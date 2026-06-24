Live Review: Def Leppard - Dortmund 2026

23rd June 2026
Def Leppard & Extreme
Some concerts are defined by the music, others by the production. On one of the hottest days of the year, DEF LEPPARD and EXTREME delivered both. As temperatures remained high well into the evening, thousands of fans packed Dortmund’s Westfalenhalle for the only German date of DEF LEPPARD’s 2026 European tour.
Backed by a brand-new stage production and a setlist packed with Arena-Rock classics, the British legends were joined by special guests EXTREME, whose energetic performance proved to be the perfect way to open an unforgettable night of Rock.
Extreme
EXTREME wasted no time getting the Dortmund crowd moving. Opening with the explosive ‘Decadence Dance’, the Boston outfit immediately showcased why they remain one of the most respected live bands of their generation. Tracks such as ‘#REBEL’, ‘THICKER THAN BLOOD’ and the ever-entertaining ‘Play With Me’, introduced by a playful snippet of QUEEN’s ‘We Will Rock You’, demonstrated the band’s trademark combination of Hard Rock power and technical brilliance. Nuno Bettencourt once again proved why he is regarded as one of rock's finest guitarists, while frontman Gary Cherone effortlessly commanded the vast arena.
What was particularly striking was the fact that EXTREME were already allowed to make full use of the enormous video screen that dominated the stage. The visuals ranged from gritty red-light district-inspired imagery to giant animated hearts that illuminated the entire hall, giving the support slot a surprisingly grand scale. Fan favourites such as ‘Hole Hearted’, ‘More Than Words’ and ‘Get the Funk Out’ were greeted enthusiastically by the audience, while ‘Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee’ and the closing ‘RISE’ highlighted the band’s impressive musicianship.
By the time they left the stage, the crowd was thoroughly warmed up and ready for the main event.
Setlist
01. Decadence Dance
02. #REBEL
03. THICKER THAN BLOOD
04. Play With Me (We will rock you as intro)
05. Hole Hearted
06. Midnight Express
07. More Than Words
08. Cupid’s Dead
09. Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee
10. Get the Funk Out
11. RISE
Def Leppard
With over 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the United States, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees DEF LEPPARD - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar), and Rick Allen (drums) - remain one of rock’s most enduring and influential forces. Their groundbreaking albums, including the 14× Platinum ‘Hysteria’ and 11× Platinum ‘Pyromania’, redefined the sound of a generation and continue to inspire artists across genres.
Known for their spectacular live performances and a catalogue of anthems, DEF LEPPARD have earned their place among the world’s greatest live Rock bands. Their critically acclaimed 12th studio album ‘Diamond Star Halos’ (2022) topped Apple, Amazon Music and Billboard’s Hard Rock charts, achieving multiple Top 10 positions globally, including a Top 5 debut in the UK. In 2023, they released ‘Drastic Symphonies’ with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which entered the UK charts at No. 4 - their highest UK chart entry in over 32 years - and spent an impressive 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Charts.
By the end of this year, following their global stadium run with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD will have sold over 4.5 million tickets since 2022 - a remarkable feat in today’s touring landscape. The band continues to set new live standards, with more headline dates and festival appearances planned throughout 2026. Next year, they’ll also return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas for their third residency. https://defleppard.com / https://www.facebook.com/defleppard
Music & Performance
DEF LEPPARD’s entrance was nothing short of spectacular. As opening track ‘Rejoice’ echoed through the arena, the band appeared framed by a gigantic illuminated triangle suspended above the stage. The structure slowly rose into the air towards the end of the song, remaining high above the performance area like a futuristic monument while the musicians descended grand staircases towards the audience. Behind them stood a massive LED wall flanked by towering stage constructions, creating a visual spectacle worthy of one of Britain’s most successful Rock exports.
Musically, the set leaned heavily on the band’s legendary catalogue while still making room for a few surprises. ‘Animal’ and ‘Let’s Get Rocked’ immediately transformed the Westfalenhalle into a giant singalong, while the unexpected inclusion of DEPECHE MODE’s ‘Personal Jesus’ added an intriguing twist. I especially liked the background imaginary here. Classics such as ‘Bringin’ On The Heartbreak’, ‘Rocket’, ‘Armageddon It’ and ‘Love Bites’ reminded everyone why DEF LEPPARD have sold more than 110 million records worldwide.
Throughout the night, Joe Elliott’s voice sounded remarkably strong, while the band’s famous multi-part harmonies remained as tight as ever, undoubtedly benefiting from the confidence gained during their recent Las Vegas residency. The visual production continued to evolve throughout the evening. At various points, the giant LED backdrop displayed an enormous leaping leopard, while at others the iconic DEF LEPPARD logo appeared in colossal letters stretching across the entire stage. Combined with perfectly synchronised lighting effects and video content, the show constantly balanced nostalgia with a thoroughly modern Arena-Rock presentation.
Deep cuts such as ‘White Lightning’ and ‘Slang’ sat comfortably alongside radio staples, proving the band’s willingness to dig deeper into their extensive catalogue. The emotional high point arrived during the encore. Following a heartfelt rendition of ‘When Love and Hate Collide’, the unmistakable opening of ‘Hysteria’ triggered the loudest audience reaction of the night. Thousands of voices joined together for a truly memorable singalong that transformed the arena into one giant choir. It was a powerful reminder of the enduring appeal of one of Rock’s defining albums.
Naturally, there was only one way to close the evening. ‘Pour Some Sugar On Me’ brought the house down in triumphant fashion, sending the Dortmund crowd home exhausted, drenched in sweat and thoroughly entertained. On a sweltering summer evening in Dortmund, EXTREME and DEF LEPPARD demonstrated exactly why they remain among the most enduring names in rock music. Combining world-class musicianship, timeless songs and a spectacular production, they delivered the kind of arena show that fans will be talking about for a long time to come.
Setlist
01. Rejoice
02. Animal
03. Let’s Get Rocked
04. Personal Jesus (Depeche Mode cover)
05. Bringin’ On the Heartbreak
06. Switch 625
07. Just Like ‘73
08. Rocket
09. Rock On (David Essex cover)
10. White Lightning
11. Slang (With Interlude of ‘Get Up Offa That Thing’ by James Brown & ‘Fame’ by David Bowie)
12. Promises (With a-capella intro)
13. Armageddon It
14. Love Bites
15. Rock of Ages
16. Photograph
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17. When Love and Hate Collide
18. Hysteria (With 1987-1993 bass intro)
19. Pour Some Sugar on Me
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)