica.com
Music & Performance
A little later than scheduled, around 8:45pm the anticipation levels culminated, and the four band members walked the cordoned-off way to the centre stage to the tune of AC/DC’s ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock‘n’Roll)’. Then the familiar western tune ‘The Ecstasy of Gold’ from Ennio Morricone resounded, together with the film projections on the seven giant columns set around the stage, sent the excitement levels through the roof of the stadium, and gave everybody goose bumps despite the summer temperatures inside the stadium.
Die-hard fans could not have asked for a better opener. METALLICA came out swinging with ‘Creeping Death’, visibly enjoying the tribute to their roots from four decades ago. And the audience loved every minute of it. For ‘Harvester of Sorrow’ the whole audience sang their heart out for the refrain, which gave everyone goosebump-inducing chills. The setlist was a potent blend of new and old, with the rarely played, 8.27min song monster ‘Orion’ electrifying the crowd. The band themselves were according to James “in a very good mood tonight”.
James Hetfield’s vocals were as powerful as ever, and the interplay between Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo was nothing short of mesmerizing. Lars Ulrich held down the rhythmic foundation with the precision of a machine gun. A special mention goes out to the bands’ nod to the local stadium hymn - a rendition of ‘Schwarz-Weiß wie Schnee’ with Hammett and Trujillo, where Robert did his best to master the German vocals. It was a playful and unexpected moment that showcased the band’s musical chemistry and their ability to connect with the audience on a deeper level, as well as a smirking tribute to the city of Frankfurt.
METALLICA’s stage presence was again unmatched. The iconic spider rig loomed large, its lights bathing the crowd in a sea of red and black. Pyrotechnics erupted throughout the night, adding a visual spectacle to the sonic assault, especially for ‘Fuel’, where the stage literally exploded in flames and fireworks. Classics like ‘Ride the Lightning’ and ‘Seek and Destroy’ had the entire stadium roaring in unison, a testament to METALLICA’s timeless anthems.
After over two hours of audiovisual spectacle culminating in the last song ‘Master of Puppets’, the band took the time to shower everyone in the stage area with guitar plecs, and James mentioned he hopes to see everyone back on Sunday. This wasn’t just a concert; it was a celebration of heavy metal. METALLICA proved once again why they are considered one of the greatest bands of all time. If you have the chance to catch them anywhere, don’t miss it. You’ll be in for a truly unforgettable night.
Setlist
01. Creeping Death
02. Harvester of Sorrow
03. Holier Than Thou
04. King Nothing
05. 72 Seasons
06. Ride the Lightning
07. Kirk and Rob Doodle (Tankard’s ‘Schwarz-Weiß wie Schnee’)
08. The Day That Never Comes
09. Cyanide
10. Orion
11. Nothing Else Matters
12. Sad but True
13. Battery
14. Fuel (with James “Fixxxer” intro)
15. Seek & Destroy
16. Master of Puppets
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg