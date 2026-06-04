CD Review: Evergrey - Architects of a New Weave

Artist: EvergreyTitle: Architects of a New WeaveGenre: Progressive MetalRelease Date: 5th July 2026Label: Napalm RecordsHere is the fifteenth album by the Swedish Progressive Metal band EVERGREY. But let me tell you a bit about the band first. EVERGREY was founded in 1993. Even though their debut album ‘The Dark Discovery’ was recorded in 1996, it was not released until 1998. The successor ‘Solitude, Dominance, Tragedy’ was recorded and released in 1999.EVERGREY became known for their dark and tragedy struck lyrics. Their sixth full length studio album ‘Monday Morning Apocalypse’ debuted at number six in the Swedish charts. EVERGREY toured with various bands amongst the Metal scene and created mind-blowing music. Now, here is there fifteenth full-length studio album ‘Architects of a New Weave’. It conquers you with twelve impressive songs:EVERGREY open the doors to their brand-new album with ‘Welcome To The Pattern’, which introduces you to a story full of doom and despair, with a slight hint of hope and new beginning.‘The Shadow Self’ blasts right into your face with its intense opening, before the heavy arrangements make room for captivating melodies and vocals to take over. This song’s chorus is meant to get stuck in your head. ‘Architects Of The New Weave’ brings along rhythmic arrangements that instantly pull you along. ‘The World Is On Fire’ surprises with extremely passionate vocals. The great lyrics and melodies will take you along and resonate within you for a long time.’Heaven’ has a slightly slower rhythm, but its sound is more intense. The incredible arrangements touch the heart and dig deep underneath your skin. ‘The Script’ brings along an epic sound, perfect for creating images and wide spaces in your mind where the music can unfold and unravel. The thriving tunes of ‘Leaving The Emptiness’ present you with a catchy chorus, that will get stuck in your head. ‘Longing’ is passionate again. After a calm beginning, the deeply emotional vocals set in, taking you by the hand and guiding you through.‘A Burning Flame’ is moving forward and pulls you along, no matter what! For ‘Burning Flame’, EVERGREY are supported by the Swedish Metal singer Mikael Stanne. ‘Call Off Your Lions’ shines with its great guitar riffs, while ‘Chains Of Shame’ come with an intense, rhythmic and rich sound, that is hard to ignore. The album closes with the beautiful arrangements of ‘The Prophecy’. Once the album has ended, it leaves you behind stunned.EVERGREY are back with a brand new and brilliant album. ‘Architects of a New Weave’ comes with impressive arrangements, heartbreaking lyrics and vocals that are capable of causing goosebumps. Each song is telling its own story in a very emotional and passionate way, that will touch you and catch your attention, even if you actually intended to just fill the silence with this album.I was pleasantly surprised while listening to this album, and I am sure you will also be nothing less but impressed. So, check out this brilliant new release by EVERGREY. ‘Architects of a New Weave’ is out now!01. Welcome To The Pattern02. The Shadow Self03. Architects Of The New Weave04. The World Is On Fire05. Heaven06. The Script07. Leaving The Emptiness08. Longing09. A Burning Flame (Featuring Mikael Stanne)10. Call Off Your Lions11. Chains Of Shame12. The ProphecyTom S. Englund - Vocals, GuitarStephen Platt - GuitarRikard Zander - KeyboardSimen Sandnes - DrumsJohan Niemann - BassMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10