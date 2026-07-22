CD Review: As It Is - As It Is

Artist: As It IsTitle: As It IsGenre: RockRelease Date: 17th July 2026Label: FLGAS IT IS returns with their fifth full length studio album. The British-American Rock band was originally founded 13 years ago. Their debut album ‘Never Happy, Ever After’ was released in 2015. Three albums followed, before the band gradually fell apart and ultimately disbanded in 2022, even though all of the band members were passionate about the project.But that’s life and sometimes that is the way it goes. Unless you pull yourself together, get back together and work it out. And, well, that is exactly what AS IT IS did: They regrouped in 2024, stronger than ever. This self-titled album is the result of how they healed, reunited and reclaimed the future as the band. You can strongly feel this newly ignited determination, hope, passion and joy in each of the songs.‘I’m So Alive!’ opens this beautiful new beginning with bright arrangements and catchy melodies. This song is pulling you along right away, celebrating life and friendship, closing with a choir singing the chorus. ‘Ruin My Life’ continues deep and thoughtful, yet powerful. The intense lyrics leave a mark underneath your skin, but the spark of hope and passion remains.‘Do You Remember?’ is a lot slower, still thoughtful, yet catchy again. Back to spreading the good vibes, ‘Live, Laugh, Love, Los Angeles’ comes with an upbeat and joyful melody, that will pull you along instantly. The chorus is absolutely catchy and will get stuck in your head for sure. ‘Marilyn’ makes it hard to sit still while listening. The catchy rhythms are pulling hard and cause your muscles to twitch, at the very least.‘Watching The World Go Bye’ closes with a beautiful piano ending. ‘Lose Your Way & Find Yourself’ continues strong and powerful. The title gives it away already: ‘Last At The Party’ is a very melancholic - yet hopeful - piece, that will not only get you to sway along, but also digs deep. A beautiful song that definitely stands out. ‘Turn To Dust’ continues bittersweet, but also determined, pulling you along in the process.AS IT IS continue with the incredibly emotional song ‘If I Ever Lost You’. The lyrics will be touching you deeply, and are absolutely relatable. Another beautiful song, that will leave a mark. ‘Not Anymore’ begins with an acoustic guitar strumming and intimate vocals. Honest and humble, this song is slowly rising in intensity, pulling you in deeper and deeper. The sentimental song ‘What If It All Works Out’ leaves behind a void and the urge for a deep sigh, once the last note has ceased. Time to hit play again.AS IT IS collaborated with the saxophone player JUSTIN KLUNK on quite some songs for this album, adding a distinct sound to the music, that adds even more passion to each song. This self-titled album is packed with wonderful lyrics, catchy melodies and a lot of hope, joy and energy, along with some heartache and heartbreak. While some songs on this album make it hard to sit still while listening, others will cause a sigh and dig deep underneath your skin.Many songs have high potential to get stuck in your head. AS IT IS is back, stronger and better than ever. Check out this amazing album and be part of the new era of AS IT IS!01. I’m So Alive! (Feat. espera & Justin Klunk)02. Ruin My Life (Feat. Murray Macleod)03. Do You Remember?04. Live, Laugh, Love, Los Angeles (Feat. Justin Klunk)05. Marilyn06. Watching The World Go Bye07. Lose Your Way & Find Yourself08. Last At The Party09. Turn To Dust10. If I Ever Lost You11. Not Anymore12. What If It All Works Out13. Headlights & Stars (Physical Editions Bonus Track)Patrick Walters - Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Guitar, Mandolin, Piano, RhodesBenjamin Biss - Guitar, VocalsPatrick Foley - Drums, Percussion, VocalsAlistair Testo - Bass, VocalsMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10