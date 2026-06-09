Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2026 (Day 3)

Various Venues, Leipzig, Germany22nd to 25th May 2026By Sunday, the festival rhythm had fully taken over. The accumulated kilometres were beginning to make themselves felt in my legs, yet WGT has never been solely about music. One of the reasons I return year after year is the extraordinary cultural programme surrounding the concerts. Lectures, exhibitions, performances, churches, museums, fashion shows, readings, and art installations all contribute to making Wave-Gotik-Treffen something far beyond a conventional music festival.My original plans reflected exactly that. I briefly considered visiting the exhibition “Steampunk Meets the Old Masters” at the German Museum of Galvanotechnics and also still had the 80s80s Stadtgalerie on my ever-growing list. But as every WGT visitor eventually learns, schedules are merely suggestions. Reality is usually dictated by logistics, energy levels, and spontaneous discoveries. This time, the day began somewhere much more magical.My first destination was once again the beautiful Krystallpalast Varieté, where the current production ‘Schwerelos’ (“Weightless”) was being performed. Over the past years, the WGT variety performances have become a fixed part of my festival routine. Just like before, I found myself sitting on my familiar little perch, enjoying a perfect view of the stage while artists, acrobats, aerial performers, and entertainers delivered a breathtaking performance.The title could hardly have been more fitting. Throughout the show, the performers seemed to defy gravity itself, floating, spinning, balancing, and soaring through the air with astonishing elegance. The production perfectly balanced artistry, athleticism, humour, and visual beauty. Sometimes it is easy to become overwhelmed by the sheer number of concerts available during WGT. Events like ‘Schwerelos’ serve as a reminder that some of the festival’s most memorable moments happen away from the music venues.The next stop led me to one of Leipzig’s most impressive churches. While the Musikalische Komödie had briefly tempted me, I ultimately chose to attend Vaughn George’s DEPECHE MODE Interpretation performance at Peterskirche. Apparently, I was far from alone with that idea. The church was absolutely packed. Every available seat seemed occupied, and the audience extended far beyond what many had likely expected.Vaughn George himself appeared genuinely surprised by the turnout. During the introduction, he openly admitted that he had never expected such a large audience and that the situation made him somewhat nervous. If he truly was nervous, however, it certainly did not show once he sat down at the piano. The vocalist and pianist has become well known AMONG DEPECHE MODE fans for his unique reinterpretations of the band’s catalogue. Stripping away the electronic foundations and rebuilding the songs through piano arrangements and expressive vocals creates an entirely different perspective on familiar material.What impressed me most was the breadth of the selection. Naturally, tracks from ‘Songs of Faith and Devotion’ appeared, but George also ventured into lesser-known territory. B-sides, deeper album cuts, and songs that casual listeners might overlook were greeted with enthusiastic recognition by the devoted audience. For dedicated DEPECHE MODE fans, many of these pieces are every bit as beloved as the major singles. The combination of the church’s acoustics, the intimate atmosphere, and George’s heartfelt performance resulted in one of the most emotional experiences of the weekend.Afterwards, I returned to one of my favourite festival locations: the Heidnisches Dorf. There I attended a performance by DIE SAGENBRINGER. The Northern German formation perfectly embodied the spirit of the Pagan Village. Drawing inspiration from ancient legends, folklore, mythology, and medieval traditions, their music felt less like a conventional concert and more like a journey through the stories and sagas that have shaped Northern European culture for centuries.Surrounded by timber-built market stalls, flickering torches, and visitors dressed in historical garments, the setting could hardly have been more fitting. Their blend of folk-inspired melodies, traditional instrumentation, and storytelling created an atmosphere that seamlessly merged with the surroundings. Once again, Heidnisches Dorf demonstrated why it remains one of the most immersive experiences of the entire festival. Here, music becomes part of a larger living world rather than merely a performance on a stage.From there, it was time for one of the personal highlights of the entire festival. EMPATHY TEST have long held a special place in my heart, both musically and personally. Since their formation in London, the band has established itself as one of the leading names in contemporary Synthpop, combining emotionally charged lyrics with elegant electronic arrangements and unforgettable melodies.Frontman Isaac Howlett remains one of the most charismatic and approachable personalities within the scene, something reflected both on and off stage. During the performance, Isaac also treated the audience to several songs from his solo material while sharing the exciting news that new EMPATHY TEST songs are currently in development.One particularly lovely moment occurred before the show had even properly begun. As I entered the photo pit, keyboard player Nadine waved directly at me from the stage. It was one of those small interactions that instantly makes the entire festival feel like a family reunion rather than a professional assignment. Unlike many other performances throughout the weekend, I allowed myself the luxury of staying for the entire set.Originally, the plan had been to head over to AGRA for SHE PAST AWAY. However, by this point my legs were beginning to file increasingly persuasive objections. Rather than racing across Leipzig yet again, I decided to remain at Felsenkeller and stay for DIORAMA. It proved to be an excellent decision.Founded in the mid-1990s, the German Darkwave and Synthpop formation has built a reputation for combining sophisticated songwriting with atmospheric electronics and emotional depth. Frontman Torben Wendt’s distinctive vocals remain instantly recognisable, and the band’s catalogue contains numerous classics within the scene.Their performance demonstrated precisely why they continue to command such loyalty among fans. Elegant, emotional, and effortlessly professional, DIORAMA delivered one of the strongest sets I witnessed throughout the weekend. Whether or not they ever truly disappeared is debatable, but they certainly felt revitalised, inspired, and fully committed on stage.Following another journey uphill to the Pagan Village, the evening continued with HINDARFJÄLL. The Nordic atmosphere surrounding the project fit perfectly into the setting. Their blend of folk traditions, mythological inspirations, and ritualistic soundscapes created exactly the kind of immersive experience that makes nighttime performances at Heidnisches Dorf so special. As darkness settled over the village, the music and surroundings merged into a single atmospheric experience.The final major concert destination of the evening belonged to genuine Gothic royalty. LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT have long been considered one of the defining names within Gothic Rock. Founded by Sean Brennan in the early 1990s, the project has influenced countless artists and remains deeply respected throughout the international Gothic community. Despite years of changing trends within alternative music, their dark romanticism, socially conscious lyrics, and unmistakable sound continue to resonate with audiences.The AGRA audience responded accordingly. The atmosphere throughout the venue was electric, with many attendees clearly viewing this performance as one of the weekend’s major highlights. Brennan and his band delivered a performance that balanced nostalgia and relevance perfectly, proving why London After Midnight remains such a revered name decades after its formation.Although SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS at Felsenkeller remained an attractive option, I ultimately followed a different instinct. Instead, I returned once more to the Pagan Village to witness the evening fire spectacle. Sometimes the best festival decisions are not concerts at all. Against the night sky, surrounded by flickering torches and captivated spectators, the performers transformed fire into a form of visual storytelling. It was beautiful, dramatic, and exactly the kind of moment that makes WGT feel unlike any other festival in the world.The evening could easily have ended there. Naturally, it did not. Through one of those wonderfully random festival moments, I once again ran into dear friends I had not seen for far too long. The resulting conversations altered my plans completely and eventually led us to AGRA Hall 4.2. There, DJ Daniel Graves of AESTHETIC PERFECTION was behind the decks.The combination of good music, familiar faces, and festival euphoria proved irresistible. Hours disappeared almost unnoticed as conversations flowed, drinks were shared, and the dancefloor remained busy deep into the night. Or rather, deep into the morning. At approximately five o’clock, I finally made my way home once again. Six bands, two cultural events, one fire spectacle, and another sunrise later, day three came to an end. By now, WGT 2026 had become exactly what every great Wave-Gotik-Treffen should be: exhausting, inspiring, unpredictable, and completely unforgettable.All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer