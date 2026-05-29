CD Review: Görl - Dark Silver Moon Light

Artist: GörlTitle: Dark Silver Moon LightGenre: Electro / Synth / ElectronicRelease Date: 29th May 2026Label: Grönland RecordsRobert Görl, legendary co-founder of DEUTSCH-AMERIKANISCHE FREUNDSCHAFT (DAF), returns with his first full-length album under the moniker GÖRL, collaborating with the talented DJ and producer Sylvie Marks. ‘Dark Silver Moon Light’ is both a continuation of Görl’s electronic legacy and an exploration of new emotional depths. While the driving, danceable beats remain true to his DAF roots, there’s a newfound melancholic and introspective tone throughout the album, reflecting on time, loss, and intimacy.The album opens with ‘Irgendwann ist jetzt’, a hypnotic and repetitive electro track that blurs the line between desire and uncertainty. The lyrics, “Jetzt ist irgendwann, irgendwann ist jetzt,” reinforce a sense of urgency mixed with reflection. Its steady rhythm draws the listener into a trance, compelling both movement and contemplation. ‘So wie Du bist’ continues with sensuality and closeness. Minimalistic synth layers accentuate Sylvie Marks’ vocal interplay, emphasizing longing and presence. The song’s repetitive phrasing mirrors intimacy and obsession, creating a captivating tension.‘Falscher Ton’ shifts the mood slightly darker. The distorted synths and rhythm create a subtle unease, reminiscent of DAF’s more experimental tracks. This track demonstrates Görl’s ability to balance discomfort with groove, keeping the listener on edge. ‘Don’t Stay at Home’ is an energetic invitation to dance and escape. Its pulsating beats and driving synths evoke classic 1980s club energy while retaining a modern electronic polish. This is one of the album’s most immediately accessible tracks, merging movement with melody.The title track, ‘Dark Silver Moon Light’, slows the tempo and introduces a more reflective atmosphere. Dreamy, layered synths paired with introspective lyrics highlight the melancholic side of the album, a contrast to the otherwise dance-oriented sound. ‘Der Fluss’ continues the deep, flowing mood. Its hypnotic patterns evoke imagery of water and passage, illustrating Görl’s skill at creating sonic landscapes. ‘Wir brechen aus’ picks up the energy again. The driving electronic beats are paired with anthemic phrases, encouraging liberation and catharsis, while still maintaining a tension beneath the surface.‘Bänder im Haar’ offers a more playful and sensual track. The melody is airy, yet grounded by minimal percussion, inviting subtle movement. ‘Spiel mit mir’ emphasizes intimacy and connection through hypnotic synth loops, slightly unsettling vocal effects, and minimalistic instrumentation. The track is emotionally charged, drawing the listener in with its intensity. ‘Es ist nie zu spät’ closes the album on a reflective, almost elegiac note. The repeating motifs evoke both nostalgia and hope, reminding listeners that despite struggle and uncertainty, movement forward is always possible.‘Dark Silver Moon Light’ is a remarkable album that bridges Robert Görl’s historical contributions with DAF and a more modern, introspective electronic sound. It is not always light or easy listening; some tracks carry weight and melancholia, yet the urge to dance never disappears. The album balances emotional depth with rhythmic drive, creating a unique space for reflection and movement. GÖRL demonstrates that electronic music can be both physically engaging and mentally profound.01. Irgendwann ist jetzt02. So wie Du bist03. Falscher Ton04. Don’t Stay at Home05. Dark Silver Moon Light06. Der Fluss07. Wir brechen aus08. Bänder im Haar09. Spiel mit mir10. Es ist nie zu spätRobert Görl - Production, Synths, VocalsSylvie Marks - Production, Vocals, DJMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10