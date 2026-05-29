CD Review: Klez.e - Einmal mehr mit dir gegen die Furcht

Artist: Klez.eTitle: Einmal mehr mit dir gegen die FurchtGenre: Dark Electro / Post-Punk / SynthRelease Date: 12th June 2026Label: Windig / CargoKLEZ.E, a Berlin-based Post Punk band with over 25 years of history, returns with their sixth studio album, ‘Einmal mehr mit dir gegen die Furcht’. Drawing comparisons to THE CURE, the album blends melancholic, introspective melodies with driving electronic rhythms. While echoing their past work, KLEZ.E demonstrates a maturity and depth that give this release a distinct identity - haunting, hypnotic, and yet irresistibly danceable.The album opens with ‘Hymnus’, a commanding introduction that sets the tone for the record. Its layered synths, steady percussion, and Tobias Siebert’s evocative vocals immediately establish an emotional weight. The track feels almost ceremonial, inviting listeners into a reflective yet urgent soundscape.‘Melancholia’ lives up to its name. The track is drenched in atmospheric synth textures, with a slow-building rhythm that evokes longing and introspection. The bassline carries a subtle tension reminiscent of post-punk roots, while the electronic elements keep it firmly in modern territory. ‘Ich seh es an mir’ combines driving beats with darkly poetic lyrics. The interplay of guitar, synth, and vocals creates a sense of confrontation and self-reflection, drawing the listener into the lyrical narrative of inner struggle.‘Mailied’ introduces a slightly lighter, melodic side, reminiscent of early THE CURE. Its wistful, almost nostalgic melodies are contrasted with electronic percussion, creating a bittersweet but compelling sound. ‘Call it Love’ pushes the danceable energy further. The rhythm is propulsive, with layered synths providing both tension and release. Its hypnotic beat and melodic hooks make it one of the more immediately accessible tracks, while maintaining lyrical depth.‘La Boum’ is playful and experimental. Its electronic textures and dynamic shifts keep the listener attentive, while subtle melodic phrases create an intimate yet slightly unsettling atmosphere. ‘Paradies’ slows the tempo with ethereal synths and haunting vocals. The track evokes a sense of space and reflection, contrasting the more rhythm-driven tracks and highlighting the album’s emotional range.‘Das eine Treffen im Jahr’ builds tension through repetition and layering. The vocals narrate a fleeting, meaningful encounter, while the instrumentation balances melancholy with movement. ‘Einer mehr im Zement’ is dark, relentless, and hypnotic. Its pulsating rhythm and brooding synth lines convey urgency and unease, yet remain captivating and hypnotically danceable. ‘Im Herbst’ closes the album on a reflective note. The slow, deliberate arrangement combined with Siebert’s poignant vocals creates an elegiac sense of closure, leaving the listener both contemplative and emotionally moved.‘Einmal mehr mit dir gegen die Furcht’ is a masterful exploration of dark electronic landscapes. KLEZ.E remains true to their Berlin Post Punk roots while evolving their sound into something both melancholic and compellingly modern. The album balances introspection, danceable energy, and emotional resonance, proving that KLEZ.E still knows how to move both the body and the mind. For fans of atmospheric Synth, Post Punk influences, and emotionally charged electronic music, this is a standout release.01. Hymnus02. Melancholia03. Ich seh es an mir04. Mailied05. Call it Love06. La Boum07. Paradies08. Das eine Treffen im Jahr09. Einer mehr im Zement10. Im HerbstTobias Siebert - Vocals, GuitarDaniel Moheit - Synthesizer, BassFilip Pampuch - Drums, PercussionMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10