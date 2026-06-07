Live Review: Rock im Park - Nuremberg 2026 (Day 1)

5th June 2026
Rock im Park Day 1 with Ecca Vandal, The Pretty Reckless, Bilmuri, Three Days Grace, Bury Tomorrow, Landmvrks, Electric Callboy, Thornhill
Finally, with the advent of June, the highly coveted pilgrimage to the Zeppelinfeld could start, converting the storied city of Nuremberg with Rock Im Park into the less muddy, fairly weathered twin of storied festival behemoth Rock Am Ring. And the hype knows no bounds. After the anniversary editions last year broke all records in terms of the number of bands playing and attendance, this year did not feel like a downshift.
Quite the contrary, both festivals sold out quicker than ever before. Also, once again the weather gods favoured Nuremberg over the racetrack in the Eifel. Where social media was flooded with pictures of cars getting stuck in the mud and campers desperately trying to secure their tents at the Nürburgring, the weather was ideal with temperatures in the low twenties, and only very few dispersed showers.
Ecca Vandal
There is no better way to shake off a festival hangover and kickstart Day 1 of Rock im Park than a shot of pure, unadulterated adrenaline. On Friday, June 5th, the Australian trio ECCA VANDAL did exactly that, proving why they are currently on a comet-like trajectory in the alternative music scene. Taking the stage early in the day, the band initially had to fight against some muddy sound problems.
The opening tracks suffered from an unbalanced mix of mushy instrumentation, but the crew quickly dialled it in. Once the technical kinks were smoothed out, there was no holding them back. Frontwoman Ecca is a revelation. She manages to bundle an impossible amount of explosive energy into a compact 1.50m figure, pacing the stage like a caged animal before rocking the giant stage like a pro.
What makes the trio so compelling is their fiercely energetic mix of diverse musical influences. Instead of sticking to one genre, they seamlessly smash together raw punk rock, heavy hip-hop beats, slick R&B vocal phrasing, and gritty electronic textures. It is a sonic melting pot that could easily feel messy in lesser hands, but ECCA VANDAL turns it into a cohesive weapon.
By the end of their 45-minute set, the early afternoon crowd was completely won over, matching the band’s frantic pace. While top-billed acts will dominate the late-night slots this weekend, this relentless Australian outfit proved they were the absolute best suited to start off the day and set a massive benchmark for the rest of the festival, despite not having all the bells and whistles of a huge stage production. https://eccavandal.com
The Pretty Reckless
The quartet from New York was founded in 2009 around front woman Taylor Momsen, an actress and model. With their album ‘Who you selling for’ and the hit single ‘Take me down’, which was released in 2016, they enjoyed some commercial success. Their last album ‘Death by Rock and Roll’ did not quite achieve the same level of recognition. Nevertheless, they have been opening for AC/DC for the duration of the “PWR UP” Tour, which gave them the once in a lifetime chance for widespread exposure.
The area in front of the largest Utopia stage was already pretty packed and brimming with anticipation, when the band started their show at 2pm. And certainly, the spectators had no reason to be disappointed. With the opener ‘Death by Rock and Roll’, a seemingly well-spirited Taylor Momsen joined her band members on stage to deliver a solid dose of hard rock accompanied by some remarkably good looks.
Although it is fair to say that the latter mainly originated from singer Taylor Momsen. While the band members all were dressed in black, Taylor Momsen sported fishnets, a negligée, and her wild blond hair, forming the epigone of the “Rock Chick”-look and probably represented the adolescent fever dream of the majority of people present. And Taylor knew how to play her cards. During instrumental sections, she danced in front of the drum set, and - while singing - used the expansive stage to interact with the audience, who embraced the band’s Southern-style Hard Rock. www.theprettyreckless.com
Bilmuri
Three Days Grace
Bury Tomorrow
British Metalcore Legends BURY TOMORROW were up next on my wish list, brutally positioned against the alternatives THREE DAYS GRACE, and WARGASM, which just gives you a small indication of the impossible choices you had to make in this packed timetable. BURY TOMORROW took no prisoners and knocked it out of the park with their opener ‘Choke’, converting the room in front of the MANDORA stage into a twisted, violent brawl.
Together with the excellent sound mix underscoring the band’s versatility, this instantly ticked off the audience, and almost simultaneously, dozens of half-full beer cups were thrown into the air and a vicious circle pit appeared, with frontman Daniel Winter-Bates screaming ‘ROCK IM PARK, wake the fuck up!’. There was really no need for a wake-up call, as the approx. 20,000 fans in front of the stage seemed to have waited exactly for this moment. They embraced BURY TOMORROW’s energy with frenetic joy.
While Daniel’s growling and stage presence was once again impressive, his work was perfectly complemented by Tom Prendergast, who added the melodic choruses that give BURY TOMORROW’s songs their anthemic quality. Together, both vocalists paired intense brutality with melody in a way few bands can. The concert ended on a bang: For ‘DEATH (Ever Colder)’, the band mobilized all energy reserves left in the crowd by triggering a huge wall of death, and after the 55min set, a lot of people collapsed on the ground for a well-deserved rest after witnessing this incredibly intensive show. www.bury-tomorrow.com.
Landmvrks
LANDMVRKS, hailing from Marseille, have carved a unique and exhilarating path in the modern Metalcore landscape. Their distinctive sound is a powerful blend of Metalcore’s raw aggression, infused with elements of Hardcore Punk, Nu-Metal, and even Pop-Punk and Hip-Hop influences. Known for their intricate riffs, crushing breakdowns, and the dynamic vocal range of Florent Salfati - from guttural screams to soaring cleans and even Rap verses - LANDMVRKS delivers a fresh and electrifying take on heavy music. Their live performances are renowned for their intense energy and passionate connection with the audience.
Formed in 2014, LANDMVRKS quickly gained traction with their debut album ‘Hollow’ (2016), showcasing their raw, energetic sound. They further expanded their sonic palette with ‘Fantasy’ (2018), earning critical acclaim for its daring experimentation. Their breakthrough arrived with ‘Lost in the Waves’ (2021), which cemented their status as innovators and even charted in Germany. Their latest offering, ‘The Darkest Place I’ve Ever Been’, released in April 2025, continues to push boundaries, delving into deeper introspection while maintaining their signature intensity.
And intensity is the word. LANDMVRKS’ arrival was the explosive release the Mandora stage had been bracing for all day. The Marseille quintet proved exactly why they have ascended to the throne of European Metalcore. Latest after the opening Rap lyrics of ‘Creature,’ it was clear that this wasn’t just a concert; it was a victory lap. Frontman Flo Salfati remains one of the most versatile weapons in the genre, pivoting seamlessly from rapid-fire, Hip-Hop-influenced verses into glass-shattering screams that felt even more potent in the live setting than on record. The energy was nothing short of frantic.
The mid-set performance of ‘Death’ turned the floor into a swirling vortex of limbs, with the track’s jagged, technical riffs cutting through the humid air with surgical precision. What sets this band apart is their uncanny ability to balance sheer brutality with genuine hooks. During ‘Suffocate,’ the crowd’s singing nearly drowned out the PA system, creating a communal moment that felt surprisingly intimate despite the open festival grounds. There is a certain swagger to LANDMVRKS right now; they play with the confidence of a band that knows they are at the forefront of a new wave. By the time the final feedback faded it became clear that with that gig, LANDMVRKS once again cemented their legacy. https://www.landmvrks.com
Electric Callboy
Thornhill
As the main headliners all had their own restrictive photo policies, I decided to head to the Orbit stage in the ice stadium to see THORNHILL, an Australian Heavy Metal band from Melbourne. The four-piece have carved up a loyal following with their uniquely aggressive vocals blended with heavy and distorted guitars. So far, THORNHILL have released three studio albums: ‘The Dark Pool’ (2019, ‘Heroine’ (2022), and ‘BODIES’ (2025).
A gloomy intro announced the start of THORNHILL’s set, and the four band members walked on stage to perform the opener ‘TONGUES’. Singer Jakob Charlton, despite his youthful appearance, exuded a distanced, yet slick atmosphere, while his bandmates created an elaborate wall of sound, reminiscent of DEFTONES. The level of commotion in front of the stage showed an upward trajectory, and the first crowd surfers started to appear, so obviously THORNHILL hit a nerve. This is definitely a band to watch out for. https://thornhill.world
After the VOLBEAT gig, when tens of thousands of fans headed for the exits, the video screens of the main stage awakened again, and broadcasted the first headliner of 2027: BLINK 182, a band which has never played at Rock Am Ring / Rock Im Park, which created a goosebump-inducing moment of cheers, underlined by breathtaking fireworks.
All Pictures by Marc Junge except Bury Tomorrow by Marcel Rotzoll