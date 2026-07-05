Live Review: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Berlin 2026

Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany30th June 2026The Waldbühne has always been one of Berlin’s most atmospheric concert venues, and there are few artists better suited to its unique setting than NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS. Returning to a city that played an important role in his artistic career, Cave once again demonstrated why he remains one of the most captivating live performers of our time. Under a warm summer sky, a sold-out Waldbühne witnessed an evening that effortlessly balanced intensity, intimacy and musical brilliance.Since forming THE BAD SEEDS in Berlin in 1983, NICK CAVE has continually redefined what a live performance can be. Blending Post Punk, Blues, Gospel and poetic storytelling, the Australian songwriter has created one of the most distinctive catalogues in modern music. Rather than relying solely on nostalgia, the current “Wild God” tour proves that Cave remains creatively restless, allowing new material to stand proudly beside songs that have become genuine classics.Music & PerformanceFrom the opening notes of ‘Get Ready for Love’, it was immediately obvious that this would not simply be another stop on a European tour. Cave commanded the stage with remarkable ease, moving constantly, gesturing towards the audience and transforming the vast Waldbühne into a surprisingly intimate space.One of the defining characteristics of every NICK CAVE concert is the relationship he builds with his audience. Time and again he stepped to the very edge of the stage, reaching out to fans, holding hands and inviting them to become part of the performance. On several occasions he handed the microphone towards the front rows, encouraging the audience to sing entire passages with him. These moments never felt rehearsed or artificial. Instead, they created the impression that every concert develops its own identity depending on the people standing in front of him.Musically, the evening struck a near-perfect balance between the band’s celebrated catalogue and the excellent material from the recent ‘Wild God’ album. While newer songs such as ‘Wild God’, ‘Joy’ and ‘Bright Horses’ demonstrated the band’s continued creative strength, classics including ‘From Her To Eternity’, ‘The Mercy Seat’, ‘Red Right Hand’ and ‘Jubilee Street’ reminded everyone why NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS continue to occupy such a unique place within contemporary music.Warren Ellis once again proved indispensable. Whether switching between violin, keyboards or electronic textures, his musical partnership with Cave remains one of the defining elements of the band’s sound. Together they constantly shifted between quiet vulnerability and overwhelming intensity, allowing every song to unfold naturally without ever feeling predictable.One of the evening’s most powerful moments arrived with ‘The Mercy Seat’. More than three decades after its release, the song has lost none of its urgency, building relentlessly until both band and audience seemed completely absorbed by its intensity. Shortly afterwards, ‘Red Right Hand’ filled the Waldbühne with knowing smiles and loud applause before ‘Jubilee Street’ gradually developed into another emotional high point, growing from restrained storytelling into an almost euphoric release.The encore once again highlighted the band’s remarkable versatility. ‘The Weeping Song’ transformed the audience into a giant choir, while ‘Wide Lovely Eyes’ offered a gentler moment before Nick Cave finally remained alone at the piano for ‘Into My Arms’.There are few songs capable of silencing an entire venue quite like this one. Without theatrical gestures or elaborate production, Cave brought the evening to a deeply moving conclusion, allowing nothing more than voice, piano and silence to carry the final moments.NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS once again demonstrated that their concerts are far more than performances. They are emotional experiences that continue to evolve with every tour while remaining unmistakably true to the band’s identity. In the unique surroundings of Berlin’s Waldbühne, this proved to be another unforgettable chapter in an already extraordinary live legacy.Setlist01. Get Ready for Love02. From Her to Eternity03. Train Long-Suffering04. Wild God05. O Children06. Tupelo07. Carnage08. Joy09. Rings of Saturn10. Bright Horses11. Henry Lee12. The Mercy Seat13. Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry14. Red Right Hand15. Jubilee Street16. Hiding All Away17. White Elephant18. Hollywood---19. City of Refuge20. The Weeping Song21. Wide Lovely Eyes22. Into My ArmsAll Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer