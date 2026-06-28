Live Review: Ricky Martin - Oberhausen 2026

27th June 2026
Ricky Martin
One artist. One night. One exclusive show in Germany! Global superstar RICKY MARTIN, one of the most influential and successful artists in international music history, returned to Germany in summer 2026 for a very special and exclusive show. On 27 June 2026, the Grammy Award-winning singer was taking the stage in Oberhausen.
It was one of the hottest days of the year with temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius. Hardly bearable outside, but luckily the arena was quite cool once you entered the auditorium. Around me, I heard several languages and German was not the most common one. It was Spanish today. And the audience was mostly female… Ricky is definitely still a dream for many women.
For decades, RICKY MARTIN has captivated millions of people around the world. With over 95 million albums sold, numerous gold and platinum awards, and countless international honours, he stands among the defining artists of global pop history. With worldwide hits such as ‘María’, ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ and ‘La Copa de la Vida’, he made music history and paved the way for the global success of Latin Pop.
Yet he is far more than just a successful musician. Whether as an acclaimed Broadway performer, actor in internationally successful series, producer or author, he has continually reinvented himself and demonstrated his artistic versatility. His live shows are renowned worldwide for their energy, emotion, spectacular production and unique connection with the audience - concerts that are not merely performances, but unforgettable experiences.
This concert today was not only a journey through his greatest hits and musical milestones, but also an evening that will stay with the audience long after the final note. When RICKY MARTIN takes the stage, Oberhausen was becoming the centre of international Pop music for one night. https://rickymartinmusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/RickyMartinOfficialPage
Music & Performance
RICKY MARTIN proved in Oberhausen that he has lost none of the charisma and energy that have made him one of Latin Pop’s biggest stars. At his only German concert of the year, the Puerto Rican singer delivered a meticulously choreographed spectacle at Rudolf Weber-Arena, combining dazzling visuals, infectious rhythms and emotional moments across his performance.
There was no support act, with Martin taking to the stage promptly at 8.30 pm. Although the upper tiers remained closed, the arena quickly filled with anticipation. Before the show began, QR codes on the video screens encouraged donations for victims of the recent earthquake in Venezuela, adding a thoughtful touch before the celebrations started.
The stage design was both simple and highly effective. White LED cubes created different levels across the stage, while elevated platforms on either side housed parts of the band, including drums, percussion, keyboards and guitar. Additional musicians, backing vocalists and a troupe of dancers occupied the lower level. At centre stage, a large cube slowly opened to reveal Martin standing above the audience before he dramatically descended through its opening during ‘Pégate’.
From the opening moments, it became clear that Ricky and his troupe give everything on stage. Matching the energy of his audience, Martin danced relentlessly throughout the evening, barely stopping for breath. The backdrop and even the cubes themselves doubled as video screens, constantly changing the visual atmosphere, while smoke jets punctuated several of the night’s biggest numbers. Additional screens at the sides showed live pictures of the show.
The opening section barely allowed the audience to catch its breath as ‘María’, ‘Adrenalina’, ‘Love You for a Day’ and ‘Bombón de azúcar’ kept the party in full swing. Yet MARTIN wisely balanced the high-energy moments with more intimate songs. Wearing a striking white jacket, he introduced the emotional ‘Vuelve’ with a heartfelt speech: “Celebration of love, celebration of life… Thank you Germany. I am so happy to be back. This is my life; this is my music. I hope you are enjoying it as much as I do... Thank you, I love you, ich liebe dich.”
Instantly, thousands of mobile phone lights illuminated the arena, creating one of the evening’s most memorable scenes. A lengthy guitar solo followed, delivered by a guitarist whose appearance seemed better suited to a Rock band than a Latin Pop production. It also provided Martin with another opportunity for one of several costume changes before the tempo accelerated once again.
Despite being well into his career, RICKY MARTIN remains remarkably fit and continues to command the stage with ease. His status as a heart-throb clearly remains intact as well. Deafening screams erupted when he briefly lifted his shirt to wipe away the sweat, prompting him to laugh: “It’s warm here in Germany. I like it.” Later, he threw his soaking towel into the audience, triggering a frantic scramble among fans eager to catch the unexpected souvenir.
Hits including ‘Shake Your Bon-Bon’, ‘Qué rico fuera’, ‘Lola, Lola’, ‘La bomba’, ‘She Bangs’, ‘La mordidita’, ‘Por arriba, por abajo’ and ‘Vente pa’ ca’ maintained the momentum before the inevitable encore delivered the biggest highlights of the night. ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ transformed the arena into one giant party, while ‘The Cup of Life’ provided a euphoric finale, sending the Oberhausen crowd home dancing and singing.
What ultimately made the evening stand out was the precision with which every element fitted together. The choreography, musicianship, lighting design, video production and costume changes all blended seamlessly into a slick, world-class production without ever overshadowing Martin himself. His infectious enthusiasm, tireless performance and genuine connection with the audience ensured that his only German concert this year was not merely another stop on a tour, but a celebration that perfectly captured the enduring appeal of one of Latin Pop’s greatest entertainers.
Setlist
01. Pégate
02. María
03. Adrenalina (Wisin cover)
04. Love You for a Day
05. Bombón de azúcar
06. Vuelve (Franco de Vita cover)
07. Shake Your Bon-Bon
08. Qué rico fuera
09. Lola, Lola
10 La bomba
11. She Bangs
12… La mordidita
13. Por arriba, por abajo
14. Vente pa’ ca
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15. Livin’ la Vida Loca
16. The Cup of Life
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)