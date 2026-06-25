Live Review: Foreign Resort, The - Karlsruhe 2026

19th June 2026
The Foreign Resort - “Endurance Tour 2026” - Special Guest: This Eternal Decay
On this very hot summer evening, Stadtmitte in Karlsruhe was the place to be. Not only because two outstanding bands were performing, but also because THE FOREIGN RESORT were celebrating the release of their new album, ‘Endurance’, their first full-length release in seven years.
This Eternal Decay
THIS ETERNAL DECAY is a Darkwave band from Italy, founded in 2018 by Riccardo Sabetti (SPIRAL69, Richard von Sabeth). The band is known for its emotional and intense live performances, combining dark electronic soundscapes with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating stage presence. https://www.facebook.com/thiseternaldecay / https://thiseternaldecayband.bandcamp.com/
Music & Performance
I have been following this band since its beginnings and have already seen them live several times, but every performance feels like a new emotional and immersive experience. The set opened with ‘That Night’ from the album ‘Absolution’ and immediately created the atmospheric mood for which the band is known. I was particularly happy that the only song performed from the album ‘Silence’ was my personal favourite, ‘Future Anthem’. Although the band did not play any songs from their latest album, ‘Spettro’, they presented four new singles instead.
One of them, ‘Breathe in Silence’, was released on 12th June 2026. With this song, Riccardo aims to draw attention to the topic of depression, a subject that remains underestimated despite the alarming number of suicides worldwide. The audience celebrated the band enthusiastically. Despite the intense heat inside the venue, people danced throughout the entire performance and fully embraced the music. After approximately 50 minutes, the set came to an end - much too quickly from my perspective.
THIS ETERNAL DECAY do not perform in Germany very often, but fans will have another opportunity to see them this autumn: on 25th September 2026 in Berlin and on 26th September 2026 in Essen. Do not miss this opportunity.
Setlist
01. That Night
02. Future Anthem
03. Everything
04. Monochrome (Extended)
05. Love + Curse
06. She Walks Away
07. Breathe in Silence
08. U-bahn
09. Kiss Me I’m Dying
10. Perfection
11. Me, Myself and I
The Foreign Resort
THE FOREIGN RESORT are a Danish Post-Punk and New Wave band from Copenhagen, formed in 2010. The band combines dark atmospheric soundscapes, driving guitars and melancholic melodies, creating a powerful mix of Post-Punk, Shoegaze and Darkwave. Over the years, they have built a strong international reputation through their intense live shows and constant touring. https://theforeignresort.com / https://www.facebook.com/theforeignresort
Music & Performance
After a short break, it was time for the evening’s headliner. THE FOREIGN RESORT delivered an energetic and highly engaging performance, presenting songs from across their catalogue while naturally focusing on material from the new album ‘Endurance’. The Danish Post-Punk trio impressed with their characteristic blend of dark melodies, driving bass lines and powerful guitar work. The new songs fit seamlessly alongside older fan favourites and were received enthusiastically by the audience.
Towards the end of the concert, nature itself seemed determined to join the celebration. As the final songs were played, the temperature finally dropped and a thunderstorm began outside. Rain, lightning and thunder created a dramatic backdrop that perfectly complemented the atmosphere of the performance while bringing some welcome relief from the heat.
THE FOREIGN RESORT once again proved why they remain one of the most exciting bands in the modern Post-Punk and Shoegaze scene. Their performance was powerful, emotional and memorable from beginning to end.
Setlist
01. Orange Glow
02. Southern Skies
03. Resound
04. New Frontiers
05. Endurance
06. She is Lost
07. Everything is a Lie
08. Flushed
09. Overturn
10. Landslide
11. Obsessing
12. Closure
13. Dark White
All Pictures by Daria Tessa