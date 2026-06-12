Live Review: Skunk Anansie - Oberhausen 2026

11th June 2026
Skunk Anansie & Support: Lady Lazarus
Following their March 2025 tour, SKUNK ANANSIE are bringing their energetic live show back to Germany this summer. They’ll be bringing their first studio album in eight years, ‘The Painful Truth’ (2025), with them, which once again proves why they are still considered one of the most exciting, powerful bands - both on record and live. And they truly delivered a powerful show last night in Oberhausen!
Lady Lazarus
LADY LAZARUS opened the evening at Turbinenhalle Oberhausen with a concise but impactful 30-minute set that immediately demonstrated why they had secured the support slot on this tour. The Australian all-female and non-binary punk outfit have been making serious waves since bursting onto the scene in 2023, combining Grunge, Old-School Punk and riot grrrl attitude into a fierce and uncompromising sound. Living by their motto “We’re here, we’re queer, and ready for a beer”, the quartet have quickly established themselves as one of the most exciting new names in Australian Punk Rock.
Their compact set left little room for unnecessary introductions. Instead, LADY LAZARUS let the music do the talking with powerful performances of ‘Eat Spit’, ‘Pint of VB’, ‘Marionette’, ‘Collector’, ‘Downward Spiral’, ‘Rude’, ‘Party’ and ‘Delirium’. Rather than serving as mere background entertainment while the audience filtered into the venue, the band demanded attention and received it. Their confidence, energy and raw intensity provided a fitting start to the evening and rewarded everyone who arrived early enough to witness a support act determined to be remembered long after their final note. https://www.ladylazarusband.com / https://www.facebook.com/people/Lady-Lazarus/61551857471211
Skunk Anansie
When SKUNK ANANSIE formed in London in 1994, the music scene was dominated by Britpop - a landscape largely defined by white men and their guitars. However, the four band members Deborah “Skin” Dyer, Martin “Ace” Kent, Richard “Cass” Lewis, and Robbie stood out from this mould and garnered attention from the outset. They presented themselves as political, anti-racist, and activist, making a name for themselves particularly in Britrock as an outstanding live band.
Just weeks after their first performance, they secured a record deal and released their debut album ‘Paranoid and Sunburnt’ in 1995. Shortly thereafter, drummer Robbie France left the band, and Mark Richardson took his place. Their second album, ‘Stoosh’, brought them international breakthrough and platinum status in the UK in 1996. Three years later, ‘Post Orgasmic Chill’ followed, marking another milestone: after just five years of band history, they headlined the legendary Glastonbury Festival.
The early 2000s initially brought sad news for many fans, as the band announced a hiatus to allow all members more space for their respective solo projects. However, in 2008, they made a triumphant return - with a sold-out reunion tour and the best-of album ‘Smashes & Trashes’. 2010 saw the release of their fourth studio album, ‘Wonderlustre’, which achieved gold status in several European countries. ‘Black Traffic’ (2012) and ‘Anarchytecture’ (2016) also built on their earlier successes and were celebrated by fans and critics alike.
SKUNK ANANSIE have always been known for their captivating live performances - it was particularly through their charismatic frontwoman Skin that they stood out from the crowd from the very beginning. They had already proven their energy as support for giants like U2, DAVID BOWIE, and AEROSMITH. After over 30 years of band history, SKUNK ANANSIE are rightly regarded as one of the most influential British bands of all time. Their unique interpretation of punk and their timeless political lyrics make them more relevant today than ever. This summer, SKUNK ANANSIE will be coming to Germany for four shows with their latest album, ‘The Painful Truth’. https://skunkanansie.com / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialSkunkAnansie
Music & Performance
With ‘The Painful Truth’ under their belts, SKUNK ANANSIE arrived at Turbinenhalle Oberhausen looking firmly towards the future rather than celebrating the past. More than three decades after their formation, the band remain one of the most distinctive live acts in Rock music, and anyone expecting a comfortable trip down memory lane was quickly proven wrong.
The stage itself already hinted at the intensity to come. Huge inflatable thorn structures dominated the backdrop and framed Mark Richardson’s drum riser, transforming the stage into a dark and hostile landscape. It was a fitting visual companion to a performance that rarely allowed the audience a moment to catch its breath.
Without any elaborate introduction, ‘This Means War’ launched the evening proper and immediately set the tone. From the moment Skin appeared on stage, it became clear that she remains one of the most compelling frontwomen in Rock. Her energy seemed inexhaustible as she stormed across the stage, commanding every corner of the venue with a mixture of confidence, charisma and raw emotion. While many artists eventually settle into familiar routines, there was nothing mechanical about SKUNK ANANSIE’s performance. Every song felt urgent, every lyric delivered with genuine conviction.
What continues to set the band apart is their ability to bridge different eras of their career without creating a divide between old and new material. Classics such as ‘Charlie Big Potato’, ‘Weak’ and ‘Animal’ naturally triggered some of the loudest reactions of the night, but the newer songs never felt overshadowed. Tracks from ‘The Painful Truth’, including ‘An Artist Is an Artist’, ‘Love Someone Else’ and ‘God Loves Only You’, slotted effortlessly into the set, standing shoulder to shoulder with the band’s established catalogue.
A major reason for the evening’s success was the remarkable connection between Skin and the audience. Rather than remaining at a safe distance, she constantly sought interaction. During ‘Weak’, she climbed onto the front barrier, singing directly to the fans packed against it. Moments later, during ‘Twisted (Everyday Hurts)’, she was already making her way through the security pit before appearing on the balustrade beside the accessible viewing area. By the time ‘I Can Dream’ arrived, she had taken things even further, stepping into the crowd itself and performing from within a sea of outstretched hands and smiling faces. Few performers manage to dissolve the barrier between stage and audience quite so completely.
Elsewhere, the band delivered a set packed with power and purpose. ‘Because of You’ and ‘Shame’ carried enormous weight, while ‘Yes It’s Fucking Political’ and ‘Little Baby Swastikkka’ served as reminders that SKUNK ANANSIE have never shied away from uncomfortable subjects. Throughout the night, Ace’s razor-sharp guitar work, Cass’s thunderous bass lines and Richardson’s relentless drumming provided the perfect foundation for Skin’s magnetic presence.
By the time the encore arrived, the atmosphere inside Turbinenhalle had reached fever pitch. New single ‘Cheers’ was greeted enthusiastically before the unmistakable opening notes of ‘Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)’ triggered the evening’s biggest singalong. Skin repeatedly stepped back from the microphone, allowing thousands of voices to carry the chorus. It was one of those rare concert moments where performer and audience become indistinguishable from one another.
Closing with ‘Lost and Found’, a playful blend of ‘Highway to Hell’ and ‘The Skank Heads (Get Off Me)’, and finally ‘You’ll Follow Me Down’, SKUNK ANANSIE brought an extraordinary evening to a fitting conclusion. Many bands spend their later years preserving a legacy. SKUNK ANANSIE continue to build upon theirs. Oberhausen witnessed a band that remains fiercely relevant, creatively energised and utterly committed to every note they play. More than thirty years into their career, the fire is still burning brightly.
Setlist
01. This Means War
02. Charlie Big Potato
03. Because of You
04. An Artist Is an Artist
05. Love Someone Else
06. God Loves Only You
07. Shame
08. Weak
09. Twisted (Everyday Hurts)
10. I Can Dream
11. Animal
12. Yes It’s Fucking Political
13. Tear the Place Up
14. Little Baby Swastikkka
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15. Cheers
16. Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)
17. Lost and Found
18. Highway to Hell / The Skank Heads (Get Off Me)
19. You’ll Follow Me Down
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)