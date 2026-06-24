Live Review: Bury Tomorrow - Bochum 2026

22nd June 2026
Bury Tomorrow - “Club Show Tour 2026” - Special Guests: Thrown, Our Mirage
BURY TOMORROW just finished touring with ELECTRIC CALLBOY, and now they are returning this summer for three of their own headline-shows, squeezed in between their planned festival appearances, e.g. at the Graspop Metal Meeting 2026, and Rock am Ring / Rock im Park. And the Zeche Bochum offered 800 lucky fans the possibility to witness their idols much more up-and-close than usual, as the next tour BURY TOMORROW has already announced for spring 2027 will again frequent much larger venues.
Our Mirage
OUR MIRAGE is a powerhouse of Post-Hardcore and Melodic Hardcore hailing from Marl, right here in North Rhine-Westphalia. Formed in 2017, the band quickly carved out a distinct space by fusing ambient, atmospheric guitar echoes with deeply emotional lyrics that tackle internal struggles and mental health head-on. Their heritage is deeply intertwined with the modern German alternative scene, blending clean, soaring choruses with raw, unclean vocals.
Over their career, they have built a formidable catalogue via Arising Empire, starting with their 2018 debut studio album ‘Lifeline’. They followed this with the acclaimed ‘Unseen Relations’ in 2020, featuring standout tracks like ‘Different Eyes’, and ‘Eclipse’ in 2022. Their latest offering, ‘Fractured Minds’, further cements their reputation for translating personal pain into massive, anthemic heavy music. https://ourmirage.de
Music & Performance
Shortly before 7:30pm, the atmosphere shifted as a nostalgic medley began to blast over the house PA. Hearing LINKIN PARK’s ‘In the end’, AVRIL LAVIGNE’s ‘Sk8ter BOY’, and a burst of LIMP BIZKIT sent a jolt of energy through the early arrivals. OUR MIRAGE took the stage to a warm hometown reception, and the singer wasted no time putting the crowd to work. He immediately initiated circle pit action and got the heated room waving their hands in perfect rhythm to their ambient-tinged breakdowns.
Visibly stoked to be sharing a bill with “these sick bands”, the frontman took a moment to announce a full tour for next year, drawing massive cheers. Then came the classic gig trope: “Now we come to a part everybody hates: everybody gets down on the floor and jumps up on my signal.” The Zeche obligingly squatted in the heat before exploding upward. Adding some extra fire power, the singer brought out his vocal coach, Dave, as a co-shouter, injecting an extra dose of raw aggression into the performance before drawing their set to a close right at 8:00pm.
Thrown
THROWN represents the cutting edge of aggressive Nu-Metalcore and modern rhythmic Hardcore. Emerging from Sweden in 2019, the band features members tied to the elite of progressive heavy music, including drummer and producer Buster Odeholm of HUMANITY’S LAST BREATH and VILDHJARTA fame. Their heritage is rooted in a bleak, venomous blend of down-tuned riffs, rapid-fire vocal deliveries, and an uncompromising lack of sonic filler.
They burst onto the scene with their 2022 debut EP ‘Extended Pain’, which immediately caught the global metal community’s attention. This paved the way for their highly anticipated 2024 full-length album ‘Excessive Guilt’, alongside a relentless string of single releases like ‘Grayout’, ‘Parasite’, ‘Backfire’, and ‘Split’ that define their signature, claustrophobic groove. https://extendedpain.com
Music & Performance
At 20:20h, the lights cut and the gloomy, menacing tones of ‘My Glock’ from Always Proper served as an ominous intro. THROWN took the stage like a storm, launching straight into the punishing opener ‘Bloodsucker’. The singer kept crowd interactions to an absolute minimum, letting the sheer, suffocating weight of their music do the talking. When he did speak, it was brief and genuine: “We played this City before and you guys Are always amazing. Thanks for coming out.”
The music provoked a chaotic reaction; a steady stream of crowd surfers started to appear, tumbling over the barriers into the security pit. The undisputed highlight of their set was the intense, crushing performance of ‘On the verge’, which turned the floor into a swirling mass of flying limbs. After a relentless, 40-minute assault on the senses, their set ended, leaving the venue completely exhausted and dripping in sweat.
Bury Tomorrow
BURY TOMORROW stands as one of the most resilient and influential pillars of British metalcore. Formed in Southampton, England, in 2006 by brothers Dani and Davyd Winter-Bates, the band represents the classic heritage of the genre - fusing massive, melodic hooks with devastatingly heavy, Melodic Death Metal-influenced riffs. Over a nearly twenty-year career, they have survived lineup shifts and industry changes while maintaining a reputation as one of the most ferocious live acts in the world.
Their expansive discography includes their 2009 underground debut ‘Portraits’, their breakthrough Nuclear Blast release ‘The Union of Crowns’ in 2012, and a string of UK Top 40 successes including ‘Runes’, ‘Earthbound’, ‘Black Flame’, and 2020’s masterclass ‘Cannibal’. Their evolution continued to flourish with ‘The Seventh Sun’ and their recent 2025 masterpiece ‘Will You Haunt Me, with That Same Patience’. www.bury-tomorrow.com.
Music & Performance
The headliners detonated onto the stage with the explosive opener ‘Choke’, immediately setting the tone for the finale. By song three, Dani Winter-Bates was firing up the crowd, demanding, “where is my Circle Pit?” He kept pushing the boundaries of the room’s endurance, grinning as he challenged the crowd: “I’ve been 150 times to Germany, I know you can give me more.” That challenge led into a blistering rendition of ‘Cannibal’, which saw the entire floor erupt.
Despite the 800 people braving the suffocating heat, the energy never dipped. Dani paused to deliver a poignant message, reminding everyone that the heavy music community is a safe haven: “We are an inclusive environment, we are one, we are unity.” This sense of togetherness became physical during ‘Bolt Cutter’. The singer instructed everyone to put their arms around their neighbours’ shoulders, asking everybody to jump, “Leaving the ground together can you do that for me?”
The sight of the entire Zeche jumping in unison was spectacular. The mood shifted beautifully for ‘What if I burn’, as the venue was turned into a mesmerizing sea of lights by hundreds of people raising their phone lights into the dark. Before the breakdown, Dani displayed brutal openness, referring to a dark time in his life where he contemplated not being on this planet anymore, encouraging anyone struggling in the audience to pull through.
They tore through ‘The Age’ and a triumphant performance of ‘Black Flame’. Before a particularly heavy section, Dani looked at a security guard and asked him to give him any number between 1 and 5. The guard responded with five, prompting Dani to roar, "I want 500 crowd Surfers over this barrier!" The crowd obliged, unleashing beautiful chaos. During ‘Bolt Cutter’, the band gave a shout-out, noting that the song goes out to THROWN. By the time the final breakdown faded at 22:40, the Zeche had been thoroughly levelled by a masterclass in Metalcore, and a stream of sweat-drenched people hurried outside to breathe some fresh air.
Setlist
01. Choke
02. LIFE (Paradise Denied)
03. DEATH (Ever Colder)
04. Cannibal
05. Boltcutter
06. Let Go
07. Villain Arc
08. What If I Burn
09. Waiting
10. The Grey (VIXI)
11. Heretic
12. The Age
13. Yokai
14. Black Flame
15. Abandon Us
All Pictures by Markus Holzer