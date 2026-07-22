CD Review: dArtagnan - Helden X Hymnen

Artist: dArtagnanTitle: Helden X HymnenGenre: Folk RockRelease Date: 24th July 2026Label: Hansa / Sony MusicDARTAGNAN is a German Folk Rock band from Nürnberg. Founded in 2015, the band released their debut album ‘Seit an Seit’ just one year later in 2016. The sophomore album ‘Verliebt & Verdammt’ came out in 2017. Since then, the band has released six full length studio albums, and reached chart positions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.With quite some shows, the band has gained attention throughout the Medieval Rock and Folk Rock genres, and grew quite a fanbase. Now DARTAGNAN has decided to work on a special project. A compilation of the greatest hits of all times. This cover album is called ‘Helden X Hymnen’, where all songs are rearranged to fit their Folk Rock style, regardless of their original style.The title track ‘Helden X Hymnen’ is opening the album by explaining what the rest of the album will be about: The best hits of all times and genres, reinvented by DARTAGNAN. And, if you take a look at the track list, you can find hits from all sorts of international artists from the most different genres, you can possibly think of. Whether it is AVICII’s dance floor track ‘Wake Me Up’, for which DARTAGNAN invited ALLY THE PIPER to add an Irish touch to it, or an all-time classic like ‘Holding out for a Hero’ by the late BONNIE TYLER.Whether it is a Punk Rock classic like GREEN DAY’s ‘Basket Case’ or the Pop Rock anthem ‘Believer’ by IMAGINE DRAGONS. But DARTAGNAN did not only chose international hits. There are also three German hits: ‘Alles aus Liebe’ by DIE TOTEN HOSEN, ‘Ein Kompliment’ by SPORTFREUNDE STILLER and ‘Für immer Dein - Unplugged Version’ by GLASPERLENSPIEL. Furthermore, DARTAGNAN took on classics like ‘Crazy Train’ by late OZZY OSBORNE, ‘In the Air Tonight’ by PHIL COLINS, ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by CELINE DION, ‘Moonlight Shadow’ by MIKE OLDFIELD, and ultimately ‘Go Your Own Way’ by FLEETWOOD MAC.All songs kept their original melody, expanded to include the for DARTAGNAN typical Folk elements. But ‘Helden X Hymnen’ does not end here. DARTAGNAN also added three beautiful unplugged versions of their own songs: ‘Herzblut’ - which is featuring MELISSA BONNY, the unplugged version of their title track ‘Helden X Hymnen’, and ultimately ‘Farewell’ featuring PATTY GURDY.‘Helden X Hymnen’ lets you reminisce about long forgotten times and its soundtrack, as well as celebrating recent hits. Let DARTAGNAN take you on a journey through time within the music universe, collecting everybody’s favourites and enjoy them in a different light and sound. Give it a try!01. Helden X Hymnen02. Wake Me Up feat. Ally the Piper03. Holding out for a Hero04. Crazy Train05. In the Air Tonight06. My Heart Will Go On07. Basket Case08. Alles aus Liebe09. Moonlight Shadow10. Ein Kompliment11. Go Your Own Way12. Believer13. Für immer Dein - Unplugged Version14. Herzblut feat. Melissa Bonny - Unplugged Version15. Helden X Hymnen - Unplugged Version16. Farewell feat. Patty Gurdy - Unplugged VersionBen Metzner - Vocals, Bagpipes, Uilleann Pipes, Flute, Mandolin, Tin Whistle, Irish Bouzouki, Acoustic GuitarTim Bernard - Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Irish Bouzouki, VocalsGustavo Strauss - Violin, VocalsMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10