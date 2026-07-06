CD Review: Moonspell - Far From God

Artist: MoonspellTitle: Far From GodGenre: Gothic MetalRelease Date: 3rd July 2026Label: Napalm RecordsSo here’s the new MOONSPELL album, ‘Far From God’. MOONSPELL is a Portuguese Gothic Metal band that was founded in 1989. But their debut studio album ‘Wolfheart’ did not come out until 1995. It was not until ‘Irreligious’ in 1996 that the band received international attention. ‘Sin/Pecado’ even reached number 1 in the Portuguese album charts, and in 2006 MOONSPELL won an MTV European Music Award for “Best Portuguese Act”.MOONSPELL got to tour bands such as CRADLE OF FILTH, GORGOROTH, DANZIG, TURISAS, DIMMU BORGIR, and many more, growing quite a global fanbase. Now, the band has been around for well over 30 years and have found their very own and unique sound. And, like I have mentioned before, MOONSPELL has now released their fourteenth full length studio album ‘Far From God’. It has been five years since their previous album, which makes this one even more special - and eagerly awaited.The album begins with ‘Cross Your Heart’, which opens with dark vocals that are accompanied by melodic arrangements. Both combined set a dark romantic mood for the entire album. ‘Far From God’ begins with a church organ and whispered vocals, continuing the melodic and dark romantic style, gradually digging deeper into your soul and heart. ‘Biblical’ sounds comparatively instrumental. It comes with a quiet opening, which is gradually rising in intensity and the feeling of despair. ‘The Great Wolf in the Sky’ brings back the melodic and rhythmic arrangements. This song is created to pull you along and get lost in the epic grand sound, which is also partially caused by Alicia Nuhro on strings.The first part of ‘Your Promise of Light’ is slow, yet rhythmic. The dark and passionate arrangements and vocals are extremely emotional and painful. The song is growing more powerful and hopeful towards the end, leaving you behind with a sigh. ‘For the Love of Mortals’ steps back down a bit again, with slow, soft and romantic arrangements and passionate vocals, it is just as romantic and deep as all the previous songs.The rhythmic ‘Our Freedom to Fall’ is pushing you forward with no mercy. The arrangements come at you rich and full, giving you a lot to explore with each time listening. The growled vocals towards the end ultimately push you over the edge. ‘Reconquista’ is closing the album with rich and powerful arrangements and strong and beautiful vocals, leaving you behind overwhelmed.‘Far From God’ comes with eight songs, lasting for about forty minutes. Even if this might not sound like a lot at first, this album is filled with raw emotions. The lyrics are about romanticized darkness, religious believes and ultimately love and despair. All that put together, and beautifully arranged, this album will leave you behind stunned. So be sure to check out this brilliant new album by MOONSPELL.01. Cross Your Heart02. Far From God03. Biblical04. The Great Wolf in the Sky (ft. Alicia Nuhro on strings)05. Your Promise of Light06. For the Love of Mortals07. Our Freedom to Fall08. ReconquistaFernando Ribeiro - VocalsRicardo Amorim - GuitarsPedro Paixão - KeysAires Pereira - BassHugo Ribeiro - DrumsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10