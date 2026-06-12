Live Review: Anthrax - Dresden 2026

9th June 2026
Anthrax & Support: Fateful Finality
Few Thrash Metal bands have achieved the legendary status of ANTHRAX. As one of the “Big Four”, the New York veterans have shaped the genre for more than four decades and continue to prove why they remain one of the most respected live acts in Metal. For their Dresden stop at Reithalle Strasse E, they were joined by German Thrash Metal outfit FATEFUL FINALITY.
The venue was very well attended and close to selling out. Long before the headliner took the stage, the crowd had already gathered in large numbers, creating an atmosphere filled with anticipation and excitement.
Fateful Finality
FATEFUL FINALITY have built a strong reputation within the German Thrash Metal scene through energetic live performances and uncompromising songwriting. Supporting ANTHRAX was another opportunity for the band to present themselves to a wider audience. https://www.fateful-finality.de
Music & Performance
FATEFUL FINALITY opened the evening with a real bang. From the very first note, the band attacked the stage with full force and never slowed down. Their performance was energetic, tight and full of enthusiasm, immediately winning over the audience. The band clearly made the most of this opportunity. Every song was delivered at what felt like 150% intensity, creating the perfect atmosphere for the rest of the evening. By the end of their set, they had undoubtedly left a lasting impression on many of the fans in attendance.
Anthrax
Founded in New York in 1981, ANTHRAX remain one of the defining forces of Thrash Metal. With classic albums such as ‘Among The Living’ and countless legendary live performances, the band has influenced generations of musicians and fans alike. https://www.anthrax.com/
Music & Performance
After the powerful opening set from FATEFUL FINALITY, it was time for the main event. As soon as ANTHRAX entered the stage, the energy level inside Reithalle Strasse E increased even further. The audience greeted the band enthusiastically and remained fully engaged throughout the entire performance. What followed was nothing short of Thrash Metal excellence. The current line-up consisting of Joey Belladonna (vocals), Scott Ian (rhythm guitar), Jonathan Donais (lead guitar), Frank Bello (bass) and Charlie Benante (drums) performed with incredible precision and obvious joy.
Despite more than four decades in the business, the band sounded fresh, powerful and completely locked in. Joey Belladonna delivered a commanding vocal performance, while Scott Ian and Frank Bello constantly interacted with the crowd. Behind them, Charlie Benante provided the driving force that kept the entire show moving forward. Together, the band operated like a perfectly tuned machine.
Songs such as ‘Madhouse’, ‘Caught in a Mosh’, ‘Indians’ and ‘I Am the Law’ were celebrated enthusiastically by the audience. It was impressive to see how ANTHRAX continue to unite several generations of Metal fans. Long-time followers and younger concertgoers alike shared the same excitement throughout the evening.
The venue itself once again proved why it has become one of the most popular concert locations in the region. Sound and lighting were excellent and supported the performance perfectly. From a photographer’s perspective, the usual “3 songs, no flash” rule provided plenty of opportunities to capture the band's energy on stage.
It was clear that many fans had been looking forward to this concert for a long time, and nobody left disappointed. ANTHRAX demonstrated once again why they remain one of the most exciting live bands in Thrash Metal. Powerful, energetic and full of passion, this was a performance that will stay in the memory of those who attended for a long time.
Setlist
01. The Number of the Beast (Iron Maiden song)
02. I Can’t Turn You Loose (Otis Redding song)
03. Among the Living
04. Got the Time
05. Madhouse
06. Caught in a Mosh
07. Metal Thrashing Mad
08. Keep It in the Family
09. Breathing Lightning
10. It’s for the Kids
11. Medusa
12. Indians
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13. Antisocial
14. I Am the Law
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer