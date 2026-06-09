Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2026 (Day 2)

Various Venues, Leipzig, Germany22nd to 25th May 2026After a surprisingly sensible ending to the previous day, Saturday quickly reminded me that Wave Gotik Treffen is less a festival and more a marathon disguised as a cultural event. Armed with a fully charged camera, questionable amounts of sleep, and a renewed determination to make the most of the weekend, I once again found myself heading toward Clara-Zetkin-Park.At 2 PM, the annual Steampunk Picnic awaited. Compared to the Victorian Picnic on the previous day, the gathering felt noticeably less crowded, which proved to be a blessing. The sunny weather, relaxed atmosphere, and beautifully dressed participants created a wonderful setting for photography. Year after year, I remain fascinated by the creativity displayed by WGT visitors. Whether handcrafted accessories, elaborate hats, custom-made corsets, or entire fantasy-inspired constructions, the attention to detail is astonishing.As a photographer, both the Victorian and Steampunk Picnics have become fixed highlights of every WGT edition. I know that no matter how many times I attend, my camera and my eyes will always be rewarded. The combination of imagination, craftsmanship, and enthusiasm transforms the park into an open-air gallery unlike anything else.From there, I continued to the magnificent Stadtbad venue for what would become one of my biggest discoveries of the festival. Swedish Post-Rock formation OH HIROSHIMA have steadily built a reputation within the genre thanks to their atmospheric compositions, cinematic soundscapes, and emotionally charged arrangements. Their music combines the expansive nature of classic Post-Rock with elements of Shoegaze and Ambient music, resulting in something both powerful and deeply immersive.The photographic conditions inside Stadtbad were far from ideal. Challenging lighting and constantly shifting contrasts made shooting difficult, but the performance itself more than compensated for these obstacles. There was something almost magnetic about the band’s sound. Layer upon layer of guitar textures built into vast sonic landscapes that seemed to pull the audience in completely. What began as curiosity quickly became genuine admiration. Without question, OH HIROSHIMA ranks among my personal discoveries of WGT 2026.The next stop brought me back to Felsenkeller for MYRNA LOY. The German band has a long history stretching back to the late 1980s and remains one of those acts that have quietly maintained a loyal following over decades. Their mixture of Gothic Rock, Darkwave, and alternative influences has evolved continuously throughout the years while preserving their distinctive artistic identity.Their stage presence felt wonderfully eccentric, almost theatrical at times, yet entirely authentic. You could clearly sense the decades of experience behind the performance. While photographing the show was occasionally challenging, the effort proved worthwhile. Some bands radiate the confidence that only comes from years of artistic development, and MYRNA LOY undoubtedly belong to that category.Back at AGRA, another anniversary celebration was underway. Swedish Electro-Industrial veterans CAT RAPES DOG were celebrating their 40th anniversary, proving once again that some pioneers simply refuse to fade away. Emerging during the formative years of the Scandinavian Electronic Body Music scene, the band became known for combining aggressive electronic rhythms with dark humour and an unmistakably rebellious attitude.The performance was energetic, entertaining, and wonderfully nostalgic without feeling outdated. The audience clearly appreciated the opportunity to celebrate four decades of musical history together with the band. In a festival built upon both tradition and innovation, CAT RAPES DOG represented the former in the best possible way.One of the most crowded events of my Saturday followed later in the evening. GRAUSAME TÖCHTER transformed Felsenkeller into a packed spectacle of Provocation Art, Performance, Industrial rhythms, and theatrical excess. The venue was filled all the way to the back, making it one of the busiest shows I witnessed throughout the weekend. Founded by Aranea Peel, the project has built its reputation through a combination of electronic music, provocative artistic expression, social commentary, and visual performance art.Their concerts often blur the lines between music, theatre, and political statement. The audience was fully engaged from beginning to end. A particularly amusing side note emerged during the performance: I recorded a short social media clip lasting barely a minute, only to discover later that the band had incorporated it into their own WGT thank-you posts. A small but very welcome surprise.At 9:45 PM, another fascinating performance awaited at Heidnisches Dorf. TABERNIS brought a distinctive atmosphere to the Pagan Village. Combining historical themes, folk influences, and references to medieval traditions, their performance fit perfectly into the environment of wooden structures, open fires, and historically inspired costumes surrounding the stage.Particularly memorable were thematic references connected to bees and traditional symbolism, adding another unique layer to an already unusual performance. Moments like these perfectly illustrate why Heidnisches Dorf remains one of WGT’s most beloved locations. It constantly offers experiences that simply cannot be found elsewhere.While other interesting options remained available throughout the city - including A.A. WILLIAMS at Stadtbad, THE REVOLUTIONARY ARMY OF THE INFANT JESUS at Parkschloss, ALLES SCHWARZ & OSWALD HENKE at Felsenkeller - festival logistics once again forced difficult decisions. Ultimately, the path led back to AGRA for COVENANT.The Swedish Electronic Body Music legends hardly need an introduction. Since the early 1990s, COVENANT have established themselves as one of the defining names of modern EBM and Future Pop. Their ability to combine dancefloor-oriented electronics with thoughtful lyrics and emotional depth continues to set them apart.As expected, the performance delivered exactly what the audience had hoped for. Massive electronic soundscapes, flawless production, and the unmistakable presence of Eskil Simonsson created one of the strongest crowd reactions of the day. By the end of the set, it was clear that COVENANT remained every bit as relevant and compelling as ever.Unlike Friday, however, Saturday did not end with an early retreat. The final destination of the evening became Dark Flower, where the “Velvet Violence” afterparty provided the perfect soundtrack for the remainder of the night. The musical spectrum covered everything from Dark Electro and Industrial to harder and occasionally Nu Metal-oriented sounds, creating an atmosphere that remained energetic throughout the entire night.Originally, I had considered continuing to another event at Stadtgalerie, but after six bands, one picnic, multiple venue changes, countless photographs, and an already overflowing memory card, Dark Flower became the obvious final destination. And honestly, there could hardly have been a better ending. We danced until five o’clock in the morning.By the time I finally left the club, Leipzig was already beginning to wake up again. Somewhere between tired feet, ringing ears, and another impressive addition to my annual WGT workout statistics, Day Two came to a close. Six bands, one picnic, one unforgettable afterparty - and yet the festival was still far from over.All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer