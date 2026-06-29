Live Review: Duran Duran - Stuttgart 2026

26th June 2026
Duran Duran - “Tour 2026” - Support: DJ Micar
Not even the scorching summer temperatures could keep the fans away from the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart. Despite nearly 35°C outside, thousands of people gathered to welcome one of the most iconic bands of the last four decades - DURAN DURAN.
DJ Micar
DJ MICAR is a German DJ, producer and remixer who has been active on the electronic music scene for more than two decades. Known for his energetic Dance and Trance productions, he has released numerous successful singles and remixes, performing at clubs and festivals across Europe. His ability to combine modern electronic beats with well-known melodies makes his live sets both entertaining and accessible for a wide audience. https://www.micar-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/micarmusic
Music & Performance
At around 7:30 PM, DJ MICAR opened the evening with a 30-minute set that perfectly warmed up the audience. His mix of Dance and electronic tracks quickly got the crowd moving, and it was obvious that the fans enjoyed every minute. The atmosphere inside the venue became more energetic with every song, making him a fitting choice to prepare the audience for the legendary headliners.
Duran Duran
DURAN DURAN are one of the most influential British bands of the New Wave movement. Formed in Birmingham in 1978, the group became one of the defining acts of the 1980s with their unique combination of Pop, Rock, Funk and Electronic music. Their innovative music videos helped shape the early years of MTV, while timeless hits such as ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’, ‘Rio’, ‘Ordinary World’, ‘Come Undone’ and ‘The Wild Boys’ turned them into worldwide superstars. More than four decades after their formation, DURAN DURAN continue to tour internationally, proving that their music has lost none of its appeal. https://duranduran.com / https://www.facebook.com/duranduran
Music & Performance
At 8:15 PM the lights finally went down. Following the orchestral intro of ‘Free to Love’, DURAN DURAN entered the stage and immediately launched into ‘Is There Something I Should Know?’. From the very first notes the audience was fully engaged, singing along and celebrating every moment. One of the biggest surprises came right at the beginning of the show, when the band performed ‘The Wild Boys’ as the third song of the evening. Many fans probably expected this classic to be saved for the encore, but hearing it so early immediately lifted the atmosphere to another level.
The production itself was impressive. Carefully selected video projections perfectly complemented every song without distracting from the performance, while the lighting design created beautiful visual moments throughout the concert. Combined with the band’s timeless catalogue of hits, it became clear why DURAN DURAN remain one of the most successful and influential bands of the 1980s.
The setlist balanced legendary classics with newer material and even included a few unexpected moments, such as their cover of ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA’s ‘Evil Woman’ and the energetic performance of ‘White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)’. Simon Le Bon’s voice sounded remarkably strong, while the entire band delivered a confident and relaxed performance that reflected decades of experience on stage.
The emotional highlights of the evening were undoubtedly ‘Ordinary World’ and ‘Come Undone’. Both songs created magical moments inside the arena, with thousands of fans singing every word together. These quieter, emotional performances beautifully contrasted with energetic hits like ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’, ‘The Reflex’ and ‘Girls on Film’. The evening concluded with the encore featuring ‘Save a Prayer’ followed by the timeless anthem ‘Rio’, sending the audience home with smiles on their faces after nearly two hours of outstanding live music.
Setlist
01. Free to Love (symphonic instrumental version)
02. Is There Something I Should Know?
03. The Wild Boys
04. The James Bond Theme (John Barry song)
05. A View to a Kill
06. Hungry Like the Wolf
07. Evil Woman (Electric Light Orchestra cover)
08. Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak (aka “SUPER LONELY FREAK”)
09. The Reflex
10. Ordinary World
11. Come Undone
12. New Moon on Monday (“NEW MOON DARK PHASE” version)
13. Notorious
14. White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It) (Grandmaster Melle Mel cover)
15. Free to Love
16. Planet Earth (preceded by band introductions)
17. (Reach Up for the) Sunrise
18. Girls on Film / Psycho Killer
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19. Save a Prayer
20. Rio
All Pictures by Daria Tessa