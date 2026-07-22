CD Review: dArtagnan - Helden X Hymnen

Artist: dArtagnan
Title: Helden X Hymnen
Genre: Folk Rock
Release Date: 24th July 2026
Label: Hansa / Sony Music
Album Review
DARTAGNAN is a German Folk Rock band from Nürnberg. Founded in 2015, the band released their debut album ‘Seit an Seit’ just one year later in 2016. The sophomore album ‘Verliebt & Verdammt’ came out in 2017. Since then, the band has released six full length studio albums, and reached chart positions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
With quite some shows, the band has gained attention throughout the Medieval Rock and Folk Rock genres, and grew quite a fanbase. Now DARTAGNAN has decided to work on a special project. A compilation of the greatest hits of all times. This cover album is called ‘Helden X Hymnen’, where all songs are rearranged to fit their Folk Rock style, regardless of their original style.
The title track ‘Helden X Hymnen’ is opening the album by explaining what the rest of the album will be about: The best hits of all times and genres, reinvented by DARTAGNAN. And, if you take a look at the track list, you can find hits from all sorts of international artists from the most different genres, you can possibly think of. Whether it is AVICII’s dance floor track ‘Wake Me Up’, for which DARTAGNAN invited ALLY THE PIPER to add an Irish touch to it, or an all-time classic like ‘Holding out for a Hero’ by the late BONNIE TYLER.
Whether it is a Punk Rock classic like GREEN DAY’s ‘Basket Case’ or the Pop Rock anthem ‘Believer’ by IMAGINE DRAGONS. But DARTAGNAN did not only chose international hits. There are also three German hits: ‘Alles aus Liebe’ by DIE TOTEN HOSEN, ‘Ein Kompliment’ by SPORTFREUNDE STILLER and ‘Für immer Dein - Unplugged Version’ by GLASPERLENSPIEL. Furthermore, DARTAGNAN took on classics like ‘Crazy Train’ by late OZZY OSBORNE, ‘In the Air Tonight’ by PHIL COLINS, ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by CELINE DION, ‘Moonlight Shadow’ by MIKE OLDFIELD, and ultimately ‘Go Your Own Way’ by FLEETWOOD MAC.
All songs kept their original melody, expanded to include the for DARTAGNAN typical Folk elements. But ‘Helden X Hymnen’ does not end here. DARTAGNAN also added three beautiful unplugged versions of their own songs: ‘Herzblut’ - which is featuring MELISSA BONNY, the unplugged version of their title track ‘Helden X Hymnen’, and ultimately ‘Farewell’ featuring PATTY GURDY.
‘Helden X Hymnen’ lets you reminisce about long forgotten times and its soundtrack, as well as celebrating recent hits. Let DARTAGNAN take you on a journey through time within the music universe, collecting everybody’s favourites and enjoy them in a different light and sound. Give it a try!
Tracklist
01. Helden X Hymnen
02. Wake Me Up feat. Ally the Piper
03. Holding out for a Hero
04. Crazy Train
05. In the Air Tonight
06. My Heart Will Go On
07. Basket Case
08. Alles aus Liebe
09. Moonlight Shadow
10. Ein Kompliment
11. Go Your Own Way
12. Believer
13. Für immer Dein - Unplugged Version
14. Herzblut feat. Melissa Bonny - Unplugged Version
15. Helden X Hymnen - Unplugged Version
16. Farewell feat. Patty Gurdy - Unplugged Version
Line-up
Ben Metzner - Vocals, Bagpipes, Uilleann Pipes, Flute, Mandolin, Tin Whistle, Irish Bouzouki, Acoustic Guitar
Tim Bernard - Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Irish Bouzouki, Vocals
Gustavo Strauss - Violin, Vocals
Website
https://www.dartagnan.de / https://www.facebook.com/dartagnan.de / www.instagram.com/dartagnan_official
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10