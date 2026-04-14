Live Review: Novelists - Dortmund 2026

11th April 2026
Novelists - ‘Coda Tour 2026’ - Special guests: TSS, Vianova
Last night at the Junkyard in Dortmund, the air was thick with rain and the industrial grit that only a repurposed scrapyard can provide, setting a perfect stage for a triple-bill of modern Metal’s most progressive acts.
TSS
Opening the evening was TSS, the French outfit formerly known as THE SUNDAY SADNESS. Hailing from Bordeaux and formed in 2016, the band has undergone a fascinating metamorphosis from their early emo-pop roots into a high-octane blend of modern Metalcore, Phonk, and “Neo-Metal”. Their journey began with the 2017 single ‘The Wrong Way’, but it was their 2019 self-titled EP and the 2021 rebranding to TSS that truly defined their current trajectory.
Their discography, highlighted by the genre-bending album ‘REGRETS’ and viral sensations like ‘Fantasize’, showcases a heritage rooted in the vulnerability of MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE but polished with the neon-slick production of 21st-century electronic music. Since signing with Fearless Records, their sound has sharpened, incorporating aggressive screams alongside catchy, Dark-Pop hooks that bridge the gap between alternative rock and the heavy underground. https://thesundaysadness.com
Music & Performance
On stage, TSS was a display of manic energy. Despite being the first act of the night, they commanded the Junkyard with the confidence of veterans. The dual-vocal dynamic between Kirby and John Fine worked wonders in a live setting, as they jumped between frantic rapping and soaring choruses. The crowd was initially hesitant, but by the time ‘Would You Be My Therapy?’ hit, the first mosh-pit of the night had opened up. There is a specific “Gen Z” aesthetic to their performance - a mix of gothic fashion and digital-age intensity - that felt surprisingly at home among the rusted containers of the venue.
Vianova
Next up was VIANOVA, representing the local German scene with a sophisticated, progressive Metalcore sound, or as they brand it: “Angry Dance Music”. Founded in Berlin in 2014 by brothers Felix and Paul Vogelgesang, VIANOVA has spent the last decade refining a technical yet soulful brand of heavy music. Their heritage is deeply tied to the technical Djent movement, but they’ve avoided the trap of being “math-y” for the sake of it, instead weaving in influences from soul and 80s Synth-Pop.
Their discography is a testament to this evolution, from the raw energy of early EPs to the polished, expansive sound of their 2025 full-length ‘Hit It!’. Tracks like ‘Melanchronic’ and ‘Whatever Alright’ showcase a band that isn’t afraid to let a groove breathe, using syncopated rhythms and atmospheric textures to create a sense of scale that feels much larger than a typical club show. https://vianovaofficial.com
Music & Performance
VIANOVA brought a focused, professional intensity to the stage. With their white shirts and beige trousers, they reminded me of INVENT, ANIMATE. Their performance was a masterclass in technical precision; every polyrhythm landed with surgical accuracy, even if initially it sounded genuinely chaotic. The interaction with the Dortmund crowd was warm and genuine, with the band clearly feeding off the “home turf” energy, especially after singer Alexander Kerski identified his soulmate in the crowd, who was wearing the same white, Cossack-like fur hat.
The atmosphere shifted from the androgynous vibe of TSS to something more immersive and cinematic. When they played ‘Uh Yaya’, the lighting turned the Junkyard into a strobe-lit cathedral of sound, and the audience responded with a rhythmic sea of nodding heads and massive sing-alongs, and it felt as if Jamiroquai overdosed on Djent guitars and massive sudden rhythm changes.
Novelists
The night belonged to NOVELISTS. Since their inception in Paris in 2013, the band has been at the vanguard of progressive Metalcore. Originally known as NOVELISTS FR, the group was founded by brothers Amaël and Florestan Durand and quickly gained international acclaim for their melodic intricacy and technical prowess. Their discography - spanning the debut ‘Souvenirs’ to the atmospheric ‘C’est La Vie’ - has always pushed boundaries, but their most recent era is perhaps their most defining.
Following the departure of previous vocalists, the addition of Camille Contreras in 2023 marked a transformative moment for the band. Their current sound, captured on the 2026 album ‘CODA’, is a shimmering blend of heavy riffs and ethereal melodies that solidifies their status as pioneers of the genre. Check out www.novelists.store
Music & Performance
Accompanied by strobe lightning, and the introductory, electronic chords of the opener ‘All For Nothing’, singer Camille took to the stage first, and once a light beam illuminated her in her beautiful red dress together with her crystal clear vocals, it became a goosebump-inducing moment that never ceased to stop.
The band members joined her, and from the moment all band members stepped on the gas pedal, it was clear this was a band at the peak of their powers. Camille Contreras is a revelation; her ability to pivot from glass-shattering cleans to visceral screams is nothing short of breathtaking. The setlist was a perfect balance of new material like ‘Heretic’ and ‘Prisoner’ alongside older staples like ‘Terrorist.’
The interaction was intimate and electric - Camille spent much of the night at the very edge of the stage, practically touching the front row, and hyping up every incoming crowd surfer, while the Durand brothers provided a crushing wall of sound. Watching them play guitar belongs in the Louvre in the section: Technical brilliance paired with sheer, joyous esprit. The finale and single encore song, ‘Turn It Up (Keyboard Warriors Social Club)’, sent the Junkyard into a frenzy, leaving the audience in a state of exhausted euphoria.
It was a night that proved NOVELISTS aren’t just surviving their line-up changes; they are thriving, evolving, and setting the gold standard for modern Metal.
Setlist
01. All For Nothing
02. Smoke Signals
03. Heretic
04. Lost Cause
05. Terrorist
06. Prisoner
07. In Heaven
08. Rest
09. Erre
10. Okapi
11. Do You Really Wanna Know?
12. Say My Name
13. Mourning the Dawn
14. CRC
15. Coda
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16. Turn It Up (Keyboard Warriors Social Club)
All Pictures by André Wilms