CD Review: 69 Eyes, The - I Survive

Artist: The 69 EyesTitle: I SurviveGenre: Goth’n’Roll / RockRelease Date: 5th June 2026Label: BLKIIBLKA new release by THE 69 EYES release just in time for the festival season? This news left me curious, what the songs would sound like. The labels information was rather short, but as soon as ‘I Survive’ blasted from my stereo, I thought “Back in Blood anybody?”. The song perfectly matches a style, the band developed with producer Matt Hyde back in 2009.Taking them away from plenty of keyboards and other background instrumentation to solid guitarwork and heavier riffing. Inviting Steve Stevens as a guest was a great idea, his guitar play adds a heaviness to the song, that one hardly knows from THE 69 EYES. A heavy guitar intro opens the band’s cover of THIN LIZZY’s ‘Cold Sweat’. The band developed a great up-tempo version. Steve Stevens guitar solo shows that the band focuses on guitar work instead backing instruments in the bridge parts. The live performance will be a blast for sure.Usually, one would expect a slower song after the two heavy and up speed song. But THE 69 EYES to give the listener s blast from the past. ‘In the Misery’ comes with an intro that somehow made me think of ‘Framed in blood’, a very energetic song from the band’s album ‘Blessed be’, that breathes a bit of the bands earlier Sleaze times. ‘Devils Rose’ comes with significantly heavier riffing provided by Ed Mundel (Ex-MONSTER MAGNET) and a great chorus that will invite the audience to sing along.Conclusion: The band’s latest release proves, that THE 69 EYES are always ready to rock, even after more than three decades in the business.