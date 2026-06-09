Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2026 (Day 1)

Various Venues, Leipzig, Germany22nd to 25th May 2026This year’s Wave Gotik Treffen began a little differently for me. While my official festival journey started on Friday, I had actually arrived in Leipzig already on Thursday. The original plan was ambitious enough: pick up my wristband, perhaps attend one of the opening events at Moritzbastei or spend the evening at one of the AGRA parties. Reality, however, had other plans.For the first time in all my years of attending WGT, I could genuinely claim a rather impressive journey to Leipzig. Instead of travelling from Berlin, I had arrived directly from Mumbai, India. Somewhere between continents, airports, and time zones, the inevitable happened: jetlag hit me with full force. By the time I had collected my festival wristband, my motivation evaporated almost instantly. Sometimes even the most dedicated festival photographer has to admit defeat.As tradition demands, I once again tracked every step taken during the festival. Over the course of WGT 2026, I would eventually surpass 88,000 steps. Considering that this annual “WGT Workout” already involves crossing countless kilometres within Leipzig itself, adding the approximately 6,200 kilometres between Mumbai and Leipzig makes this year’s statistics particularly entertaining. One could safely say that this edition came with a considerable mileage count.After a much-needed night of recovery, Friday finally marked the true beginning of my festival. As always, the first order of business involved studying the festival schedule, comparing it with the ever-helpful WGT app, and trying to create a realistic plan. As every seasoned attendee knows, such plans rarely survive intact.One option would have been attending a lecture by the famous forensic biologist and criminal scientist Mark Benecke at AGRA Hall 4.2. Unfortunately, despite my best intentions, I did not quite make it there in time. Instead, my first destination became one of the most beloved traditions of the entire festival.By mid-afternoon, I arrived at the Victorian Picnic in Clara-Zetkin-Park. Just as in previous years, the entire park seemed transformed into a living work of art. Thousands of visitors gathered among the trees and meadows, dressed in elaborate Victorian, Steampunk, Gothic, Romantic, and fantasy-inspired attire.The sheer amount of creativity and dedication invested into these outfits never ceases to amaze me. Every year, this gathering reminds me why WGT remains so unique. It is not merely a music festival; it is a celebration of identity, artistry, and community. The sight of countless elegantly dressed visitors strolling through the park remains one of the visual highlights of every festival edition.My first musical destination of the weekend led me to the Felsenkeller, where Turkish Darkwave duo DUCTAPE took the stage. Formed in Istanbul in 2019 by vocalist and synthesizer player Çağla Güleray and multi-instrumentalist Furkan Güleray, DUCTAPE have become one of the most exciting contemporary acts within the international Post-Punk and Darkwave scene. Combining melancholic melodies, driving basslines, and both Turkish and English lyrics, the duo has steadily built a dedicated following across Europe.Their performance immediately justified the growing reputation. Dark yet energetic, melancholic yet danceable, DUCTAPE delivered a captivating set that effortlessly balanced emotional intensity with infectious rhythm. Even after only a few songs, it was obvious that this would be one of those discoveries that perfectly fit the spirit of WGT.From there, I continued to Täubchenthal for VOYNA. Many visitors know Peer Lebrecht as the charismatic frontman of Berlin Darkwave veterans GOLDEN APES. VOYNA serves as his more personal and introspective musical outlet, allowing him to explore different sonic territories while retaining his unmistakable lyrical depth. Originally launched as a solo project, VOYNA combines elements of Darkwave, Alternative Rock, and atmospheric Electronica.Seeing VOYNA live proved that the project stands confidently on its own merits. Lebrecht’s expressive vocals and poetic songwriting created a deeply immersive atmosphere that resonated strongly with the audience. What might have begun as a side project has clearly evolved into a compelling artistic entity in its own right.Alternative options included C-LEKKTOR at Haus Leipzig and VLAD IN TEARS also at Täubchenthal, but as often happens at WGT, schedules are only one part of the equation…One of the most beautiful aspects of WGT remains its role as a giant reunion. On my way between venues, I unexpectedly ran into two old friends from Berlin. What was meant to be a brief greeting quickly developed into a lengthy conversation. As a result, I only caught the first moments of VLAD IN TEARS from a distance before moving on again. Sometimes these spontaneous encounters become just as memorable as the concerts themselves, and WGT has always excelled at creating exactly those moments.Before the evening’s larger concerts began, I made my first pilgrimage to Heidnisches Dorf (Pagan Village) to briefly experience STREUNER. To this day, the Pagan Village remains one of my favourite locations within the entire festival. Its atmosphere feels entirely different from the rest of Leipzig during WGT and provides a welcome contrast to the city’s larger concert halls.The evening then brought one of the biggest names of the day: KIM WILDE. By the time I reached AGRA, the venue was packed beyond belief. The density of the crowd briefly reminded me of Mumbai itself - except this time everyone was dressed in black. KIM WILDE hardly requires an introduction. Rising to international fame in the early 1980s with classics such as ‘Kids in America’, ‘Cambodia’, and ‘You Keep Me Hangin’ On’, she became one of the defining voices of the decade. Decades later, her stage presence remains remarkably intact.Despite the heat and the enormous crowd, KIM WILDE delivered a performance full of energy, charisma, and professionalism. Her voice remains powerful, and her connection with the audience felt completely genuine. Watching her command the massive AGRA stage was a reminder why some artists achieve legendary status and maintain it for generations.Returning to the Heidnisches Dorf afterwards, I caught HRAFNGRÍMR. The project’s Nordic-inspired soundscape, deeply rooted in traditional instrumentation and mythological themes, blended perfectly with the setting. The combination of ritualistic rhythms, atmospheric melodies, and historical influences created exactly the kind of immersive experience that makes the Pagan Village so special during WGT.If KIM WILDE represented one kind of legend, the next act represented another entirely. Few bands have influenced alternative music as profoundly as EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN. Founded in West Berlin in 1980 by Blixa Bargeld and fellow pioneers of industrial experimentation, the band redefined what music could be by incorporating scrap metal, power tools, construction materials, and unconventional sound sources into their compositions. Over four decades later, they remain innovators rather than nostalgia acts.Their performance at AGRA was mesmerising. Every sound seemed carefully placed, every rhythm purposeful. What could easily descend into chaos in lesser hands became a masterclass in controlled experimentation. Neubauten once again demonstrated why they are widely regarded as pioneers of Industrial, Experimental, and Avant-Garde music. This was undoubtedly one of the major highlights of the entire day.Originally, I had considered making the walk to Parkschloss for a Gothic Piano and Romantic Fashion Show. By this point, however, my feet were beginning to file official complaints. Instead, I opted for a short break with friends before returning to AGRA for another icon: ANJA HUWE.Best known as the unmistakable voice of XMAL DEUTSCHLAND, one of the most influential German Gothic Rock and Post-Punk bands of the 1980s, Huwe remains a fascinating artistic figure. Her recent return to music after many years dedicated primarily to visual arts has been welcomed enthusiastically by fans. Live, she demonstrated exactly why her influence remains so enduring. Her voice still possesses the distinctive intensity that helped define an entire era of German Darkwave and Gothic music.At around 1 AM, it was finally time for KOMPROMAT. The French duo, consisting of Vitalic and Rebeka Warrior, have quickly become one of the most celebrated acts in contemporary Dark Electro. Their music combines powerful Techno structures, Cold-Wave aesthetics, EBM influences, and politically charged intensity into something uniquely their own.Their live performance was exactly what many festival-goers had been waiting for: dark, relentless, hypnotic, and overwhelmingly energetic. Massive beats rolled through AGRA while Warrior’s commanding stage presence ensured nobody looked away. It was the perfect finale for a day that had already offered an extraordinary variety of experiences.Of course, the night was still far from over. Various parties beckoned throughout the city, from Synth After Work at Moritzbastei to Hypnotic Tango at Ilses Erika. Normally, I would have considered at least one final stop. But after travelling halfway around the world, surviving jetlag, covering multiple venues, photographing countless performers, and already putting serious numbers onto my annual WGT fitness statistics, common sense finally prevailed.Instead, I chose something far less spectacular but probably far wiser: slowing down, conserving energy, and preparing for the adventures that still awaited over the remaining festival days. Because if day one had already delivered this much, WGT 2026 clearly had plenty more in store.All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer