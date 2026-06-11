Live Review: Bush - Cologne 2026

Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany10th June 2026BUSH are returning to Germany! After their appearances at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park last weekend, the British Rock icons, fronted by Gavin Rossdale, are playing four headline shows in the country this June. Last night was Cologne’s turn and the band played at the sold-out Carlswerk Victoria.Before London Alternative Rock legends BUSH took to the stage at the sold-out Carlswerk Victoria, the evening belonged to a young band from Mannheim: NIKRA. The trio led by vocalist Annabelle opened the night with a powerful mix of energy, conviction and attitude. Their guitar-driven Punk Rock tackles social injustices, anxieties about the future and personal struggles, all delivered through Annabelle’s distinctive voice and passionate performance.





Supported by guitarist and drummer, Annabelle quickly created an intense atmosphere despite the early slot. Having already played more than 40 shows over the past few years, NIKRA appeared remarkably confident and well-rehearsed. It was a strong opening set that clearly left an impression on the Cologne audience. https://nikramusik.de / https://www.instagram.com/nikra.musik









Bush



With over 24 million records sold, a GRAMMY® nomination, 1.1 billion streams, and 28 Top 40 hits (eight of which reached #1), BUSH are among the most successful, enduring, and influential bands in Rock history. Over their three-decade career, they’ve penned anthems such as ‘Glycerine’, ‘Machinehead’, and ‘Comedown’, which not only received extensive radio play but also featured in numerous films, reaching generations of fans.







Their tenth studio album, ‘I Beat Loneliness’, was released in 2024 and was described by Rolling Stone as “Post-grunge at its best with a high nostalgia factor.” Bush is: Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass), and Nik Hughes (drums). https://www.bushofficial.com / https://www.facebook.com/BUSHOfficial







Music & Performance

The headline of the evening could have been “Big Rock anthems in an intimate setting”. Shortly after 9 pm, the lights dimmed at Carlswerk Victoria. As the atmospheric intro version of ‘Glycerine’ by Nick Harrison filled the venue, BUSH made their entrance. Moments later, ‘Scars’ kicked off the show and immediately demonstrated that the band have lost none of their intensity after more than three decades.







Fresh from appearances at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, BUSH deliberately chose a much more intimate setting for their Cologne date. Instead of massive festival stages and giant video screens, fans were treated to a direct connection with the band. That intimacy (even though the Carlswerk is not a really small club) was precisely what made the evening so special. Anyone wanting to experience Gavin Rossdale and company up close had the perfect opportunity in the sold-out Carlswerk Victoria.







Rossdale was, as always, the undeniable focal point of the performance. His distinctive voice still carries the songs effortlessly between melancholy, anger and hope. Whenever he was not singing, he drifted across the stage, completely immersed in the music. It was obvious throughout the evening just how much he still enjoys performing.







Early highlights came with ‘The Chemicals Between Us’ and ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’. The setlist placed a clear emphasis on the band’s more recent material. Songs such as ‘We’re All the Same on the Inside’, ‘Ghosts in the Machine’, ‘More Than Machines’ and the title track from their current album, ‘I Beat Loneliness’, proved that BUSH have no need to rely solely on their celebrated back catalogue.







Of course, the classic tracks were very much present as well. When the unmistakable riff of ‘Machinehead’ rang out, the venue erupted for the first time. ‘Greedy Fly’, ‘Everything Zen’ and later ‘Glycerine’ were greeted with equal enthusiasm. During the latter, the atmosphere briefly became almost reverential. More than thirty years after its release, the timeless ballad remains every bit as powerful as ever.







Alongside Rossdale, drummer Nik Hughes was particularly impressive. Positioned high above the stage, he was impossible to ignore from the very first song. Pulling expressive faces, throwing his drumsticks into the air and visibly enjoying every second, he constantly drove the band forward while whipping up the crowd. He was simply great fun to watch. Guitarist Chris Traynor provided the perfect contrast. Hidden beneath his wide-brimmed felt hat, he often remained in shadow, creating striking silhouettes while delivering the powerful guitar work that remains a key part of the BUSH sound.







Between songs, Rossdale regularly addressed the audience. One especially memorable moment came when introducing ‘I Am Here to Save Your Life’, explaining in essence that music can save our lives. It was a sentiment that seemed to resonate throughout the evening, reflected in the strong connection between the band and the crowd.







The main set concluded with ‘I Beat Loneliness’, but BUSH quickly returned for an encore. ‘Swallowed’, ‘Little Things’ and the inevitable ‘Comedown’ provided a finale that could hardly have been better chosen. ‘Comedown’ in particular demonstrated why these songs continue to endure across generations. They are not tied to trends or fashions but instead tap into something raw and universal.







As a remix version of ‘Machinehead’ played over the PA and the house lights came up, the audience left with smiles all around. BUSH delivered a compelling reminder of why they remain one of alternative rock’s defining bands. Great songs, a band performing at the top of their game and the unique atmosphere of a packed, intimate venue combined to create a truly memorable evening. This was a fantastic concert. BUSH are always worth seeing live.







Setlist

00. Intro: Glycerine (“the Professor” Nick Harrison version)

01. Scars

02. The Chemicals Between Us

03. The Land of Milk and Honey

04. We’re All the Same on the Inside

05. Machinehead

06. Greedy Fly

07. Human Sand

08. Everything Zen

09. Love Me Till the Pain Fades

10. Ghosts in the Machine

11. Float

12. I Am Here to Save Your Life

13. Glycerine

14. More Than Machines

15. Flowers on a Grave

16. I Beat Loneliness

---

17. Swallowed

18. Little Things

19. Comedown

20. Outro: Machinehead (The Impulse Mix)







All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)



