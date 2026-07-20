Live Review: AnnenMayKantereit - Mönchengladbach 2026

18th Juli 2026
AnnenMayKantereit - “Live 2026” - Support: Dilla
‘Alles nix Konkretes’ (Everything’s Not Concrete): That was the title of the Cologne-based band ANNENMAYKANTEREIT’s first album in 2016. It couldn’t have been a better title. Because back then, there really wasn’t a career plan; the motto was more like: just do it, follow the vibe, see what happens. In 2026, ANNENMAYKANTEREIT are finally returning with a new tour: From July, the band will be playing concerts in Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and Switzerland. New music is already available to hear and see: ‘Nur wir beide’ (Just the Two of Us).
Dilla
ANNENMEYKANTEREIT brought in the German singer DILLA as their support act. The young blonde Amadea Ackermann - DILLA’s real name - got the crowd going early on at the Sparkassenpark in Mönchengladbach with her carefree and light-hearted pop music. https://dilla-shop.com / https://www.instagram.com/dilla.mp3
AnnenMayKantereit
After DILLA’s performance, the stage was quickly rearranged and a large curtain was drawn across the front to conceal it. However, with the wind picking up, the curtain proved almost impossible to control, so it was opened again very quickly. The three members of ANNENMEYKANTEREIT then took to the stage at around 9 pm and greeted the fans at the sold-out Sparkassenpark.
Christopher, Henning and Severin are the sort of artists who come across as good mates, the sort you could easily have a beer with. ANNENMEYKANTEREIT convey this impression not only through their lyrics, but also in the way they interact with their fans during the concert. The audience sang along to every song, knowing all the words by heart, and even the many fans who had travelled from the Netherlands sang along perfectly. Singer Henning Mey once again impressed with his rough yet soulful voice; it was fascinating to see how he captivated the audience with it.
Not a single song from ANNENMEYKANTEREIT’s still relatively young career was left out, and the lads played four new songs: ‘Komm Zu mir’, ‘Kleine Wolke’, ‘Bildschirmzeit’ and ‘Legende’. For these songs, the band moved onto a separate platform, which was referred to as the ‘studio stage’ and was decorated and lit with globe lamps.
After the fans had been calling for the classic ‘Tommi’, the song was finally played during the encore, and ANNENMEYKANTEREIT brought the evening to a close with ‘Ausgehen’. At that point, things got pretty loud again in front of the stage. Amidst thunderous applause, Christopher, Henning, Severin and the guest musicians took their bows. You rarely see so many beaming faces among fans of all ages after a concert. https://www.annenmaykantereit.com / https://www.facebook.com/AnnenMayKantereit / https://www.instagram.com/annenmaykantereit
Setlist
01. Nur wegen dir
02. Wohin Du gehst
03. Marie
04. Lass es kreisen
05. Vielleicht Vielleicht
06. Komm zu mir
07. Kleine Wolken
08. Pocahontas
09. Oft gefragt
10. Ozean
11. Als ich ein Kind war
12. Bildschirmzeit
13. Du bist anders
14. 21, 22, 23
15. Jenny
16. Valerie (The Zutons cover)
17. 3 Tage am Meer
18. Tanzen
---
19. Barfuß
20. Tommi
21. Legende
22. Ausgehen
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg