Live Review: Machine Head - Cologne 2026

8th May 2026
Machine Head - “An Evening with… Machine Head Tour 2026”
Bay Area icons MACHINE HEAD announced a return to Europe in April / May 2026 with an explosive series of “An Evening With” headlining shows, unleashing three relentless hours of molten Metal, raging mosh-pits, and life-affirming sing-along anthems.
Celebrating over three decades of trailblazing Thrash Metal and continuing to support the colossal new album ‘UNATØNED’, the band was scheduled to appear with no support acts - just pure, undiluted MACHINE HEAD all evening long. And the lines of fans queueing outside the sold-out Palladium were seemingly endless, proving that MACHINE HEAD are still relevant. https://machinehead1.com.
Music & Performance
The air inside the Palladium in Cologne tonight didn’t just feel heavy; it felt pressurized, like a storm front confined within four walls. For a seasoned veteran who has spent two decades chasing the high of a perfect snare crack and a wall of Marshall stacks, “An Evening With” MACHINE HEAD is the ultimate endurance test for both the band and the audience. On this Friday, May 8th, 2026, Robb Flynn and his wrecking crew proved that even thirty-plus years into their career, they are still the undisputed kings of the Bay Area groove.
There were no openers to dilute the energy, no transition period to find our feet. When the lights dimmed and the opening strains of ‘IMPERIUM’ tore through the PA, the floor of the Palladium didn’t just move - it heaved. The sound mix was punishingly clear, a testament to a band that has refined the “An Evening With” concept into a science. Flynn, a man who seems to feed on the chaotic energy of a German mosh pit, looked like he hadn’t aged a day since ‘The Blackening’ era, commanding the stage with a mix of blue-collar grit and arena-rock grandiosity.
The setlist was a sprawling, almost three-hour long odyssey that bridged the gap between their thrash roots and the melodic complexity of their latest opus, ‘UNATØNED’. Hearing the jagged, dissonant riffs of ‘BØNESCRAPER’ live for the first time felt like a physical assault, a reminder that MACHINE HEAD isn’t interested in a comfortable legacy. They are still writing songs that demand a high-speed collision in the centre of the room. Yet, it was the deep cuts - those rare moments like ‘Is There Anybody Out There?’ and the acoustic and fragile ‘Darkness Within’ - that truly showcased the band’s technical evolution.
The interplay between Flynn and Reece Scruggs has become a telepathic force, trading solos that soared above the rhythmic earth-shattering foundation provided by Jared MacEachern and Matt Alston. By the time the familiar, flanger-rich, harmonic-drenched intro of ‘DAVIDIAN’ echoed through the hall, the exhaustion in the room was palpable, yet the crowd found a second wind that defied logic. Seeing several thousand people scream “Let freedom ring with a shotgun blast” in unison remains one of the most visceral experiences in heavy music, a ritual that has lost none of its kinetic potency in 2026.
The night reached its spiritual climax with ‘HALO’, a ten-minute masterpiece of light and shade that left the audience depleted but exhilarated. As the final feedback faded and the house lights came up, there was no doubt: MACHINE HEAD didn’t just play a show tonight; they conducted a masterclass in heavy metal survival. And the waitlist for chiropractic appointments around Cologne grew substantially longer.
Setlist
01. Imperium
02. Ten Ton Hammer
03. CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE
04. Now We Die
05. The Blood, the Sweat, the Tears
06. Is There Anybody Out There?
07. The Rage to Overcome
08. Now I Lay Thee Down
09. BECØME THE FIRESTØRM
10. MY HANDS ARE EMPTY
11. Aesthetics of Hate
12. Game Over
13. Old
14. Darkness Within (Acoustic)
15. Catharsis
16. ØUTSIDER
17. Locust
18. BØNESCRAPER
19. Bulldozer
20. From This Day
21. Davidian
22. Halo
All Pictures by Marc Junge